

DEEP DIVE with Ellie Leonard

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Blue Amp Media's live video
Ellie Leonard and Blue Amp Media
Feb 13, 2026

Why yes, I do wear the same clothes every week, thanks for asking. We do a deep dive this week on the coded unknown survivor’s journal, the Epstein hearings in Washington DC (aka “Bondi’s Dumpster Fire”), and we talk about mentorship and intimidation in the world of independent and citizen journalism. Welcome!

Thank you Walter Rhein, Amy Gabrielle, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Caro Henry, Dana DuBois, and many others for tuning into my live video with Blue Amp Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.

