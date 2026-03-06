DEEP DIVE with Ellie Leonard: 302s and IOUs

Hi folks, happy Friday! On this week’s episode I detailed three new 302s (FBI interviews) dropped by the DOJ. They can be found here:

Interview 1

Interview 2

Interview 3

PLEASE download these files before they disappear from the DOJ website. But also, we’re still missing 37 pages of interviews from this witness that detail abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump. Why is the administration holding onto these? Well…

I also discuss more about Michael Wolff this week in my article Epstein’s Double Agent, and why his interviews with Jeffrey Epstein are so vital, but also why he may be holding onto them as long as possible.

