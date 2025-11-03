The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kerri Grover's avatar
Kerri Grover
11h

Your writing is excellent as usual but this took me to a distant memory of a dark time in my life.

So wish I would have made a different choice at that point in my timeline but I was lost and looking for something to cling to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
Cris Palomino's avatar
Cris Palomino
12h

I’ve got double reading to do. I’ve been intensively studying Korean. The Korean Bootcamp class just started, so I’ve been immersed in a different language. I’m gonna need a good read, so looking forward to this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture