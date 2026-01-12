The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
14h

Yes, hurrah . I love the YouTube video. It’s said the plaid it on the Titanic. Those musicians gave all so that others may live.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carrie Gray's avatar
Carrie Gray
14h

Agreed. Great idea to include the link to the hymn. Quite a page turner , Ellie!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture