We biked in silence, weaving through the cottonwoods in the park, down alleys, and up side streets. I needed to get away. Tom followed, and I could hear his pedals whirring as he coasted, always careful not to catch up or get too far behind. He didn’t need to say anything for me to know he understood, or at least as much as he could understand. Either way, he gave me space. Something inside me had broken open, something that had lay dormant for too long, and now I needed to go back and find every piece of the puzzle that had shaped me, starting at home. It was time to face the scars.

I bumped up over the curb and onto the crumbling sidewalk, coasting to a stop in front of the big brown A-frame with its eight tall windows. Tom pulled up silently beside me.

“I need to show you something,” I said, laying my bike down in front of the little front garden. In it stood two plaster deer statues, antlers long gone, and a broken old wagon wheel leaning up against the house, sinking back into the dirt. Tom stood quietly beside me as I looked up at the big dark windows. “This is my house.”

“It’s nice,” he said politely. There wasn’t much else to say. We walked around the side of the house and up onto the sagging porch carpeted in AstroTurf. The doorbell glowed in the dark, a worn spot on the button from years and years of visitors. I turned the scalloped brass knob, gently opening the door, and with one whiff drifted instantly back to my childhood. Daddy’s gin. Mom’s perfume.

The green shag carpet filled with dust and fireplace ash. It looked exactly the same, though I was sure someone else must have lived here in the past seven years. Daddy’s easy chair sat in front of the TV, a newspaper folded in the basket, and his glasses leaning against the lamp. And of course the etched tumbler, two ice cubes, and full nearly to the top. Condensation dripped down the side in a perfect ring, just like it always had.

Near the bathroom was a little cupboard door in the wall with a brass knob. I pulled it open, and there was the same white telephone hanging on its cradle. A thin Chouteau County phone book rested against the back of the cupboard and next to it a yellow notepad filled with Daddy’s scribbles and musings, a habit he had when talking on the phone.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

I wandered back to the kitchen and opened every cupboard and drawer to find Mom’s dishes and towels, her mixing bowls and spoons, and packets of red Kool-Aid, the kind Daddy loved. I traced my fingers along the countertops, violent yellow laminate that matched the tulip wallpaper, feeling nostalgic about nothing but remembering the conversations we’d had - and avoided - within these four walls.

“Good memories?” Tom asked, still standing by the door.

“Memories.”

I opened the refrigerator, pushing aside a half-carton of whole milk and finding Mom’s old Butterprint casserole dish filled with raw beef livers. I ached seeing Mom’s things just as she’d left them, fresh, as if she could walk in the door at any minute. Her desk still sat in the little back room off the kitchen, filled with fresh pads of paper and pens, sticky-notes, and an old inkwell that I didn’t remember. There was also an electric typewriter I didn’t recognize, something she must have gotten for herself after I left. A stiff white piece of paper was rolled into place, ready for one of her stories, and I leaned in to see.

Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.

“What is it?” Tom stepped quietly into the back room, casting a shadow across the page.

“Psalms.”

Years of Saturday afternoons spent at the dining room table came flooding back. I thought I could smell Daddy’s aftershave.

“Does it mean something?”

“No.”

I carefully unwound the paper from the typewriter and read it again, touching the letters and smudging the ink, still wet.

“Did your mother write it?”

“Yes.”

I folded it in half and shoved it into the pocket of my pajamas. “I’ll show you her room.”

He followed, still hanging back. Their bedroom looked the same, with its long closets and one narrow window that hardly let in any light. Someone had made the bed and left the lamps on. The pillows smelled like fresh air and fabric softener and there wasn’t any dust on the bedspread or the tables. Next to mom’s side were her old reading glasses, the ones I never saw her wear.

“This your mom’s?” Tom sat down on the bed, picking up an old brown Bible.

“No, she gave her Bible to me.”

I sat down next to him, looking at the book. But sure enough it was Mom’s Bible, the very same one that had lain untouched next to my bed for a decade. I held it in my hands, imagining her perfect little notes, quietly bent over as she studied each and every verse. How important it had been to her; how meaningless to me. Strange that our lives intersected so much yet we had become vastly different women in the end. Or at least I hoped so.

Tom took the Bible and started flipping through the pages. “What did you say that verse was again?”

“Psalms, 119 I think.”

He flipped back to the table of contents and I had to smile—his father hadn’t made him study.

“Holy smokes, that’s long. Here, you find it.” I took it back and found verse 105, burned into my brain to teach me God’s love and grace by my father, who knew neither.

“Here it is. Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” Mom’s perfect cursive filled every margin and between every line. It was hard to read and felt frantic, though I’d only remembered her calm, the way she’d nod to herself and scribble something down. But these weren’t all notes of faith or learning, some were basic daily tasks, groceries, things to remember. And all such perfect cursive, curlicues and flamboyant lettering that had been lost on me most of my years in school.

“Fe 3:30,” Tom read over my shoulder.

“They’re just notes, life, probably picking me up from a lesson or reminding me to get Daddy’s medicine.”

“She wrote everything down here?”

“She did everything here. It was the only place Daddy left her alone. She had other writing but I’ve never found it.”

“Look at that one.” He pointed to a note at the very end of the verse, short and otherwise insignificant.

ALLEY. GARAGE.

“What about it?”

“It’s the only thing not in cursive. Maybe your dad wrote it.”

“Yeah, maybe. He spent a lot of time there.” His second home, with a fully-stocked fridge and 19-inch TV. I set the Bible back on Mom’s pillow, wondering at the significance of it being in two places.

“Do you feel better here?”

I could only laugh. “I’ve never actually been here before, not in their room.”

“Ever?”

“No. I wasn’t welcome. But I heard everything from upstairs in my bedroom. It’s the only time I ever heard the sound of my mother’s voice. But usually she was pretty quiet. It’s the only thing she ever lied to me about.”

“He hit her?”

“All the time.” I felt him move his hand behind me to touch my back or shoulder, but thought better of it. “I don’t know why she didn’t leave and take me with her. We could’ve gone anywhere. She had keys, she had maps, she knew what she wanted. But instead she just sat there and took it.”

Share

“It’s not that simple, Fe.”

“What’s not simple? If someone slapped you in the face would you just stand there and take it?” He didn’t say anything, his eyes doing all the talking—I was the one now choosing not to leave. I was the one taking it. It wasn’t simple.

He scooted closer to me on the bed and let me lean into him, breathing in the smell of my mother’s clean sheets.

“We can talk, if you want. You know I have no one to tell. I mean, if it makes you feel better.”

I fiddled with the buttons on my pajamas.

“I already told you, I’m not judging you.”

“I know. But I am.”

“That’s okay. I’ll just be here when you’re done.” He squeezed my elbow and I looked up to see him grinning, but his eyes were sad. “Life is awfully complicated.”

“Complicated,” I repeated.

“Anything else you want to show me?” I thought for a minute.

“Yes, one more thing.” I grabbed his hand and pulled him through the laundry room and up the narrow staircase to my bedroom, and we sat on the floor next to my bed. “This is my room.” I looked around, remembering how empty it had been with its four blank walls and the dusty paper peeling off the ceiling.

“It’s great,” he said, but I knew he was just being nice. Someone had swept the hard wooden floor clear to the corners, and again, left the light on next to the bed. I turned around and reached one hand under the mattress, feeling around for memories. Sure enough I found the stack of postcards just as I’d left them, beautiful pictures of the Fiji Islands, Madagascar, and Costa Rica. And I found another one I hadn’t seen before, unless I’d forgotten. I flipped it over and looked at the back.

“I don’t remember this one.”

“Hey, I know that place.” Tom snatched the postcard out of my hand. “I’ve been here lots of times; those are our beaches.”

“That’s Queensland?”

“Yep, Noosa Heads. It’s really close to my house; I keep my little Crestliner in the marina.” He traced his missing finger out into the water. “See that? That’s the best fishing spot, about 100 kilometers off the beach. There’s a big drop-off, that’s why the water changes color so suddenly.”

“Wow.” I stared at the perfectly white sand and blue, blue ocean that wrapped around the craggy coastline. “I’ve never been to the beach.”

“Really, never?”

“Nope, not ever.”

He whistled. “Jeez, I’ve never even thought about it. I guess I don’t appreciate it as much as I should, but I can’t imagine living away from the ocean. I’ll have to take you sometime.” I took the postcard back and slipped them all underneath the mattress again.

“Okay, I think I’m ready,” I said, pulling myself up onto the bed. He followed.

“Ready?”

“Mm-hm.” And he understood. He was my person now, the comfortable void into which I could say anything and know it was safe and I would be okay. I’d never had that person before, not even my mom. Because no matter how much she loved me, she’d ultimately blazed the trail that led right up to my sagging front porch. Her secrets didn’t protect me at all; they formed me.

Photo credit: Rachel Lukas

We sat cross-legged across from each other on the bed, me hugging one of my old pillows, and him fiddling at the yarn on the quilt just like I always had. Outside the window mayflies smacked against the glass and the old streetlight flickered on and off over the alley. And I told him everything. I told him about my family and how Daddy treated Mom and I. I talked about seeing Otis for the first time and how good it felt to be noticed by someone so much older. He’d come to church, sat in the back row with his Bible, and I thought he was a good person. He had kind eyes and a mustache that twitched when he was trying not to smile. No one ever paid any attention to me until he did, and I liked it.

But then he raped me and got me pregnant, and then gained Daddy’s trust, showing up on our doorstep like a knight in shining armor. And no one ever knew that it was him all along who’d gotten me into this mess in the first place. He just looked like the savior.

And when the Garage burned down he took it out on me, attacking me all over again and killing the baby, and nearly me as well. And for the rest of my life I’d taken care of him, cooking his food and cleaning up after him, while he did whatever he wanted to me until he passed out somewhere in the house. Sometimes he spent the entire day flat on his back, drunk and weeping about something or other. Other days he was completely in control, angry, and intensely strong. I explained how I’d learned to just take the pain in order to get it over with, silently accepting the things he did to me. And even now as I watched him get weaker and sicker from all the drinking, when I could easily pack up and leave, I stayed. I never even thought about it.

Leave a comment

I paused. Tom didn’t say anything, staring past me at the wall.

“That first night I met you I saw myself in the mirror. It was like nothing ever happened. But if you could see me, really see me, I don’t think we’d be here right now.”

“Why?”

“Because I don’t look like this; I wish I did. He’s left his mark all over me—my arms, my legs, my chest, neck, everywhere. Even my face is different.”

Tom looked gray, and I could see the muscles flexing in front of his ears. He was my person, but even so I wondered if I’d said too much again. Saying it out loud was a hundred times worse than thinking about it alone all the time. I reached out and tried to touch his shoulder, but he dodged, shrugging my hand away.

“I’m sorry,” I said, quickly pulling back. I had said too much.

“No - no, I’m sorry. Shit. I didn’t mean that.” He grabbed my hand, scooting closer. “I just - I feel...” He looked sideways. “Can we open a window or something?”

“Yeah, go ahead.” He walked over and lifted the heavy window frame, leaning out into the fragrant nighttime air. Mayflies swirled under the alley light, and from far away a mosquito zapper hummed and fizzed on someone’s back porch. He just stood there, breathing in and out, and I couldn’t see his face but I knew his eyes were shut tight. After a minute he came back and sat on the bed.

“Sorry about that.” His jaw had relaxed, but not his eyes

“It’s fine.”

“No, I am, I’m sorry. I hate that we’re stuck here and I can’t help you with any of this. You know I would.” I knew. He sat back on his hands. “Well, I’m glad you told me, even if it’s going to keep me up nights. Your dad was a piece of shit, by the way.”

I grinned. “Yeah, he was.”

“You need to stop dealing with men, like, for the rest of your life.” He paused. “I don’t count, obviously.”

“Obviously.”

“Okay then,” he said, shaking his shoulders like a dog after a bath, “my turn.”

“Oh yeah?”

“Oh yeah.” He cracked his knuckles. “Okay, let’s see. So I grew up on a farm near the coast and Dad raised cows, mostly for milk, sometimes for slaughter. Mom started out as a nurse but really struggled with the work and eventually lost her job.” He paused, his lips caught on the words. “She was a pretty heavy drinker and didn’t handle it very well.”

Ah, so he did understand.

“Anyway, Mom sank into a nasty depression, or alcoholism, or whatever you want to call it. She never talked about it, and Dad kind of avoided the whole thing, but they argued all the time. I was still pretty young then and could hide under a pillow or go outside to ignore things, but I wasn’t stupid. Eventually they quit fighting and talking all together, and Mom just kind of disappeared. I mean, she was still physically around but she just wasn’t really there anymore. Dad tried to make up for it by spending more time with me, going to the beach on weekends, or fishing up the coast. He did the best he could to keep things normal so I could just be a kid.” Tom shifted on the bed. “But then one day I came home from school and the police were in our living room. One of them told me she was dead.”

“What happened?”

“I don’t know, they just found her in the river.” He paused, eyeing me carefully. I didn’t quite realize what he was saying, and then I did. “I know, Fe. It’s a really terrible coincidence. Please don’t feel bad; you had no idea about any of this last year.”

But I couldn’t help thinking what a cruel happenstance it was to see me jump in the river and have to save my life, knowing that he couldn’t save his own mother. A really terrible, terrible coincidence.

“That changed a lot of things for us. Some things got easier once Mom was gone, but other things obviously got much harder. Dad never said a word about it, and I learned very quickly that it was better not to cry. I didn’t want to be a burden and risk losing him somehow, too, so I didn’t say anything and turned all my focus to reading and studying. And I spent all my free time with the animals, telling them my secrets.” He grinned. “Despite what you might think, sheep are actually very good listeners.

Share

“Over the years Dad taught me everything he knew about farming—planting and harvesting, birthing the animals, castration, branding, that sort of thing. I even thought about becoming a vet or studying some kind of animal science, but I think I could have gone on to medical school if I wanted. I was a really smart kid and taught myself all the ins and outs of cellular biology and genetics, physics, that kind of thing. But he told me not to waste my time, that we didn’t have the money to pay for college. His health wasn’t great, and if I left he couldn’t keep up with the work and would likely have to sell the farm. So I didn’t go, and for a long time I held that against him. I made sure he knew what I was sacrificing by staying home and keeping him out of bankruptcy. Of course he knew, but he didn’t have a choice. Even with me home we barely kept our heads above water paying for vet bills, feed, and rent on the property.”

