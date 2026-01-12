Warm water soaked through the toes of my shoes and I realized I’d stepped off the end of the levee.

“Careful,” the voice chuckled. “You might want to stay out of the water this time.” I peered into the dark, looking for an outline underneath the bank. “What, aren’t you going to say hello?”

“Tom?” I held my breath—impossible.

“Who else would be out here this late?” He said something else but I didn’t hear him, flying up the levee and out onto the concrete platform. There he was, Tom in his worn out jeans rolled up to his knees, holding a fishing pole. I wanted to give him a great big bear hug but all of a sudden I felt shy. It had been a really long time—maybe I missed him more than he missed me. But he beat me to it, jumping to his feet and lifting me off the ground. “Well, I’ll be darned. I never thought I’d see you again.”

“Hi Tom,” I said, breathless and squeaky. “Fishing?” I couldn’t stop smiling. He hugged me for a minute more and planted a sloppy kiss on my cheek before dropping me down to the dock and putting his feet back into the water. Somewhere over the last year I’d planned that differently. Still, the butterflies flew.

“Nah, they’re not biting. I don’t understand—the flies are out but they don’t seem interested.” He gave his line a tug and leaned back against the bank. “But I guess that doesn’t matter now,” he grinned, sliding the pole into a knothole in the dock.

The tight fidget in my chest that had gnawed at me for two days finally unraveled. “I didn’t think I’d ever see you again either. Is this another dream then?”

He shrugged, “Dunno, maybe,” then reached across and slapped me on the knee. “How the heck are you?” It was so good to see him, like the whole last year had never happened. He looked exactly the same as I remembered, right down to the messy hair and big ears.

“Pretty much the same.” I thought about my promise.

“That good, huh?” His eyes twinkled and I knew he was playing. “What about your music, still playing?” He remembered everything, the conversations, the food, the jokes in the back of the old caboose. He missed me, too.

“I play when I can, but Otis sleeps a lot and likes things quiet. I don’t know,” I shrugged, “it’s kind of a slog most days.”

“Nothing improved, not even a little? You promised.” But he looked playful and didn’t wait for an answer. “Hey, let’s go somewhere. I’m not going to waste our time if the fish aren’t biting.

“I know a better spot,” I said, pulling myself up the bank. He slid on a pair of old sneakers, climbing past me into the grass. “Wait.” I remembered something. I dug into my pocket and pulled out a handful of the little doughnuts. “Here,” I shoved two into his hand. He looked at them for a second then tilted his head back and laughed.

“What made you think of these?” Tom popped them in his mouth, grinding down hard with his big teeth.

“I don’t know, I guess I didn’t. There was a guy selling meat in the park and he had a basket full of them, and I grabbed some.” I tossed one in my mouth and we walked down the path toward the bluffs, our easy conversation picking up exactly where we’d left off all those months ago.

“I’m glad to see you under better circumstances anyway.” He gave me a friendly shove, then frowned. “Sorry if that was rude. But, you know, I’m just glad.”

“No, it’s okay. I don’t have plans to fly off the bridge tonight.” I spat out the doughnut. “What about you, how’s Australia?”

“Same—cows, heat, dust, and bugs. I tried, but it’s hard having no one to talk to. I spend most of my time reading, and working, and getting older.” He didn’t look old now, still barely out of his teens. I figured I looked about the same but hadn’t thought to check. All I’d cared about was if lightning could strike twice. Apparently it could.

“Well, I don’t like heat and dust, but you know I like bugs.” I looked past him at the mayflies circling around his head.

“No, no. Those aren’t bugs. I’m talking bugs. Like bugs the size of your hand. You ever hear of a Huntsman spider?” I shook my head. “That’s a good thing, they’re disgusting—seven inches wide and super fast.”

“Good God, seven inches?” I shuddered. “And they bite?”

“Hard. I can show you one if you want.” He reached into his pocket and I took a big step sideways into the street.

“Nope, I’m good.” He laughed; he didn’t have anything in his pocket. I didn’t know what the rules of our dreams were exactly, but I was definitely not interested in testing the boundaries of his world and mine, especially when it came to giant spiders. “You can keep them all, thanks.”

“Duly noted.” He was watching the mayflies again. “I’m not a big fan of insects, they can be pretty hard on farmers. We get lots of cicadas and grasshoppers, big things that eat everything in sight. Most of the time it’s fine, but every so often they really throw a wrench in things.” We wound around behind the bluffs and down a path leading to a big fishing hole. Sure enough, the carp were jumping, picking at the clouds of mayflies that taunted them just feet above the water.

“Fantastic.” Tom bent down and scooped up a handful of the soft, dry silt.

“What are you doing?”

