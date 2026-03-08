June 27 It was never a dream, even if it will take me the rest of my life trying to understand what has happened to me. But the food, the smell of his skin, the bumps in the pavement under our tires, I wasn’t remembering something. Everything is brand-new, real, time that doesn’t match up but aligns somewhere. He lives somewhere. Lived? Has he already come and gone? How could I ever be so lucky that we might exist just across the world from one another? I feel hurried, but for what I don’t know. I think I’ve found a best friend, someone who knows how to pick up all of these pieces. Maybe he was the answer all along. Pizza burgers, malts, and fishing. He knows what happened to me. His boat is moored somewhere along the coast. What was the town? My bed. I’ll find you. Then I can keep my promise.

I did keep my promise, or at least a little better than before. I allowed myself to be happy, to think about him whenever I wanted, writing things down in the journal every night after Otis had fallen asleep. Now I knew there would be a next time, another chance meeting in the dark. Maybe we’d float the river or climb up into the bluffs and tell more stories, little by little getting to know each other better. I wrote down everything he told me about his life and his memories, hoping to discover clues in his stories that might help me find him. I wasn’t going to sit back and mope for another year, but how do you look for a ghost, a memory with no last name? All I had were a few specific details and the stories about his family. Where was the marina? I’d need to do some research, rack my brain for everything he’d ever said.

I poured myself a cup of coffee, jotting down notes as quickly as they came to me.

Thomas (Tom) - surname unknown Queensland, Australia Coastal town - “Head-something?” Mom (nurse) - drowned in a river Dad (farmer)

I read the notes back—it was basically nothing at all. Other than maybe the Queensland part how many people in the world fit this profile? Otis stirred in the next room and I poured my coffee down the sink, slipping the journal on top of the refrigerator. Two thumps of his fist to the bedroom wall and I knew he needed breakfast, a little hair of the dog to get him moving and functional, and then maybe some toast if his gut would allow. Then depending on his mood, he’d want me to stay and watch him eat, listening to him stumble over long passages from the Book of Obadiah, his favorite, or more than likely being told what to read to him. Then dishes, the game on loud, and relative silence for the rest of the day.

I slid a plate of dry white toast across the table. “I’m going to work.”

“Work? It’s Sunday.” He poked at the toast.

“I know. But Vernon has a big story coming out tomorrow. He said he needs the extra help. I’ll get paid a little overtime.”

“I don’t care, goddammit. You don’t work on Sundays.”

“Otis...” But he twisted in his chair, gagging, a sudden coughing spell brought on by chronic smoker’s lungs. He spit something brown into his napkin and leaned back in the chair, wheezing.

“I said - I said...”

“I know what you said.” My voice surprised me, and I backed off. “It’s just for a little while, then I’ll be back.” He still looked upset but thankfully preoccupied by the need to breathe, and I walked him to the living room, an arm on his back. I set a glass, the toast, and the rest of a half-full bottle of cognac next to his chair and handed him the remote. “Isn’t New York playing Boston today?”

“Yeah.” His hand shook as he reached for the bottle. “For how long? What am I supposed to do while you’re gone?”

“Just watch the game. I won’t be gone long.” I rubbed his head, the vision of my mother. I thought of Daddy in his chair. See, Tom? I’m trying. And then I left, ice cubes spinning, the commentary blaring in the background.

I spent the afternoon down at the Press pouring over phone directories and census records, any resource I could find at the old newspaper office, but without a town or name I didn’t have much to go on, scanning line after line of counties, then parishes, surnames, and obituaries. Vernon was indeed in the office working on a story, albeit small, and was surprised to see me on my day off.

“Why don’t you go home, silly girl?” He was always so friendly. “There’s no sense coming into work on the weekend.”

“You’re here.”

“What else have I got to do on a Sunday? This office is my wife, kids, and religion, you know that.”

“Yeah, I know.” Vernon had always been the best and nicest atheist in town, a perpetual bachelor and owner of the only paper along the river bottom. People turned up their noses at him—“filthy pharisees” he called them—but everyone in town had a subscription.

“I just need to look up something, family tree stuff.”

“Oh yeah, you into genealogy?”

“Little bit. There’s one I just can’t figure out.” He rolled his chair over to the desk and looked over my shoulder at the sparse list of notes.

“No wonder you can’t find this fellow. Is that all you know?”

“That’s it.” He held the list close to his nose, looking over top his bifocals.

“Well, let’s see what we can come up with; I could probably track something down. Is this fellow still alive?”

The River Press - Fort Benton, Montana

My stomach did a little flip flop. God, I hope so.

“I think so. He’d live in Queensland, near the coast, but I don’t know which town and I don’t have a last name.”

“Queensland, huh? I know an old fellow from my Army days who had a cousin out that way. Took me for a visit once, Brisbane or thereabouts. Of course I still looked good in swim trunks back then.” He chuckled.

“I don’t think he lives in Brisbane. Somewhere more rural probably, where his family could own a lot of land. His mother died twenty-five years ago or so, maybe a little longer. She drowned in one of the rivers.”

“Okay, that may help. We could find local newspaper archives and start doing some digging about water-related deaths around that period of time. There may be quite a few, but we might be able to come up with something.”

If he even exists.

We spent the rest of the afternoon huddled together, taking notes, tracking down leads, erasing dead ends, reheating our coffee over and over again. And by the end we’d come up with a little more than nothing.

“Your man needs you home, Fe.” Vernon knew Otis, and knew coming into work on Sunday was a risk.

“I know, I just want to look up a couple more names.”

“Fe, we’ll find him. I can see he’s important to you. We’ll track him down.” He turned off his desk lamp. “It’s time to go.”

Otis went into a pretty steep decline that winter, drinking more and taking the pills prescribed by his doctor for “chronic pain.” He slipped in and out of reality, spending most of his time lying on the couch jabbering like a child, a perpetual seesaw of insolence and giddiness that bounced back and forth until I had to leave the house for my own sanity. He wasn’t big and strong anymore, and he’d lost most of the weight he’d carried for years, thin through his arms and legs. His stomach had swollen so much that his skin looked almost translucent and stretched tight over what I could only assume was a failing liver. The whites of his eyes had begun to yellow, and his hands looked bruised and brown. Still only 41, he’d aged well past his years. Something we had in common.

He’d have lucid moments once in a while where things felt almost normal, peppered with complaints about my cooking and the way I looked. Then other times he’d slip into a dream world and start calling me “Mama,” eyes brimming with tears and stroking my face. “Oh Mama,” he’d say, “I love you. Where did you go?” I had no idea what he was talking about, if he was actually remembering something or if the rotting holes in his brain were causing him to hallucinate. But I learned to appreciate the days when I could be “Mama,” when he loved me unconditionally, lifelong, and would never dream of hurting me.

“Mama,” he’d weep, kissing the back of my hand, “we had fun, didn’t we? And you loved me, right? I should have protected you.”

“Protected me?” I’d say, playing along.

“I knew what he was doing to you, Mama. I heard you behind the door. But why? Why did you let him do it?” He pressed my hand against his wet cheek. “We should have run away; it would’ve been perfect.” Tears dripped down his yellow cheeks and he smiled wide, his toothless mouth just like a baby’s.

“I’m sorry we didn’t get to run away, but I think - I think things turned out okay, didn’t they?” I wiped his face with my sleeve.

But the tears poured faster. “I don’t know where you went. You just disappeared behind the barn. Remember that, Mama? He took you to do the chores and wouldn’t let me come. I think he hurt you, Mama. Did he hurt you?”

I shook my head. “No, he didn’t hurt me, Otis. I just went away for a little while, that’s all. But I’m okay.” I had no idea if this was true, or if his version of “Mama” ever existed, but he looked satisfied and lay back on his pillows to rest, tiny purple vessels spiderwebbing across his eyelids and down into his cheeks as his face relaxed with relief and he was gone again. “Go to sleep now,” I whispered, stroking the thinning wisps of hair across his forehead. “We’ll talk more tomorrow.”

And sometimes we did, if he was “there.” These semi-lucid moments were the most conversation we’d had in over a decade, even if every bit of them was fictional. I’d learned to play along, living for just a few minutes in his dream world instead of my own.

I found the quiet really strange, spending most evenings next to him on the couch while he slept. These lows didn’t usually last this long, and he hadn’t watched a game in months, just sleeping, waking, drinking, sick. Some days he’d wake, unaware that days had passed, sitting at the table demanding second helpings, an extra can of beer. But he couldn’t digest food on a binge, three days or three weeks, and spent those nights throwing up into the kitchen sink, a bucket on the floor, or if we were quick enough, the toilet.

We were never quick enough.

One January night I’d tucked myself in against the cold that crawled up the windows of the back bedroom in little stars and trees, and was just about to go to sleep when I heard him calling me. No, not me. “Mama.”

“Mama, where are you? Please Mama, come back,” he cried.

“I’m coming, Otis.” I hurried into the living room in my robe. “Here I am; I just stepped away for a minute.” He looked relieved again, holding up one end of the stained blanket and patting the couch, smiling that gummy smile.

“Thank God you’re here. Come sit with me.” I did, carefully feeling around for damp. Again, his wet eyes gazed lovingly in my direction, squeezing my hands until they ached. “Oh Mama,” he whispered. “My Mama.”

“Yes, your Mama is here. I’m here.” He shut his eyes for a minute and I watched the rise and fall of his chest, thinking he might be about to fall asleep and I could sneak back to bed. He looked so peaceful, all the worry lines gone from his face. That must be how I look with Tom, I thought. He’s safe with her, whoever she is. But Otis opened his eyes.

“Mama, if you’d stayed things would’ve been different. My life could’ve been so different. You know I was a good boy.” I doubted that, but stroked his arm. “I ran away from him. He was going to hurt me, too. He wanted to touch me, I know he did. I couldn’t let him do that, Mama. I did what I had to do.” He stared but I knew he couldn’t see me now, the blues of his eyes twitching and out of focus. “But I looked for you; I always looked for you.” His lip quivered and suddenly I felt bad for him, because now I was sure that Mama was real.

Otis slumped in on himself, a shell of the big man he used to be. The skin on his face, so swollen and bruised with drink, hung down from his cheeks, tugging at his ears.

“I tried to be good; I promised myself I would. I worked hard, but the boys grew me up real fast.” I remembered the men at the Garage. “They showed me their women and told me how to touch them, said that I could do whatever I wanted. The girls liked it when I touched them, and I liked it, too. But just the touching, Mama; I never saw their faces. And I thought you’d be so ashamed of me. I just wanted to see you one more time and tell you I’m sorry, that I can try harder.” He reached up and held my face in his shaking hands. “But you never came back,” he whispered. “And once I started I couldn’t stop.” I pulled up a corner of the blanket to wipe the sweat from his chin.

“It’s okay, Otis. It wasn’t your fault.”

The Lighthouse

He hung his head. “But there was one girl. I knew she liked me but didn’t want me like that. She didn’t even touch me, and it set off something inside that made me crazy. She had a face, Mama. Not a good one, but it’s all she’d ever let me see, walking home from school, hair bouncing, buttoned up so tight. It hurt my head. Something deep inside me told me I had to have her.”

I stiffened, my hand motionless on his elbow. I knew where this was going and I didn’t want to hear his deepest thoughts about the worst day of my life. You’re Mama, I told myself. Just be Mama.

“I started going to church. I looked the part, shined up, buttoned up; I knew every verse of every hymn. And she watched me over the top of the piano every Sunday. I watched her, too, memorized her comings and goings, looking for little weaknesses and blind spots. She had so many. All I had to do was come in and lock the door, tell her a few nice things, and she never fought back.”

He looked past me, smiling like a child who’d done a good deed. “I think she actually liked it in a way. She took it so well, just lay there and never said a thing. Lit me up like fireworks, Mama.” The corner of his mouth twitched as he remembered raping me. “I knew I’d gotten to her first; she was tight as a bow string.” Otis’ sank back into the pillows. “And then her face disappeared, too, just like the other girls. I don’t even think I said anything. Whatever the feeling was passed, and I didn’t need her anymore.”

“Okay, Otis.” This needed to be over now. Hearing him narrate my personal trauma felt like a knife to the gut as I relived that Wednesday afternoon through his yellow eyes.

