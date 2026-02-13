DEEP DIVE with Ellie Leonard

Why yes, I do wear the same clothes every week, thanks for asking. We do a deep dive this week on the coded unknown survivor’s journal, the Epstein hearings in Washington DC (aka “Bondi’s Dumpster Fire”), and we talk about mentorship and intimidation in the world of independent and citizen journalism. Welcome!

