The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Author Ben Wikler, Economist Paul Krugman and Red Pencil Transcripts' Ellie Lonard

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Jim Acosta's live video
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Ellie Leonard, Jim Acosta, and Paul Krugman

Thank you Brodee Myers-Cooke, Christina Beck, Jason Gael, A Girl With MS and a Dream, Lalisa, and many others for tuning into my live video with Paul Krugman and Jim Acosta! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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