Trigger Warning: discussion of sexual abuse of a minor and child loss

Any names listed in this document are only allegedly involved, as per the writer of the journal.

This is part 3 of a young girl’s journal, chronicling horrors at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their circle of powerful friends. She focuses in on her multiple pregnancies, one lost in miscarriage, one child who disappeared, given away to an unknown family, and one “that stuck.”

These are her words

The child describes multiple pregnancies, including one miscarriage

“This city could be beautiful if it weren’t filled with monsters.”

1961 - Sylvia Plath

“Our Stand. You should never be here alone. He should.”

A cryptic message: “PROTECT THE VANISHING CHILDREN”

A reference to Leon Black , Epstein’s billionaire client

“I no longer feel like a person but a vessel.”

Grief and guilt, a child losing a child

“My body feels so tired. Will I ever be free?”

You can read more about this story at narative.org in Zev Shalev’s piece Epstein Survivor’s Sweet 16 Diary Part 2: “I Am Not Your Personal Incubator” This is part of an ongoing joint investigation. We will continue to update you with details.

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.