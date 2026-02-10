Trigger Warning: discussion of sexual abuse of a minor and child loss

Any names listed in this document are only allegedly involved, as per the writer of the journal.

This is part 4 of a young girl’s journal, chronicling horrors at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their circle of powerful friends. Almost this entire portion is about the children (plural) she lost at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell, taken from her without her consent. One child she saw only through Maxwell’s fingers, as she covered the girl’s eyes. Another she was allowed to hold and feed for 15 minutes before it was taken away by some women waiting outside in a car.

This section is graphic, upsetting, and can be very triggering for anyone who has lost a child, or given a child up for adoption. Please care for yourself accordingly.

These are her words

“She said to close my eyes and put her hands over my eyes and I didn’t close them because of these tiny cries. “

“I have nightmares every night. I can't go to school like this. I can’t stop shaking. Why won’t anyone make it stop?”

Stillborn - Sylvia Plath

Share

“They are children and can’t consent. They are missing the biggest in my own back yard and so many more! Like Mar-a-Lago and where I’d see Mr. Joe and Mrs. Anne.”

Leave a comment

“Why me? It makes no sense. Why my hair color and eye color? That feels very Nazi like but in thinking about these stupid insane theories he has I guess in his mind it makes sense.”

“[REDACTED] saw me changing and knows about the baby. He said he promises to help me and we will figure out what to do.”

Child - Sylvia Plath

Share

“I only got 10 to 15 minutes to hold and feed her before they took her. She is mine! I want her back!!!”

A note: there are many famous residents of South Ocean Blvd., also known as “Billionaire’s Row.” These include Tiger Woods, designer Tom Ford, and Sylvester Stallone. It is also the address of Donald Trump’s infamous club, Mar-a-Lago.

“Mr. M came to take er. I was hysterical and begging for more time. He said those horrible girls were in the car waiting but I wouldn’t let her go. The old woman promised me she would be safe and I had to let go.”

Edge - Sylvia Plath

Leave a comment

Jean-Luc Brunel, close friend of Epstein and owner of MC2 Model Mgmt, was also charged with sex trafficking children, and also died in a jail cell

Leave a comment

You can read more about this story at narative.org in Zev Shalev’s piece Epstein Survivor’s Sweet 16 Diary, Part 4: “Donald Trump’s Infamous Club, Mar-a-Lago.” This is part of an ongoing joint investigation. We will continue to update you with details.

Leave a comment

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.