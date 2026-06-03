The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Carly + Ellie Talk about an Important Deposition in the Epstein Case

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Carly P Reilly's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Carly P Reilly's avatar
Ellie Leonard and Carly P Reilly
Jun 03, 2026

Thank you for joining us to talk about Maritza Vasquez, Jean-Luc Brunel’s bookkeeper at MC2 Models, who gave us a LOT of information. Here are a few tidbits we found along the way…

Again, I’ll be reading this in full on Friday night at 9pm ET as part of a greater extension of the Trump/Epstein Reading Room, in which I’ll continue to read the files out loud to give this case and the survivors better, and safer exposure.

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