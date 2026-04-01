The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Conspiracy Nuts! Epstein, and the Michael Who Covered for him

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Frederic Poag's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Frederic Poag's avatar
Ellie Leonard and Frederic Poag
Apr 01, 2026

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Angry Artist Revolution, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Grace Lovelace, Theresa Lease, and many others for tuning into my live video with Frederic Poag! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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