“Grasshoppers. You’ve got to be quick.” Then he took off down the path, kicking his feet out in front of him as clouds of dust flew in every direction, and with it hundreds of grasshoppers. “Quick, Fe, help me catch them.” I ran after him, smacking the hoppers and pinning them to the dirt. They were hard to catch in pairs, escaping every time I opened my fists to grab another, and launching themselves back into the night. Tobacco juice stained my wrists and fingers and I could feel their prickly legs on the backs of my arms and in my hair.

“Ugh, can you take them, please?” Tom did, expertly pinning them one at a time and breaking their legs before shoving them into his pockets. He had tobacco stains across the front of his shirt and all over his hands. He dabbed at a broken grasshopper and smeared a stripe under each eye.

“Your turn,” he said, grinning and holding out a handful of the dead bugs.

“What? No, gross.”

“Aw, come on. Live a little, why don’t you?” He waggled one stained finger. “You promised.”

“I didn’t promise this,” I grimaced, watching a particularly large grasshopper spit its wad into my hand. But I smeared the sticky brown goo across my cheeks and shoved it into my pocket. “Anyway, I doubt bug spit is living my best life.”

“It’s actually a defense mechanism.” Tom held one close to his face. “They only do it because they’re scared. They regurgitate everything they’ve eaten.”

“Ah yes, Mr. Science. Do educate me, sir.”

The “Fishing Hole” - Fort Benton, MT

He bowed. “At your service. I’m here to teach you the finer things in life, beginning with hopper vomit.” We sat down at the edge of the glassy fishing hole. The water here was so still, with one little inlet from the river where the fish could swim back and forth to eat. Three box turtles rested on a rock wedged between the hole and the river, patiently waiting for the mayflies to drop. “For instance,” Tom pointed at the turtles, “you see those turtles over there?”

“Mm-hm.”

“Those are box turtles; they aren’t native to Montana. Probably snuck away from a classroom somewhere or got dumped.”

“Will they be okay out here?”

He shrugged. “Maybe. The water isn’t very cold, and they have plenty to eat. But the snakes like them and so do the raccoons.” He cast his line out into the water and the turtles slid off the rock.

“How do you know what’s native and what’s not?” I watched their little heads swim back out into the river. “You’re not from around here either.”

“I don’t know. I just picked it up somewhere, but I bet I’m right. I used to have a box turtle named Sam when I was a kid.” I smiled, imagining Tom as a cheeky little kid. “He smelled pretty bad and my dad ended up dumping him in a pond somewhere because I never fed him.”

“Really? Ever?”

“I mean, once or twice probably. Not much.”

“That’s so sad,” I laughed. “My dad never let me have a pet, said they were too much of a nuisance. But I read a book once about a boy who had a pet skunk and I really wanted one.”

“A skunk? Damn, maybe start with a fish or a cat or something. No wonder your dad wouldn’t let you have a pet.” He gave his pole a tug, wiggling the bobber.

“Well, it wouldn’t have mattered anyway…” But Tom jumped up, yanking the line back as the bobber disappeared, bending the end of his pole down to the surface of the water. I jumped up, too, like I was helping somehow.

Fort Benton, MT

“Pull it!” I yelled.

“Shh, I got it. Don’t scare him away.” He slowly reeled in the line, pulling it back a little at a time. Up came the bobber, and something silver flashed just beneath the surface of the water. “There he is.” Tom handed me the pole. “Okay, reel him in.” I reeled, watching the poor fish fight the hook, trying to swim back toward deeper water.

“He’s heavy,” I whispered, struggling as the fish continued to fight. Tom put his hands over mine and together we pulled the big beautiful carp out of the water, flipping and flopping in the silt.

“That’s a big guy. Nice job, partner.” I picked up the carp, tucking his tail under my armpit as Tom dug out the hook. It felt slippery and muscular, and I had a hard time keeping a good grip on the poor panicking fish.

“What do we do now?”

“We’ll toss him back today, unless you can dream up a nice barbecue grill to throw him on.” He grabbed the fish gently out of my hands and tossed it back into the water. It took off at high speed, through the inlet and back into the river. “He’d taste good though, maybe next time.” I wiped the fish slime onto my shirt, already speckled with grasshopper spit. My stomach growled loudly.

“Yeah, I’m hungry, too. Let’s go get something to eat. You like pizza burgers?” He propped the pole in the silt, for the next dreamer.

“Pizza burgers?”

“Yeah, you ever had one? They’re pretty sloppy, but damn delicious.”

“Yeah - no, I’ve had them. It’s just funny...”

“Funny?”

“Nothing. Sure, let’s go eat.”

There were no silver serving trays this year, just the burgers—sloppy, messy, delicious; perfection—followed up with a marshmallow malt. And just like magic the food appeared fresh and hot in a Styrofoam clamshell on a bed of red-checked tissue paper.

“You know,” Tom said, wiping his mouth, “I’ve been coming here for a while. There’s a lot of interesting stuff in this old town. I mean, you’ve probably seen most of it, but still.”

“Yeah, I guess so.” I stirred my milkshake, too thick for the straw. “I don’t know, I never really think about it. I’ve just always wanted to get out of here.”

“Of course you have. I would too if I were you. Hell, I’ve always wanted to get off the farm and away from Queensland. I guess it doesn’t really matter where you live, you can always feel stuck.” He slurped loudly at the bottom of his shake. “But this place is really interesting; it’s like stepping back into history. Before you showed up I spent most of my time exploring, sneaking into places I wasn’t supposed to be.” He crumpled up his napkin and tossed it into a trashcan by the door. “Come on, I want to show you something.” He stood up to go, then paused. “Oh yeah - yep, probably a good idea.”

“What’s a good idea?” He opened the door, and there leaning against a big planter were the two bicycles.

“I figured we’d need them if we want to make the most of our time.”

“Did you do that? Like ‘alakazam: bikes?’”

He shrugged. “I guess so.”

We biked back toward the highway, winding in and out of the neighborhoods as he pointed out old houses and hotels, some interesting spots he’d found over the years. I hadn’t seen most of these places in at least a decade, if I’d ever noticed them at all, and though I appreciated his eagerness I wasn’t really interested in a history lesson. To me everything felt dead.

He turned right and coasted to a stop.

“Here we are,” he grinned. “Look at this place, how cool. I’ve never gone in, but I’ve always wanted to see what’s left.” I stood there, silent on the seat of my bike. He’d stopped in front of the old First Baptist church, Daddy’s church, now all boarded up.

The First Baptist Church - Fort Benton, MT

“I’m not going in there,” I said flatly, wheeling my bike off the curb and back into the street.

“Oh come on, Fe, where’s your sense of adventure?” He couldn’t understand—I’d never told him that part of my life. I didn’t want him to look at me the way everyone else did.

“No. Let’s go somewhere else.”

“Fe.” He looked frustrated. “I’m going in. Why not?” I tried to think of something that would sound like the truth, or at least a better reason to leave. I felt nauseous.

“I’m not coming.”

He nudged the kickstand, “Fe...” but stopped. We both heard it, softly coming from inside the church. Music. “That’s a piano,” he whispered. I didn’t say anything. I knew that piano, and I knew the song.

Nearer my God to Thee Nearer to Thee E’en though it be a cross That raiseth me...

There were no voices, only the piano playing alone in the abandoned church. I’d actually loved that hymn once, but only because Mom loved it, too. She couldn’t hear it of course, but followed along in the hymnal with her finger, nodding her head to the vibrations.

“I know that song; my mother used to sing it to me,” Tom said, taking a step closer. “God, I haven’t thought about that in a long time.” The music continued, repeating the chorus over and over again. He turned and walked up to the doors, tugging at a two-by-four nailed across the entryway.

“Stop it,” I hissed. “Can we please go?”

He looked bewildered. “Fe, it’s a dream. We’re not going to get in trouble.” The music grew louder, and he pulled hard, splintering the weathered board in half. One of the doors swung inward and I thought the music might stop; whoever was inside would hear. But it didn’t stop, thundering through the broken stained-glass windows. He stepped inside and leaned out of the doorway. “Come on, Fe, please?” I shook my head, frozen in the middle of the abandoned street. He rolled his eyes and disappeared inside.

I don’t understand what happened next. As soon as Tom went inside the music stopped with a bang, like something large had been dropped on the floor, and was replaced with soft, whispering voices, a man’s and a woman’s. Neither belonged to Tom. Then shuffling along the floorboards, whimpering.

“Tom,” I begged, “please, let’s go.” But he didn’t come back. The whimpering and moaning grew louder and I could hear the man’s voice again, trying to console or say something to quiet the other voice. But it only wailed louder, weeping, and then more shuffling like something was being dragged across the floor. Then everything stopped and for a minute I couldn’t hear anything. Then the piano began to play the hymn again, barely audible now through the broken windows.

“Tom,” I called again. “Tom, let’s go.” And for a second I thought I might have to go in after him. But then there he was in the doorway, his face ashen as he gripped the door frame, looking wildly around the courtyard.

“Where did he go?”

“Who?”

Nearer my God to Thee

The First Baptist Church - Fort Benton, MT

“That guy who just took off.” He ran around to the alley behind the church and then back into the street. “Hey!” he yelled. “Get back here, you son of a bitch!” I could see him sweating underneath the streetlights, breathing hard; something had gone terribly wrong.

Nearer to Thee

“Shut up! Shut up!” Tom screamed at no one. He covered his ears and bent low to the ground. Then everything stopped and the church was silent once more.

I let go of my bike, letting it drop. “Tom,” I whispered, then louder, “Tom.” He looked up like he’d forgotten I was there, searching for my voice. Then he ran over and grabbed me so hard it reminded me of Otis.

“Fe, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry,” he said over and over again. He didn’t let go and I could feel him shaking, but he lowered me back down to the ground. “I didn’t know.”

Oh my God, what didn’t he know?

We were the only ones here. That’s how this is supposed to work, right? Alone and safe, easy. Pizza burgers and milkshakes. My knees wobbled and he pulled me over to the other side of the street, away from the church, and we sat down on the curb. He didn’t let go of me. I knew something was about to change between us, and I shut my eyes, stretching out the seconds. Everything was just right the way it was.

“Where are we?” he asked. “What is this place?”

“It’s the Baptist Church,” I whispered, “my father’s church.”

“Your father was the preacher here?” I nodded. “And what about you, what did you do?”

“I played the piano, the hymns at the end of the service.” I looked across the street at the broken church, “But who was playing the music?”

“No one. There wasn’t even a piano in there, but you could see the marks on the floor where it used to be.” He stared at the church. “I wasn’t the only one in there, Fe. There was a man and a girl inside, just sitting there talking. I tried to get their attention but they ignored me. I kept asking them who they were, where was the music coming from.

“I didn’t hear you say anything.”

“You would’ve, I was almost shouting.” I shook my head. “She looked really scared, and he was telling her everything was going to be okay. But I saw his eyes and I knew what she was afraid of. He told her he wasn’t doing anything wrong, that she needed to trust him.” Tom swallowed hard. “That’s when the music stopped and he started hurting her. And I was yelling and trying to grab him, but something was holding me back, like physically holding onto me. And he just kept on...”

But he didn’t say it.

“Then he shoved her away and left her bleeding on the floor. I saw him run out the door, and when I turned around she’d disappeared.”

He looked up at me, his eyes dark. “I need to know who that man was, Fe.”

“I didn’t see him,” I said unconvincingly. “I don’t know.” And I really hadn’t seen anybody, and I shouldn’t know who he was talking about. But of course I did. Tom’s face was calm, but I saw the effort as he waited for answers. I didn’t have any; I didn’t want to have any.

“Fe,” he said softly, “the girl was you.”

Shit.

I looked down, my face burning. “No, don’t do that.” He turned and knelt in front of me in the street, his too-soft hands on my cheeks. It wasn’t until then that I realized I’d been crying. “Shh, no, don’t do that. I’m so sorry, Fe. I should have listened to you. I didn’t mean it, I’m sorry.” He tried to smile but his eyes gave him away as he waited, giving me time to think. And I took every second, wondering what I could say that wouldn’t shift our friendship in a way that couldn’t be reversed.

“I know what you saw.” I picked at my thumbnail, an old nervous habit. “It’s Daddy’s church,” I said again.

“And you played the piano there?”

“Every Sunday.”

“Were you ever there alone?” Carefully peeling away the layers.

“I’d clean the sanctuary after church, and then I came back mid-week to get everything ready for the next service. Mom used to come with me, but when I got older she let me go by myself.”

The Homestead Church - Fort Benton Ag Museum

“So this was after church, that’s why you were alone?”

“No, it was a Wednesday I think. I was just about to go home for dinner.” I could see Otis’ face so clearly, staring at me from the back pew. “He was there the whole time and I didn’t even know. He must have snuck in while I was in the back.”

“Did you know him?”

“Sort of. He’d started coming to church and worked down at the Garage. Sometimes he’d stop and talk to me on my way home from school.” A mayfly rolled across my shoe and I looked up, but they were still swarming under the light. “I didn’t know why he was there; I told him I had to go home.”

“Yeah, I know, I heard you say that.” Tom looked uncomfortable, his jaw muscles twitching softly in the shadows. “You were just a kid; he was a grown man. I wanted to stop him. I tried to, Fe. If I could’ve just gotten to him...”

I reached out and grabbed his hand, calming him now. “You can't, it's just a memory. I didn't tell anybody, not even my mother.”

“He knows.” Tom’s eyes were hard. “Tell me who he is.” I shook my head. “Come on, please. I need to know that you’re safe.”

“You can’t fix this.”

“But he’s still out there somewhere. I could figure out a way...”

“No, you can’t. It was a long time ago. There’s nothing you can do about it now.”

“Yes I can,” his voice jumped an octave. “I don’t care when it happened; I’m not going to let him get away with this. You have to tell me who he is so I can find him.” I shook my head but could feel myself giving in. I trusted Tom.

“Please, Fe,” he whispered, “for me.” I shut my eyes and let go of his hand, knowing how badly this was going to hurt.

“It’s Otis.”

“Otis?” He didn’t remember.

“He’s at home waiting for me.”

“Otis,” he repeated, the color draining from his face.

