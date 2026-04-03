The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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DEEP DIVE with Ellie Leonard: The Epidemic of Purity Culture

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Blue Amp Media's live video
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Ellie Leonard, Blue Amp Media, and Tiffany Torres Williams
Apr 03, 2026

So excited to bring in the unstoppable Tiffany Torres Williams of the Modern Jezebel Substack to talk about how purity culture infiltrates every aspect of women’s lives, the Epstein Files, and the Supreme Court.

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Thank you Amy Gabrielle, Dani Smart, LeftieProf, Carmen, ITS Never Happening…, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tiffany Torres Williams and Blue Amp Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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