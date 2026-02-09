Trigger Warning: discussion of sexual abuse of a minor and child loss

Any names listed in this document are only allegedly involved, as per the writer of the journal.

This is Part 2 of a young girl’s journal, chronicling more of the horror stories at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their powerful circle of friends. If you would like to read Part 1, you can do so here. She wrote about her abusers using code, but didn’t redact their names. The DOJ didn’t either, though I’m certain their staffers didn’t take the time to understand the little girl’s words. That mistake could lead to something very big in the investigation of a long list of co-conspirators who abused children and laundered money for decades.

These are her words

A high school scrapbook

The Jailer - by Sylvia Plath

Referencing Harvey Weinstein

Referencing Bill Clinton and Alan Dershowitz - Mr. Caruthers and Mr. Islam have not been verified

A “stealth closer” may reference finding other girls for Epstein and his friends

“[REDACTED] Only once is it possible for someone to find a woman with such unsurpassed beauty. Every moment in your presence is like experiencing heaven on Earth. The sound of your voice tickling my ears is like the sound of angels singing! But when we are apart Oh! the agony! I long just to have you in my gaze. I sit about, longing to be near your, longing for your sweet sounds to fill the air. But I rest with the knowledge that I will see you again soon, another day, another dream… - Anonymous (for now)”

The Fearful - Sylvia Plath

Referencing AOL executive Ted Leonsis , AOL lawyer George Vradenburg , and “Bill,” which may be in reference to the previous mention of Bill Clinton, though it is unclear. Mr. Conway, Mr. Jacobson, Mr. Rails, and Mr. Ein are unknown.

Here the writer points out that AOL does not protect kids, which is supported by the reference to AOL executives being among her abusers

You can read more about this story at narative.org in Zev Shalev’s piece Decrypted Sweet 16 Journal in Epstein Files Refers to Donald Trump: “How Can You Have Dignity After Being With That Man?” This is part of an ongoing joint investigation. We will continue to update you with details.

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.