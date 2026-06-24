The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Amy Hoggart and Ellie Leonard talk politics, Epstein, and conservative secrets

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Amy Hoggart's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Amy Hoggart's avatar
Ellie Leonard and Amy Hoggart
Jun 24, 2026

So grateful for this long-awaited conversation with Amy Hoggart, who braved the UK heat to chat about Epstein and navigating the political world of family and friends on all ends of the spectrum.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Thank you LeftieProf, Noble Blend, ✨onehellofahell✨, Stuart Cohen, Ms. H, and many others for tuning into my live video with Amy Hoggart! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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