Decoding an Unknown Survivor's Journal - Part 2
Trigger Warning: discussion of sexual abuse of a minor and child loss
Any names listed in this document are only allegedly involved, as per the writer of the journal.
This is Part 2 of a young girl’s journal, chronicling more of the horror stories at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their powerful circle of friends. If you would like to read Part 1, you can do so here. She wrote about her abusers using code, but didn’t redact their names. The DOJ didn’t either, though I’m certain their staffers didn’t take the time to understand the little girl’s words. That mistake could lead to something very big in the investigation of a long list of co-conspirators who abused children and laundered money for decades.
These are her words
“[REDACTED] Only once is it possible for someone to find a woman with such unsurpassed beauty. Every moment in your presence is like experiencing heaven on Earth. The sound of your voice tickling my ears is like the sound of angels singing! But when we are apart Oh! the agony! I long just to have you in my gaze. I sit about, longing to be near your, longing for your sweet sounds to fill the air. But I rest with the knowledge that I will see you again soon, another day, another dream… - Anonymous (for now)”
You can read more about this story at narative.org in Zev Shalev’s piece Decrypted Sweet 16 Journal in Epstein Files Refers to Donald Trump: “How Can You Have Dignity After Being With That Man?” This is part of an ongoing joint investigation. We will continue to update you with details.
Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.
This Journal.
Now I know what heart-breaking means.
Now we know about the Bills and the scum at Harvard and the companies.
The world needs to see this.
My hope? That Black women, brown women and white women fight like hell and VOTE against this alliance of predatrors.
Ellie and Zev thank you , perhaps you can totally unlock the story of all this madness. These women went through. They show I hope everyone in America and around the world what courage is all about. I thank you both.