The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
29
15

Banner & Backbone: Ellie’s Exclusives — Voice of the People, Lev Parnas

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Nick Paro's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Lev Parnas's avatar
Ellie Leonard
,
Nick Paro
, and
Lev Parnas
Sep 08, 2025
29
15
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Cat
,
Pamela
,
cynmac
,
Soso
,
An Mcgreevy
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Lev Parnas
and
Nick Paro
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture