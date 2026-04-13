The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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"Be careful with me, bitch": A live chat with Ellie Leonard

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Grounded Podcast's live video
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Ellie Leonard, Grounded Podcast, and Jon Tester
Apr 13, 2026

I’d really like you to think this is a quote from me, if only for a little street cred. But let’s talk Amanda Ungaro, Paolo Zampolli, and Melania Trump while former Senator Jon Tester plants peas.

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Thank you Tom Kudla, Fran, PJ Schuster, lchristopher, CO, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jon Tester and Grounded Podcast! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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