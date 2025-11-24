The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rose Lew's avatar
Rose Lew
10h

Spell-binding writing but horrific.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ellie Leonard
Heather Wynne-Phillips's avatar
Heather Wynne-Phillips
10h

Once again brilliant, intense and gut wrenching writing that, we know, so many can relate to. Unfortunately, this horrible thing called abuse touches way too many.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ellie Leonard
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture