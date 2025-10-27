The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kerri Grover's avatar
Kerri Grover
13m

Woo Hoo! I forgot it’s Sunday! I get tomorrow off, get the next chapter of your book and get to delve into “Nobody’s Girl” after that AND I have ice cream! 😂 It’s a good day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ellie Leonard
Cris Palomino's avatar
Cris Palomino
1h

Thanks, Ellie!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ellie Leonard
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture