The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tatndeed Cathe Simpson's avatar
tatndeed Cathe Simpson
2h

I read this previously on your Blue Amp Media but it's still an important reminder. Thank You for all of your hard work. Cathe from Canada

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ellie Leonard
Janis DAnnunzio's avatar
Janis DAnnunzio
2h

Keep up the brilliant work Ellie. I love your commitment to our democracy and the people who believe in it.

Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture