Trigger Warning: discussion of sexual assault

I’ve continued the long and arduous process of vetting Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book, name by name, looking up family histories and reverse-phone searches from every continent, and categorizing people into finance, PR, media, fashion, art, legal, real estate, health, academia, and on and on. I will be old and gray before I’m done with the whole thing, especially as the DOJ continues to drop painfully-slow leaks of new names, places, and things to add to the list. I have FOIA requests floating in the ether, hunting down airplane tail numbers, and airports, and pilots, and passengers. The Birthday Book is all transcribed, with its repugnant strutting of overall lechery, but the Ghislaine Maxwell interviews sit unfinished, one of a pile of things I’m still figuring out how to juggle.

But every so often I’ll come across something that throws me off the couch. First it was the revelation of a Jane Doe’s name, unredacted and without her permission, in the Todd Blanche-Ghislaine Maxwell interviews that led to her upgrade from a Motel 6 to a Super 8. A highly-illegal breach of confidence, and a morally-objectionable thing to do when they spent half their time redacting Trump from the Epstein files. I contacted lawyers and asked a million questions, hoping the DOJ might finally be punished.

But nothing.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Birthday Book “The First Fifty Years’

Then it was page 234 of the Birthday Book, where Elliot Wolk, a long-time friend of Epstein’s and co-financier at Bear Stearns, innocently revealed that not only had Epstein met Ghislaine’s father, Robert Maxwell, before the 1990s (which she claimed he never had at all, perjuring herself on several occasions), but that the two knew each other as far back as the mid-1970s.

Believe you-me, Zev Shalev and I had a little dance party over that nugget.

The two E’s—great minds dress alike

But this week I’ve been tramping around the city, reading a little fiction upstairs in the Red Room at the KGB and sipping sparkling water with E. Jean Carroll, wearing the massive paper clip she gave me, and learning secrets about Trump’s legal team, particularly Alina Habba, Esquire. But when I wasn’t running around in the rain and ducking in for a bagel and schmear, I was back on the couch, vetting all the names. Over 2000 of them now (I think), though some repeat, most are misspelled, and half of the phone numbers are landlines to offices that disappeared long ago.

But just before I closed up shop at about midnight Tuesday night, I read a name that hopped off the page—another little nugget reminding me that the stack we do have is a goldmine—it was “Cipriani.”

The Rainbow Room - The New York Times

Not being a New York native, I didn’t know as much about the Cipriani legacy as a lot of people. What began as Harry’s Bar in Venice, founded by patriarch Giuseppe Cipriani in 1931, and then the Rainbow Room in New York City in 1998--now managed by Giuseppe’s son Arrigo Cipriani--has become a 23-restaurant empire, stretching from London, to Monaco, to Saint-Tropez. Nine of these reside in New York, alone, including the mother ship: 55 Wall Street.

Cipriani at 55 Wall Street - Compass.com

With the lease of the Rainbow Room in 1998, Cipriani and his son, also named Giuseppe Cipriani, gutted the location and fired members of the Local 6 Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees Union, who picketed but eventually got their jobs back for a few more years. It wouldn’t be until 2005, when a competitor and former mobster, Michael “Mikey Scars” DiLeonardo, turned state’s evidence against Peter Gotti, including an alleged $120,000 that the Ciprianis had paid to the Gambino Crime Family to make the Rainbow Room’s union problems go away. It would seem their money was not well-spent.

Arigo and Giuseppe, while owning one of the most successful restaurant chains in New York, would see a number of legal issues cross their desk, including misdemeanor tax evasion in 2007 for defrauding $3.5 million in state and local taxes, and nearly going bankrupt at their Uruguay and Dubai locations before receiving a “significant loan” from French billionaire Xavier Niel, who was known for being partial to peep shows and was arrested for proxénétisme aggravé or “aggravated pimping,” and misusing corporate funds to the tune of €200,000.

But despite it’s seedy background and lack of a paper trail, Cipriani became a Hollywood hot-spot for people like Harvey Weinstein, P. Diddy, Woody Allen, Leon Black, Donald Trump, and, yes, Jeffrey Epstein. Even modeling mogul Paolo Zampolli, who was alleged to have introduced Donald Trump to Melania (which Epstein would vehemently deny), had a standing table at Cipriani.

A perfect crossover deemed the “Temple of Finance,” Cipriani was home to the wealthy, the worldly, celebrities, and finance bros of the ‘90s. But it was also a place where people got away with things in the dark, asking for their check, and walking away. Taralê Wulff, a cocktail waitress, was grabbed by Weinstein in a stairwell above the restaurant, where he masturbated in front of her until she could get away. He would rape her weeks later. News reporter Lauren Sivan had a similar story, being pulled into a vestibule back by the kitchen, and forced to watch him masturbate. The location would later be coined Weinstein’s “hunting ground.”

Kelly Brennan - The Long Island Press

But he wasn’t the only one. In 2022 Epstein survivor, Kelly Brennan, stepped out from behind her pseudonym “CameraSweets“ and began to talk about what had happened to her.

“Wanting a fresh start, I applied and was accepted to attend college, SUNY New Paltz, located about 90 minutes northeast of New York City. In August 2003, while participating in first-year orientation, I was lonely and looking to meet new people. While getting fresh air during a break, I met the girl that would later introduce me to Epstein. Decades later, I would recognize that this person was most likely a “recruiter” and never intended to be my friend...she persuaded me to go to a club restaurant in Manhattan called Cipriani, using guilt and logic as tools to manipulate me. Upon arrival, we were brought to a semi-private area filled with stunning girls and young ladies, most of which seemed younger than me. Soon after, I was introduced to Epstein and ‘friends,’ including Jean-Luc Brunel, a beautiful brunette woman that fit the description of Maxwell (but I cannot be sure), and other adult men.” - Kelly Brennan

Jean-Luc Brunel and Ghislaine Maxwell at Little St. James (Epstein’s Island)

Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent, would also eventually be indicted for rape of minors, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, and also hang himself in a jail cell.

Brennan fit the mold--young, abused, and alone. She had a target on her back, she said, that told him she was the prey, he the predator. But he groomed her with talk about goals, fears, and her childhood, and she found herself sandwiched between Epstein and Brunel, worried about being rude and answering all their questions, in hopes that they might find a spot for her on the runway. Always topping off her glass and offering to help (with a heavy dose of flattery), Epstein walked her around like a model, showing her how to hold her arms, measuring her wrists with his fingers, and running his palms down the sides of her tiny body.

Again, she didn’t want to be rude, but the two men pounced, all the while making fun of her body, telling her she “might be too prude to be a good model.” Maybe this was just how modeling goes, she thought; these were just the things modeling agents said to young girls to make sure they really wanted to work. Epstein pounced again, and feigning illness, she begged to leave.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at 55 Wall Street - March 15, 2005

Today Brennan is an advocate for survivors everywhere, and raising a young family in New York City. And as much as I believe Jeffrey Epstein had ties to local organized crime through places like Cipriani, I’m no closer to proving it than anyone else. He shared a lawyer with John Gotti Sr., the notorious “Teflon Don,” who helped get him a sweet, sweet, sweetheart deal in 2008 that included a private car service, round-the-clock office security, 12-hour working days outside the jail, and likely a few more victims. Not to mention a post-lockup house arrest that included Paris, the Virgin Islands, Palm Beach, New York City, Ohio, and New Mexico, and all the rides on the “Lolita Express.” I mean, sure, his old pal Donald Trump had ties to John Gotti through people like Roy Cohn and Robert LiButti, and he got all his concrete for Trump Tower from Genovese/Gambino-linked firms, but just because your contractor’s name is “Fat Tony” and comes to work at odd hours to pour cement doesn’t mean there’s anything amiss.

Roy Cohn and Donald Trump - Vanity Fair

Trump and LiButti

And despite my musings that Epstein’s connections with Robert Maxwell, Donald Trump, Guiseppi Cipriani, and a long line of wealthy-and-connected individuals that keep their pinky toes just far enough from the puddle to skip out on cement-shoed indictments à la the Cosa Nostra, might be a clue as to how an uncredited high school math teacher can make a billion bucks, is it a stretch to consider? Is it too farfetched to think Jeffrey Epstein might’ve run something, or started a little something-something of his own in the City That Never Talks...ahem...Sleeps?

I don’t know.

But I bet the Department of Justice does.

