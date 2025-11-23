The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Hepburn's avatar
Mary Hepburn
10h

Your story is riveting and the characters are so well portrayed. I want to point out what was probably an autocorrect: the music term should be ritard, not retard. Keep up the good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ellie Leonard
Porth1019's avatar
Porth1019
12h

Yay!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ellie Leonard
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture