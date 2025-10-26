The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bren M's avatar
Bren M
1d

The more we know, the more it become obvious why the party in power want the Epstein files never to see the light of day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Maize's avatar
Maize
1d

This is so unbelievably horrible and sad. What kind of awful human beings would do this to vulnerable impressionable girls. 😞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture