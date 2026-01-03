The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gloria Ramirez's avatar
Gloria Ramirez
6h

If only someone with big cajones would enforce any laws. Honestly, it would shock me. TACO is playing with fire and we could all go down in flames.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judith's avatar
Judith
6h

Seeing the picture of Maduro on the ship, when did he have time to change his cloths? Getting off the plane and walking to the terminal or hanger or whatever, he was all in blue. And why did they wait for darkness to walking him over there? I have way to many questions🤔🤔🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture