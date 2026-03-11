The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Transcript

AMPED UP: Zorro Ranch and the DOJ Epstein disclosures out of Hilton Head, South Carolina

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Cliff Schecter's live video
Ellie Leonard, Cliff Schecter, Blue Amp Media, and David Shuster
Mar 11, 2026

Hopping into the conversation with Cliff Schecter and David Shuster to talk about updates at Zorro Ranch, the 302 disclosures out of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and how Epstein and Trump are the common denominator to everything.

Thank you Jim Bourg, Robin Payes, Cathy R. Payne, Deeanna Burleson, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video with David Shuster, Cliff Schecter, and Blue Amp Media!

Discussion about this video

