It sounds like a catty question, "If you're willing to end a friendship over my politics, then we weren't that close anyway." And maybe that's true. Maybe if I wasn't that into politics, or if I sat a little left-of-center, more worried about the price of groceries and my mortgage, then yeah, it could come off as a little catty. But I don't. I do my homework.

The Atlantic

Or maybe if we didn't check any boxes, you and I. You voted for Trump, I voted for Harris, but we both go to work categorized under the same bland demographic. "No" to the gender variation question. "No" to Hispanic heritage. "No" to disabilities, and TANF, and H-1B visa status. Then yeah, it's easy for us to go on just like we always have, yin and yang, ebony and ivory - excuse me - ivory and ivory.

But wait, what about my trans sibling? I mean, sure your vote doesn't take away my rights, but what about theirs? And the Congolese community at your church whose children were born in America--didn't Trump say something about that?

“The United States is among the only countries in the world that says even if neither parent is a citizen or even lawfully in the country, their future children are automatic citizens the moment the parents trespass onto our soil." - Donald Trump, 2023

Share

We were always taught to respect our elders, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z, just dumb kids. Pay attention. Learn from your parents and grandparents. They have more experience than you do. Yet everything we're voting on and the world we live in pertains to now, something they have no experience in. When my mom talks about banning TikTok, I know she doesn't doom-scroll influencers. When she sends me links about birtherism and the "mob-style hit" of Andrew Breitbart she found on DuckDuckGo, do I lean in? Do I put down my carefully-researched knowledge of American politics and modern history and accept that there are worms living in my N95 masks (a rumor ironically started on TikTok) and that I am a feeble white victim of the Great Replacement?

The Tennessean

Once upon a time this would've been easy: Barack Obama and John McCain, happy competitors reaching across the aisle to shake hands and quell the conspiracies. We voted on simple policies and a happy American future that didn't involve assuming our neighbors bought their dinner at Petco. There was no question of how we felt about one another after election day.

But now we sit divided and I don't feel bad that I'm standing all the way over here. Because here's the thing. I do have white kids. Four of them. We come from what the Trump Administration calls a "traditional family"--two parents, jobs, church-going, paying our taxes, born in America. But nearly every one of my kids' friends are Spanish-speaking, Russian-speaking, Italian-speaking. We live in a diverse area where homes have three and four generations under one roof. Some are naturalized citizens, but many, many aren't. New Jersey is a sanctuary state, meaning undocumented citizens cannot be threatened or discriminated against. They are safe, they work, they pay their taxes, and they send their kids to school. Donald Trump has threatened to reverse sanctuary cities and states, saying, "As soon as I take office, we will immediately surge federal law enforcement to every city that is failing, which is a lot of them, to turn over criminal aliens, and we will hunt down, capture every single gang member, drug dealer, rapist, murderer and migrant criminal that is being illegally harbored." Sure, drug dealers and rapists. But also if you have unpaid parking tickets. Moms, dads, uncles, aunties, grandparents, and, you guessed it, kids. Gone. Poof.

You voted for that.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Just last week Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on goods coming from Mexico and Canada, and 35% from China. Do we all know by now who's paying that 35%? Good. Because that's most new cars coming from Mexico, that's 60% of crude oil and 52% of petroleum coming from Canada, and nearly all medical equipment, and appliances, and wiring, and cables coming from China. That's gas and medical bills, folks. Up, up, and away.

You voted for that.

U.S. Energy Information Administration

And you were planning on eating, right? Well, most of the agriculture comes from Mexico. And the stuff we grow in the U.S. only gets to our tables thanks to migrant workers. Oh wait, they're gone, too.

You voted for that.

KVII ABC-7

Meanwhile, if you live in Texas and your 11-year-old daughter gets raped by an uncle, or basketball coach, or pastor, and tries to get an abortion, she'll have to travel nearly 600 miles to New Mexico or risk sending her doctor to prison for life. The uncle? Just 2 to 20 years. I hope you can afford the time off work, the gas, food, and hotel. It can really add up.

You voted for that.

D.C. Republicans are fighting the trans community for just wanting to use the restroom, thanks to South Carolina's Representative Nancy Macy calling for the end of gender-inclusive bathrooms at the State Capitol. They're also blocking trans people from serving their country, and banning gender-affirming care that would lower the odds of child suicide by 73%. They've already banned Muslims from entering our borders. They've banned Syrian refugees escaping violence. They've negated a woman's right to her own body. They've told you that your hardworking neighbors, and their kids, and their grandma who lives upstairs, are coming for your jobs and raping your wives. They're eating your pets.

You voted for that.

It turns out I used to live in a dark room, too, and it was pretty cozy in there. So I understand.

Yes, we can still be friends, but I'm opening the damn door.

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.