He snorted. “I don’t know who ever thought farming is some romantic job—harvesting the wheat to bake the bread or whatever. It’s thankless work for no pay, and at the end of the day you always owe someone money.”

That’s me on the combine, helping my dad cut wheat

“Eventually I decided I’d had enough and started sneaking out with friends at night, climbing out my window and slinking through dark alleys behind the pubs, paying whoever would bring us what we wanted. And for a little while it was a lot of fun to be young and stupid. But I started to feel that urge, just a nudge, that told me to keep going, stay out a little later, drink a little more, and I knew I was going to end up like my mom. And I didn’t care—she’d done it and why couldn’t I? But one night a police officer pulled me out of a puddle behind the liquor store and drove me home to my dad. Dad had never laid a hand on me, but when I woke up the next morning he beat me to within an inch of my life—two black eyes, a split lip, and my ears boxed and bleeding. I just took it, letting him hit me over and over again. It wasn’t until later that I realized he wasn’t fighting me, he was fighting my mom; I just gave him the reason to do it. When it was over he started crying. We both cried a lot. He said he was sorry and he promised he’d never do it again.” Tom swallowed. “He never did.”

Ellie's Coffee Fund

He scooted forward on the bed, resting his hands on my knees.

“Fe, it doesn’t matter how good you think a man is. It doesn’t matter if we’re friends. Even a good person can make a terrible mistake. You have to be careful.”

“I’ll be careful,” I whispered, but even then I didn’t believe myself.

“No. You have to be more careful. Stop accepting things the way they are. You’ve got to learn to fight back; someday it might save your life. I’m not always going to be here and I need to know that you’re okay.”

“I’ll try.” I couldn’t think of what else to say.

“Okay,” he smiled, just the corners of his mouth, and looked down at his hands. A mayfly landed on the bed between us. He looked back up at me and leaned in, softly, slowly, and I shut my eyes. The music again. Safe. He kissed me so carefully, just once, and leaned back as if to say, “Is this okay?”

“Yes.”

It wasn’t not-no; it was yes. Only yes. And he kissed me again, his lips as soft as his hands. And I felt those hands gently around my face, over my ears, and on the back of my neck. All safe, all places I should have feared, but in a world where I didn’t have to anymore.

“Okay, that’s all I need to hear,” he said. And he looked as happy as I felt, my person, and tonight someone else entirely, so long-awaited and unrealized. I never even thought to imagine. “It’s been a long day.”

“Has it?” I still wasn’t tired, and without the sunrise I had no concept of time. But right now, here in my room for the first time in so many years, I had nowhere else to go. “I’m not tired, Tom.” I saw his Adam’s apple bob up and down, nervous, and we lay down on the pillows, close on such a small bed.

“You know I’ll do my best, Fe. I’ll do anything I can. I’ll keep you safe.”

“I know you will.” And he kissed me again.

“I didn’t think I’d ever find you again. I thought it was too late.”

“It’s not too late.”

“Phoebe…” his eyes searched mine.

“Hush. We have so much time. We’ll keep coming back. I know it. I know it won’t stop. It can’t.” And this time I kissed him, pulling him down on top of me, taking control for the very first time in my life. I didn’t think of the minutes. I didn’t think of modesty or shame. I gave him everything willingly, joyfully, my person, my best friend, as we gently floated away to all those empty auditoriums, a prelude playing softly from the rafters.

His touch broke away layers of mistrust, anger, and awakened ten years of numbness that had encapsulated my every day. Now I could feel everything, fresh and new, reborn in the dark bedroom where I’d once been a child, a prisoner, a mother. Nothing hurt. All the parts about which I’d been so ashamed to feel and wonder why, now coursed through me like a great mortar off the side of the bridge, bright, colorful, exciting. I could feel the little hairs all over my body, tingling, awake, warm against the sheets. Another great firework out and over the water, again and again.

And then we rested, the cool air from the window relaxing us back into the pillows as our breath slowed to a rhythm in the quiet. Today it was still my house, my room, my bed. But I wouldn’t be alone anymore. Safe and unafraid.

Sleep crept up ever so slowly, drifting in through the window on the backs of crickets and great horned owls, swooping low to catch their breakfast. And somewhere out in the darkness the mayflies began to fall, landing in soft drifts up against the houses and trees, coming to rest for another year.

“Goodnight,” he whispered, pulling the blanket up.

But I’d already fallen asleep.

Leave a comment

Copyright© 2025 Eleanor Leonard All Rights Reserved

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.