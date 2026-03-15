The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Rick from the Dark Coast's avatar
Rick from the Dark Coast
6h

Thank you Ellie, this is a tremendous post in so many ways ! Thank you for sharing and letting us see another part of you, aside from the shero we all currently know… 🫶🏼

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4 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
6h

Damn Ellie. That was so powerful. So deep. You’re writing. I feel like I was watching a movie. Damn. Toots and the Maytals iconic reggae group. Love his music choice. Just so sad. Sounds like a great dude. Were you a part of the Nirvana grunge scene coming up in Seattle in the Pacific Northwest? or were you a fan of it. This is really grabs you as you read. But his passion for music. Is remarkable. You really tie all of that into this piece.

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