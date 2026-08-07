A livestream about a livestream - The Epstein Files

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(Forgive the giant hair, it’s 100 degrees and I livein a swamp)

Tonight at 9pm ET I’ll be going over 3 cases and explaining them thoroughly, bringing FBI documents in tow. This will be:

Katie Johnson/Jane Doe

Jane Doe 4 (Hilton Head, SC)

Interlochen Jane Doe

All three girls were 13 years old, and all three were brought to Donald Trump, according to court documents, FBI interviews, complaints, and witnesses.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Log in tonight at 9pm ET on Substack, for a free reading of the Epstein Files, which will be reposted here and on YouTube with links to all the necessary documents, their file numbers, and indicating what the DOJ is hiding from the public.

See you tonight!