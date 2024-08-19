All I've ever wanted since 2016 is a good long nap. I had a newborn at the polls that year, now he's going into the 2nd grade and I still haven't slept. Much of it has to do with the divide between, on one side, Millennials, X-ers, Gen Zs, our casual ability to do our homework (i.e. navigate the internet), and conversations with our Boomer parents over a laundry list of things that don't exist. Things like the camaraderie of the "good guys" in cahoots (Russia, China, North Korea) doing God's work to take over the enemy that is really Ukraine, probably France, maybe Canada. The secret government operations working with Trump for decades now, preparing him for the role of President, against which the billion-dollar Hollywood machine has fought ever since. All that hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein and the porn industry? The Donald was there to save their souls (obviously), setting them on the straight-and-narrow. Science? Girl, that was all disproved years ago. The COVID vaccine is a placebo (but also causes blindness, cancer, sterility, and pulmonary emboli). Smoking cures coronavirus. There are worms in your masks, your gut, your eyeballs, and your brain. And the best way to avoid Big Pharma is to go get your meds at the local Feed and Seed. World War II is a lie. There's no such thing as a "lone shooter." All the Kennedys are whooping it up on a secret base in Kennebunkport. Every assassinated leader had it out for Big Banking. Joe Biden is posthumously calling mob-style hits against his rivals, making AI-generated speeches from the Oval Office. Meanwhile Obama and Clooney's child-eating cabal is going strong. Did I forget anything? Have we all pulled an extraocular muscle?

Now, generational family divide aside, I'm in a good place in all this. I've been lucky enough to be a professional fly-on-the-wall for off-the-record conversations from the dark web, to Hollywood, to the White House for over a decade. Transcribers are the anonymous treasure trove that the news media, the tabloids, and the fringe website industry tend to forget about. One step short of the CIA, we know everything and say nothing, quietly sitting in on hundreds and thousands of hours of background interviews, anonymous participants, secret recordings, documents, and police records. None of it public. None of it discussed without me losing my job. But when I say I can't sleep: I can't sleep. And when I say "dirt" I'm not talking Sally Jessy Raphael. I'm talking dirt. But does that make me credible? Probably not. Even with a heap of NDAs, what I know will never stack up against their devotion to Breitbart or Badlands Media. I can't be trusted to know more than the Epoch Times or Alex Jones. Because what the last 8 years have taught our parents is that we're not to be believed. I'm not to be believed.

The author, transcribing off-the-record interviews and taking breaks to breastfeed

Meanwhile they suck on horse-grade ivermectin for breakfast. Apply nicotine patches for lunch. Avoid their doctors. Die of curable diseases because they "know better." Marching in line, little old soldiers dressed in red, believing elections were and will be stolen. All of them. A narrative that says they're lying to you. The 1960s Vietnam protesters rising up and taking back the glory they lost when we all grew up, moved away, and had children of our own. Plastic, basement politics filling a void that tired parenting used to.

So what about Project 2025? Never heard of it, but let's get rid of the Department of Education. You're saying things that have been pushed by QAnon. Q-what now? If you're talking faith-based politics how do you counter the things I know, the things you've heard out loud? They're lying to you. It's all edited, manipulated sound bites.

The Associated Press

And the $60 Bibles, the $400 shoes? Fake news. The racism? There are no races; we don't see color. What if any of this is true? We can't all be angels. Policy is more important than character. We're saving the children. Children in Ukraine? Children in Israel? Children in Gaza? Immigrants? You know what they say, 'put on your own oxygen mask first.' Is that Christian? Did Jesus say, "Suffer the little natural-born citizens to come unto me?" It's what He meant. Okay then what about foster kids? Addicts? Veterans? We love them all.

The author’s daughter at the 2024 Women’s March in Washington, DC

So yes Kamala, I'll buy your T-shirt, I'll donate, I'll pound the pavement in my blue Converse sneakers. I'll tell my daughter that her rights are coming back. I'll vote. And then I'll sleep.

Share

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.