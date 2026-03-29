The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Sassy Citizen's avatar
Sassy Citizen
39m

I believe her 💯

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Karen M's avatar
Karen M
21m

Another wonderful summary, documenting the highlights of Ellie's corroboration of details in the FBI's 302s. Thanks for keeping this upfront and present in our minds, Ellie.

We need to help group think and help Ellie figure out how to prove that Trump and Epstein knew each other in the early 80s and that Epstein frequented Hilton Head. Gossip columns, mutual friends, business associates or clubs?

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