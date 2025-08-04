WARNING: this article contains petty, orange nudity for humorous purposes

Gather around, boys and girls, while I tell you a story about a personality disorder that, whether we like it or not, we're now faced with first thing in the morning, at brunch, lunch, midday, in the afternoon, evening, dinnertime, dusk, bedtime, and 3am on the golden toilet.

Let's talk about narcissism.

We throw around the term a lot, diagnosing our exes and people we don't like at work. But what does it really mean to be a narcissist, and did we get it right?

Today I'll be referencing the National Institute of Health (NIH), the primary agency of the U.S. federal government tasked with biomedical and public health research. In the first 40 days of office, Donald Trump terminated $1.81 billion of NIH grant funding, including $544 of as-yet-unspent funds, that were to be used for research on cancer, aging, child health, diabetes, mental health, and neurological disorders."

So let's talk about said-unfunded neurological disorders, shall we? According to the NIH:

"Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance."

"They need and seek too much attention and want people to admire them."

"People with this disorder may lack the ability to understand or care about the feelings of others."

"But behind this mask of extreme confidence, they are not sure of their self-worth and are easily upset by the slightest criticism."

"This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention...no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump's hot streak." - White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers

"A narcissistic personality disorder causes problems in many areas of life, such as relationships…

…work…

The New York Times

…school…

The National Review

…or financial matters."

"People with narcissistic personality disorder may be generally unhappy and disappointed when they're not given the special favors or admiration that they believe they deserve."

"They may find their relationships troubled and unfulfilling, and other people may not enjoy being around them."

Nancy Collins interview with Donald Trump, 1994 - ABC News

"Narcissistic personality disorders affects more males than females, and it often begins in the teens or early adulthood."

Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump, New York Magazine

"Some children may show traits of narcissism, but this is often typical for their age and doesn't mean they'll go on to develop narcissistic personality disorder."

WHEN TO SEE A DOCTOR

"People with narcissistic personality disorder may not want to think that anything could be wrong, so they usually don't seek treatment. What they view as insults to self-esteem may make it difficult to accept and follow through with treatment."

The Guardian

PREVENTION

There were some specifics here, but I think I'll just summarize and say, if you want less narcissism in your life and you're not registered to vote in the 2026 primaries, you can do so at

Oh, and here’s the full Nancy Collins interview, because yikes.

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.