Trigger Warning: this article contains discussion of sexual assault

I will make assertions in this article, but they are merely allegations, my opinions if you will, and have yet to be verified by either Virginia Giuffre’s statements or those of her lawyer. or ghostwriter, Amy Wallace. I assume they will be, but until then we can only do the math.

For those of us who have finished reading Virginia Giuffre’s new best-seller Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, there is a general consensus on the section of the book that hit the hardest, found in chapter 15: A Bridge Too Far.

Giuffre stated that in 2002, when she was about 18 years old, Jeffrey Epstein flew her out to Little St. James (known later as “Epstein’s Island”), where hundreds of underaged girls would be trafficked in and out from all over the world for Epstein and his friends. On this occasion, however, he brought in a “well-known Prime Minister,” who “raped [Virginia] more savagely than anyone had before.” The man choked her until she passed out, then let go until she came to, over and over again. “He wanted violence,” she remembered, and laughed at her when she pleaded with him to stop, taking “pleasure in seeing [her] in fear for [her] life.” She says she came away bleeding from her mouth, and everywhere below, front and back, and for days struggled to breathe and swallow. When she begged Epstein never to see the man again, he said coldly, “You’ll get that sometimes.”

Virginia Giuffre in 1999 or 2000, as printed in her book

This would forever be the day that changed Virginia’s life, despite the many times she had been trafficked to other men from as early as 13 years old, and for at least two years with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. It was the moment when she knew she might never leave this life, and die at the hands of a rich older man, flying somewhere above New York, or Palm Beach, Paris or the Virgin Islands.

Virginia doesn’t name the Prime Minister, but it doesn’t take a lot of digging to narrow it down. Of the nearly 90 different countries with Prime Ministers in 2002, only two landed in the pages of Epstein’s Black Book, U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Israel’s Ehud Barak. And after a little research, I discovered not a single one of the other 88, or so, had ever come in contact with Jeffrey Epstein.

Tony Blair (Sir Anthony Charles Lynton Blair) allegedly met Epstein for the first time at his home at 10 Downing Street in May 2002, as arranged by Peter Mandelson, a close political ally of Blair’s. Mendelson, who would become the U.K.’s ambassador to the U.S., was eventually fired for his relationship with Epstein and especially when the Birthday Book became public, in which Mendelson heaps praises on his “intelligent, sharp-witted” friend, Jeffrey Epstein.

Peter Mendelson and Jeffrey Epstein, from the pages of The Birthday Book

Initially Blair met with Epstein due to his connections to Bill Clinton—which Ghislaine Maxwell claimed mostly did not exist except through her—and as a resource for discussions on science and Epstein’s financial expertise. But unlike Blair’s financial advisor, Derek Scott, who held a master’s degree from the London School of Economics, Epstein had never finished college, nor had he ever taken any economics courses.

“I think TB would be interested in meeting Jeffrey, who is also a friend of mine, because Jeffrey is an active scientific catalyst/entrepreneur as well as someone who has his finger on the pulse of many worldwide markets and currencies.” - Peter Mandelson

Tony Blair, 2002 - Wikimedia Commons

Other than the initial meeting with Epstein, there is no other documentation to suggest the two men spent any more time together, whether traveling on Epstein’s plane or to any of his homes, for business or pleasure. There are no sexual allegations against Blair, and though there were rumors of an affair with Wendi Deng in 2013, he has maintained his innocence.

Ehud Barak, on the other hand, knew Jeffrey Epstein well, and has been seen several times going in and out of Epstein’s Manhattan home, his apartment buildings, and has visited Little Saint James at least once. And while he claims only to have met Epstein around “10 times,” and “never in the company of women or young girls,” flight logs, visitor logs, and Epstein’s personal schedules would show that the two men met at least 30 times (36 planned) between 2013 and 2017, including two flights on Epstein’s private jet and at least one trip to the island.

Ehud Barak is seen going into Epstein’s New York house in January 2016, followed by Jennifer Kalin , Karyna Shuliak, Svetlana Pozhidaeva, and Julia Stepanova - The Daily Mail

Records indicate that Barak and Epstein met sometime in 2002, introduced by former Israeli President Shimon Peres. However, Barak was the head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) from 1983 to 1985, and was Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces starting in 1991. Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, was deeply connected to both and likely knew Barak, though there is no public record to prove this thus far.

Barak visited most of Epstein’s properties, and despite claiming to have a strict business-only relationship with him, emails between the men leaked by the hacker group Handala (who are believed to have ties to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence) in May 2025 painted a different picture of their relationship. Barak relied heavily on Epstein for larger key decisions, such as the Israeli-Mongolian security deal and arranging meetings with people like Peter Thiel and Victor Vekelsberg, a Russian oligarch. And despite claims that Barak rarely traveled anywhere without security, the letters indicate that he didn’t bring his team to Little Saint James.

Virginia Giuffre did not expressly name Ehud Barak in her memoir as the “well-known prime minister,” but did in court filings from sometime prior to 2015. Her allegations would later be made public by attorney Alan Dershowitz, when he unsealed her original statement in his defamation case against her (after also being accused by Giuffre). In November 2022, both parties dismissed their lawsuits without a settlement. But the damage had been done, and Giuffre named Ehud Barak as one of the men she was forced to have sex with, along with former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin.

So of the nearly 90 countries and their nearly 90 prime ministers, Virginia Giuffre could only be talking about two men, one of whom is documented as having have met with Epstein for one 30-minute meeting, and the other who is alleged to have slept with her and taken dozens of trips to meet Jeffrey Epstein at his homes all over the world.

Only one man left an 18-year-old girl unconscious over and over again, bleeding out her “mouth, vagina, and anus,” and unable to breathe well or swallow for days.

In 2024 Ehud Barak founded the Ehud Barak Center for Leadership at Tel Aviv University.

Tony Blair launched the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change in 2016.

After a lifetime of trauma, Virginia Giuffre (allegedly) took her own life on April 25th, 2025.