“It wasn’t okay.” He frowned, looking at me now. “It wasn’t okay, Mama, and it wasn’t over. I didn’t see her anymore but I started hearing whispers that the Baptist preacher’s daughter had gone and got herself pregnant. They laughed, called her a whore. And I didn’t tell anyone what we’d done, but I knew it couldn’t be anyone else. She was so naïve and homely.”

Asshole.

“And then one night I saw her up in her bedroom window looking down at me, so goddamn big that I knew it was true. And I don’t know why, but I felt guilty. I didn’t care about her at all, but I couldn’t sleep. I tried taking pills but they wouldn’t work, just made me sick. So I spent every single night behind her house trying to figure out what the hell I was going to do, see if she’d changed her mind and gotten rid of it so I could finally get some sleep.

“Mama, if you’d just stayed - I was a good boy,” he said again. “We should’ve gone away, started over somewhere. I had to marry her, Mama. No one knew what I’d done, but I didn’t have a wife, no children, just a grease monkey with no future. And I couldn’t sleep, Mama, I couldn’t sleep.” He rubbed at his temples with long shaking fingers.

“But this isn’t a life. I chose wrong. You’re the only one I’ve ever loved, Mama. And now I don’t even know what that feels like anymore. Do you?”

“No,” I said truthfully.

He sighed. “I’m cold, Mama. I don’t feel good.” I could see the shakes starting to move up his arms and I covered him with the blanket. He fell asleep almost immediately, his tremors shaking the couch, and I sat there thinking about what he’d said to me, to “Mama,” how his life had been such a waste. I understood that so deeply. But I hadn’t chosen this; that’s what was different. I hadn’t wasted our lives, he had. He was delusional, thinking I enjoyed the things he did to me on the floor of the church. I hadn’t moved or said anything because I was panicking, and even more than that because the pain was so overwhelming that I didn’t know how to stand up and run away.

But no matter how delusional he was, he still knew the right words to tell his Mama. He knew I didn’t want him to hurt me. He knew how afraid I was. And he knew how young, just a child. But Mama didn’t need to know.

I wiped angrily at the stinging in my eyes; I didn’t deserve to feel bad anymore. He could cry his sad old crocodile tears all he wanted. I didn’t care that his brain was dying, dropping personal-trauma bombs as they came to him to make him feel better. He’d done everything with a clear head, and meant to, and knew it. And nothing would ever change that.

“Tom, where are you?” I whispered into the dark. He’d seen everything and wanted to kill Otis for it just as much as I always had. If I could just talk to him... But he was nowhere.

He’d told me once that when there was no one to talk to, I could play music instead. Otis wouldn’t wake. I could be angry, or sad, or desperate, all wrapped up into whatever I wanted—Mozart, Chopin, Debussy—riding the measures up and down, faster, slower, louds and softs. Minor keys only. And he was right, it helped. I didn’t get to talk to him, but I played for him, wherever he was, hoping he could hear me in his dreams. The regular ones

Tom Holland - Pinterest

And when Otis woke, and ate, and demanded, and fought, I waited, miles from the music. I hid at work, researching in the dark, eyes jumping at every movement past the windows on Front Street. Still no name, no proof that he existed on this side of time.

In order to survive, to fight to keep my promise, my life as I knew it became a mere reference in the margins of the story I’d begun to create, dreams and ideas for our life together ahead. One day a year—would that give me 50, 60 days? A mere two months to spend a lifetime? It wasn’t enough. But I kept writing.

March 6 I wake only to sunshine now, because I can and I want to. And if sunshine is the night, then so be it. Because we’re free, unfettered, wild and delicious. There are no rules here that we don’t make. There are no marriages, no fathers. I can eat and never be full. Everything I’ve ever wanted is here, and I’ll never leave. I have no reason to. I don’t want the snow-capped mountains and desert islands; I want to stay, safe, running underneath these great cottonwood trees. I have everything I need and everyone, and I will not leave unless I have to. The only person who could ever make me go is the one who would take me with him.

I wrote more notes, lining the little drawer with shreds of paper, ideas, and theories about where Tom might be. It consumed me, and as Otis lifted from his months-long stupor he demanded to know where I was, why I was ignoring him. He built up his strength again, going back to work and back to the tables. Then it was home to the disheveled wife, a sallow dinner on an unclean plate, utter dissatisfaction as I let the house go.

I let him hit me, though he didn’t have the will to choke me anymore. Even killing me bored him now, getting in a few shoves or a sock to the side of the head, then back to the television to yell at them for a while instead of me. I felt nothing. If I bled I didn’t notice, didn’t clean up the mess. I covered nothing, powdered nothing, played nothing. Only waiting for him to leave to walk past the dishes, the bathroom, back to the bedroom, where I could fall head-first onto the bed and scream into the pillows, sleeping or sweating out the half of life that I tried every day to ignore. It might be just notes in the margin, but they were just like my mother’s -frantic - leaving little else on the page.

April 17 There you are, I’ve found you again. It’s as easy as sleeping now. Where shall we go? What shall we do? Your hands are so soft for a farmer’s hands. Why? Shall we play together? I’ve brought the book this time; you pick the song, Tom. No, don’t look up at the light. Let’s just ignore it for now. I’m so happy you’re here. Tell me more stories, please? I need to know everything.

I screamed into the filthy pillowcases, begging him to answer me. Where are you? Talk to me, Tom. Please. How had I slipped again? Was a year too long? Couldn’t I just hold on and be happy just this once?

And then I would inhale, crawling and washing myself back to the surface and entering life again. And in a strange way I understood Otis more in these moments, our ping-pong bouts of depression that never seemed to coincide. And I went back to work, back to researching, back to finding new ways to hope. I ordered a brand-new globe from the Coast-to-Coast—Australia never looked farther from Montana. I could actually see Queensland now, a real live place on the Earth. And somewhere down there a microscopic Tom tended to his little farm all alone, surrounded by his father’s books.

I ran my finger down the bumpy coastline looking for places that sounded familiar.

Talk to me, Tom.

“Head-something.” He’d mentioned a little beach town where he kept his boat. Head, Head, Head... I hadn’t realized there were so many cities and towns. Wasn’t Australia just a giant, uninhabited desert? I’d imagined the Sydney Opera House perched on the coast, and then I guess just the vast outback and little else. How stupid. Tom knew every square inch of Fort Benton, the history and little secrets in and amongst the sleeping town. I didn’t know a thing about where he came from. I’d checked out books on Queensland and mainland Australia, ordered maps and guidebooks, posters and post cards, but I still didn’t know where he lived. It was too overwhelming to learn just a little about a place so big and complicated, and I thought how much easier it would be to learn a lot about a place so small. I wondered if he thought about me this much, if he put in this level of effort. Probably not.

Doubt.

When the posters came in the mail, I opened the attic door for the first time since the very last time, carefully climbing the ladder and peering into the dark space. I wasn’t afraid anymore—the nightmares were all gone now—but the weight of everything was hard to shake. She was still there, even if she really wasn’t. Her body would be dust by now, a slow and peaceful cremation over time in the cold, dry air.

I peered around, adjusting to the dark. It looked the same, dirty and piled high with boxes; her little trunk sat in the middle of the floor just as I had left it. It didn’t feel sad anymore, or maybe the relative sadness felt so much easier than it used to, but I didn’t shield my eyes. Anything I used to believe disappeared the day she died, but I couldn’t think that she hadn’t flown away to somewhere better. That part had to be true. And if it were true then I couldn’t be sad.

I pulled a box of tacks from my back pocket and went to work, pinning the posters up on every wall and hanging them from the rafters, lining the quiet room with beaches, maps, wildlife, sunsets, lighting up the dark. Maybe this was obsession, my sanity slipping away; but I’d promised him I’d be happy and today that meant posters. I faced her sweet tomb, surrounded by sunshine and warm sand.

“There you go, Lovey,” I whispered, “maybe Tom can keep you safe, too.” I leaned against the trunk and let my thoughts rest, freeing myself of everything down below, and staying as long as the cold air allowed. But when the light disappeared through the cracks and I couldn’t steady the shivering in my back, I kissed her little bed, “I love you,” then climbed down the ladder, shutting the door behind me.

May 1 I would write you into this story, dear one, but even on the very best day with the very best friend, I have to believe you are safe and happy and I won’t call you back. He would love you, just as I think he loves me. So the door is closed and I won’t see you again, little one, but I will love you as much as the very first day for the rest of my life.

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.