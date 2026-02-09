Decoding an Unknown Survivor's Journal - Part 3
Trigger Warning: discussion of sexual abuse of a minor and child loss
Any names listed in this document are only allegedly involved, as per the writer of the journal.
This is part 3 of a young girl’s journal, chronicling horrors at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their circle of powerful friends. She focuses in on her multiple pregnancies, one lost in miscarriage, one child who disappeared, given away to an unknown family, and one “that stuck.”
These are her words
“This city could be beautiful if it weren’t filled with monsters.”
“I no longer feel like a person but a vessel.”
“My body feels so tired. Will I ever be free?”
You can read more about this story at narative.org in Zev Shalev’s piece Epstein Survivor’s Sweet 16 Diary Part 2: “I Am Not Your Personal Incubator” This is part of an ongoing joint investigation. We will continue to update you with details.
Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.
The Panicked Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Brava and bravo, Ellie and Zev, thank you for all you are intensely working on and sharing here!
Thank you again for reporting on this! This whole series needs to be shared far and wide!