The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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BAM Substack-A-Palooza! 12-Hour Midterms Marathon

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Cliff Schecter's live video
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Ellie Leonard, Cliff Schecter, Blue Amp Media, and 20 others
Mar 19, 2026

Well jeez, what a crowd. Glad to know you all, and thanks for everyone tuning in!!

Thank you Heather Le, Nick Paro, Amy Gabrielle, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Caro Henry, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mike Madrid, Reed Galen, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Brian J Karem, Glenn Kirschner, David Shuster, Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance, Chris Matthews, Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭, Qasim Rashid, Esq., Cliff Schecter, Olga Lautman, Lev Parnas, Julie Roginsky, Eric Lullove, Joy-Ann Reid, Joe Walsh, Steve Schmidt, Blue Amp Media, Lawrence Winnerman, Grounded Podcast, and Miles Taylor! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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