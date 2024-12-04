The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hans Jorgensen's avatar
Hans Jorgensen
Dec 4, 2024

Thank you. Right on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jameswantsthetruth's avatar
Jameswantsthetruth
12h

I can stay close to people who make stupid mistakes but I cannot suffer MAGA loyalists. I cannot share space with anyone so vocal about their own stupidity. Temporary insanity is “temporary” but lasting stupidity “lasts.” That’s a choice and I will not interfere with choice until that choice interferes with my freedom. When that happens, you better make way. 🤷‍♂️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture