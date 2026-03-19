BAM Substack-A-Palooza! 12-Hour Midterms Marathon

Well jeez, what a crowd. Glad to know you all, and thanks for everyone tuning in!!

Thank you Heather Le, Nick Paro, Amy Gabrielle, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Caro Henry, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mike Madrid, Reed Galen, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Brian J Karem, Glenn Kirschner, David Shuster, Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance, Chris Matthews, Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭, Qasim Rashid, Esq., Cliff Schecter, Olga Lautman, Lev Parnas, Julie Roginsky, Eric Lullove, Joy-Ann Reid, Joe Walsh, Steve Schmidt, Blue Amp Media, Lawrence Winnerman, Grounded Podcast, and Miles Taylor! Join me for my next live video in the app.