Trigger Warning: this article briefly discusses sexual abuse of a minor

The House Oversight Committee gave us more documents this week, the new normal of drips and drabs oozing out of the Epstein Files and into our hot little hands. I prefer it, if I’m honest, to the thousands of files they gave us a few weeks ago, 90-plus-percent of which we already had; an attempt to appease their own base and the--what do they call us?--“radical left.” No, I’d much rather have a few pages here, a few pages there, with actual information, albeit redacted, that I can sink my teeth into and overanalyze when I should be getting ready for work, or staying up into the wee hours on a school night.

But this week we got a whopping six pages that included Jeffrey Epstein’s itineraries and emails, some financial information, and a flight manifest. I’ll work through these backwards.

Jae Donnelly

The manifest, which took place on May 12th, 2000, was a very typical flight from Teterboro Airport to West Palm Beach, a “commute,” if you will, between Epstein’s two homes. He chose Teterboro over an airport like Newark or JFK because it offered VIP service to high-net-worth clients, and he could easily travel the 12 miles from the city via helicopter or limousine, avoiding security screenings and crowds.

This latest flight included the usual crowd, including Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s personal chef Adam Perry Lang, Prince Andrew, a bodyguard, “1 male,” two pilots, Dave Rodgers and Larry Visoski, and two redacted passengers. But because they’ve already given us the flight logs, both digitally and handwritten, we know those two redacted passengers are Maxwell’s personal assistant Emmy Tayler, and French art dealer Alexia Wallaert. They traveled in Epstein’s Boeing 727 with tail number N908JE, the notorious “Lolita Express.”

Epstein’s financial ledger

We’re given two pages of Epstein’s financial ledger “as of August 9, 2019,” 34 days after his arrest at Teterboro airport. This includes credits from 2019 totaling $22,690.94, including 15 payments of $1,003.00. In 2014 a total of $15,070.97 was deposited into Epstein’s account, including seven payments listed as “Valdson” (tied to Epstein’s long-time butler Valdson Vieira Cotrin) totaling $14,691. In 2000 a total of $111,924.71 was deposited, but with deductions of $114,006.85. Most of the “name” and “memo” columns are redacted, but on May 16, 2000 (4 days after the flight from Teterboro to Palm Beach) the ledger lists “massage” and “massage Andrew for...” and under the “split” column it says “massage, exercise, yoga.” The same thing is listed on February 15, 2000. Both transactions include a payment of $200, the exact amount Epstein’s victims said they were paid to give massages and/or recruit other girls.

James E. Staley, former senior JPMorgan executive; former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers; Mr. Epstein; Bill Gates, Microsoft’s co-founder; and Boris Nikolic, who was the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s science adviser. - The New York Times

Lastly we come to Jeffrey Epstein’s itineraries, including two emails sent to “Jefffrey [sic] Epstein.” The first begins on an unknown date in 2014. While Epstein’s meeting with German cognitive scientist Joscha Bach is yet to be determined, he connects with fellow financier Andrew Farkas and someone named “Ben” whose last name is redacted. This is likely Ben Hedley. Afterwards Epstein goes to Lincoln Center to see a screening of “Unbroken” with two guests.

On December 5th Epstein plans to meet with Bill Gates, as well as Ron Baron and Josh Harris, who both work in the financial sector.

And then the kicker:

“Elon Musk to island Dec. 5 (is this still happening?)”

You heard that right. The same guy who came out swinging after being fired from tech-bro babysitting duty less than four months ago.

Sure enough, Elon Musk is in the Epstein files, and likely went to Little St. James for some R&R, and of course nothing else. Not only is this concrete evidence of his involvement, but it also puts into question the flight logs, which don’t list Musk on any of the flights. In fact, no passengers were identified on the logs after February of 2006, leaving us with nine years of “empty” flights.

I’d like to interject here and say that the level of arrogance displayed by Elon Musk and Donald Trump is pretty remarkable, considering both men touted the Epstein files in their quest to be top-dog, and yet here we are.

Reuters

Epstein makes plans to meet with his accountant, Richard Kahn, the co-owner of his coveted estate, and schedules dental implants for an unknown female, and haircuts for two.

Jumping forward three years, Epstein is eating breakfast with criminal defense lawyer, Reid Weingarten--a full two years before his arrest--and lunch with tech-baddie Peter Thiel, founder of Palantir. Then he flies back to New York for the Gotham Awards and dinner at Cipriani, an Italian hot-spot notoriously linked to the Gambino/Genovese crime families and well-known for its long list of sexually-deviant clientele, including Harvey Weinstein.

Two years later Epstein is eating breakfast with former Trump campaign strategist, and newest best buddy, Steve Bannon, and enjoying a second breakfast with Reid Weingarten, who continues to stay on his radar.

Stepping away from the social comings and goings of the finance-bro network, let’s pause a minute and pretend that every single (checks notes) man in this latest dropped piece of evidence was innocent, unknowing, and unaware of Jeffrey Epstein’s lurid child sex ring, and was in his circle merely to talk business, have lunch, or shoot the shit.

Except you can’t.

Adam Perry Lang - Getty Images

Prince Andrew wholly participated. And Adam Perry Lang was Epstein’s personal chef for four years, flying to and from Little St. James with any number of “guests.” Regulars in Epstein’s world fit into only three categories: victim, accomplice, and complicit. Anyone who sat down to eat with Epstein after July 23, 2006 knew he was a level-three sex offender who had been charged and convicted for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, in a trial that included at least 35 other victims. And yet he broke bread with Bill Gates and Steve Bannon, and talked data with Peter Thiel, and hopped on planes with people like Elon Musk for another nine years.

Politico

So yes, unsurprisingly, Elon Musk is in the Epstein files. So is Donald Trump. So is Peter Thiel. So is every man with a billion dollars and a string of bad marriages. I’ve stopped being shocked, and honestly, I’ve stopped waiting for justice.

We’re just going to have to do the work ourselves.

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.