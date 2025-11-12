Two weeks ago a soft voice reached out to me, interested in my writing, but with a bigger story to tell than I ever could. She sent me pictures, text messages, articles, references, anecdotes, and quotes, even signed up for Marco Polo, just so she could tell me what happened firsthand. And though it feels like she trusts me, for her sake I hope she takes her time. And I’ll do my best to honor that trust in my writing, in our conversations, and by being unafraid of telling the whole story. She’s one of hundreds, but the first ever to come forward, and knowing her now it feels like there’s a fire lit under my desire to find some sort of conclusion to this saga.

I first wrote about Maria Farmer and her sister Annie over the summer, telling their separate accounts of being abused at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, in Ohio on Leslie Wexner’s compound, and in New Mexico at Zorro Ranch.

Maria and Annie Farmer - courtesy of the Farmer Family

Today we all got word that Ghislaine is not only seeking a commutation of her 20-year prison sentence for five federal charges, including sex-trafficking of a minor, but that the minimum security prison camp in Bryan Texas affords Maxwell Pilates, custom-prepared meals delivered to her cell, a visiting area for friends and family with snacks and refreshments, after-hours gym access, and even a puppy.

“My situation is improved by being at Bryan. The institution is run in an orderly fashion which makes for a safer more comfortable environment for all people concerned, inmates and guards alike. I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderlands looking glass. I am much much happier here and more importantly safe.” - Ghislaine Maxwell, in emails to friends

And while likely her plea for commutation has something to do with an arrangement between her and the sitting President’s high-level ranking among the still-hidden Epstein files, it is yet one more time we hold our breath and hope she stays locked up, albeit in “Club Fed.”

I asked Maria what it was liked after she escaped Leslie Wexner’s Ohio compound, where she’d been taken under the ruse of being Epstein’s artist-in-residence. Both Epstein and Maxwell—who’d been introduced to her by Eileen Guggenheim as “important art patrons”— had sexually assaulted Maria there, and she barricaded herself in a bathroom, pushing furniture up against the door. Wexner’s security wouldn’t let her leave the property, and she was held against her will for the next twelve hours until her father made the seven-hour trip from Kentucky, speeding up the driveway to take her home. Maria learned a few weeks later that her sister Annie, just 16, had also been assaulted by the pair at Zorro Ranch.

Maria Farmer at Jeffrey Epstein’s estate in Ohio in 1996, in a photo provided by her representative - The New York Times

So Maria came forward, talking both with the FBI, and eventually Vanity Fair, though her story would be pulled before the article was published. But Epstein knew.

“Afterward, when Epstein knew you’d talked to Vanity Fair, what were the repercussions? Did he or anyone in his camp threaten you?”

“[Ghislaine] Maxwell threatened my life on multiple occasions over the phone from that point forward. I had to relocate dozens of times. Once she sent a man from my grad school to threaten me in South Carolina,” Maria told me.

“What did she say?”

Well, plenty of things.

“I know you like the West Side highway for exercise. We are watching you.” “We will burn down your career, your art, your friends, your family will be burned and your building will burn.” “Maria you won’t ever see it coming. They will shoot you twice in the back of the head like Mossad does it.”

And the man sent from her grad school on Maxwell’s behalf let her know that her story held little weight to anyone who might listen.

“Maria no one believes you. Ghislaine told us everything and no one will ever believe you nor support you. You are TROUBLE!”

Maria is a staunch supporter of Virginia Giuffre and, if possible, validates her story more than anyone else, citing evidence along the way of the people who didn’t believe her, and who blamed Virginia for being an underage victim, much like Ghislaine Maxwell has done over and over again in her testimony and interviews with Todd Blanche. “Virginia BY FAR suffered the most horrific abuse.”

Virginia loved Maria back, and when Maria was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2020, Giuffre started a GoFundMe to cover Maria’s medical bills.

Last week Maria Farmer was honored with the Child Protection Award in Philadelphia. In her speech she remembered Virginia.

“This honor also belongs to Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She was the reason my sister, Annie Farmer, and I came forward in 2019. It was Virginia’s story, bravery, and persistence that motivated so many of us to continue to speak up and stay the course to out the awful crimes against children and young women perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of Jan. 6 offenses - ABCNews

Donald trump pardoned nearly 1600 people involved in the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, which led to 140 injured law enforcement personnel, and 5 deaths within 36 hours of the riot. He’s pardon money launderers tied to his family’s cryptocurrency. He pardoned George Santos, former Republican Rep. from New York, sentenced to 87 months for wire fraud and identity theft, after embezzling nearly $400,000. He pardoned Rudy Giuliani, a disbarred attorney from New York, who was ordered to pay $146 million for claiming election workers committed fraud in the 2020 presidential election. And he will certainly try to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell, as much as it benefits him in the results of the Epstein Files, which still sit tucked away in the Department of Justice.

And what’s in those files? Maria has a pretty good idea.

“The FBI Epstein files entirely consist of Virginia’s abuse, proof of everyone involved, financial records and my 1996/2006 reports.” - Maria Farmer

Maria and I are learning a lot about each other; well, mostly I’m learning about her. Suddenly the first and biggest story I discovered hidden away in internet archives from the early 2000s now feels like a friend. But then I suppose I’ll fight just a little bit harder now to get those files, and pray that someday soon these brave women will see their far-too-long-awaited day in court.

Maria Farmer is seen here working on seven portraits for her series, “The Survivors Project.” - ABCNews

Maria Farmer is an American visual artist and activist, and creator of “The Survivors Project,” a series of paintings and drawings depicting survivors of Epstein’s abuse.

“If the FBI had listened to me in 1996, there would have been no more victims. With each person I’m drawing, I realize that’s another person who was harmed. And each one of those should have never happened, because I reported so many years before.” - Maria Farmer, for ABCNews

