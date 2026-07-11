The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Susan Colantuono's avatar
Susan Colantuono
13h

I am echoing Jill Pugh's comment below: Thank you for your consistent, thoughtful, and fact based work. I’m old enough to remember when that wasn’t so rare or controversial.

I, too, am that old and am thankful for your reporting.

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Teri's avatar
Teri
13h

Wow! I wouldn't trust him as far as I could throw him, so I guess he and Trump make a good pair. It will be interesting to see who does what to whom first as they're both only interested in their own welfare.

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