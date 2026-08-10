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Author Ben Wikler, Economist Paul Krugman and Red Pencil Transcripts' Ellie Lonard
A recording from Ellie Leonard and Jim Acosta's live video
The Panicked Writer
Writer, child-wrangler, sometimes-filmmaker, Missoulian dropped on my head in NYC.Writer, child-wrangler, sometimes-filmmaker, Missoulian dropped on my head in NYC.
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