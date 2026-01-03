Written in the summer of 1787 at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Article 1, Section 8, Clause 11 of the U.S. Constitution, also referred to as the “War Powers Clause,” was created by the Founders to prevent a leader from unilaterally declaring war. This was a direct result of their experience with the English monarchy, and demands the separation of powers in order to be directly accountable to the American people, who had previously been forced into wars without their consent.

“The Congress shall have Power to declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water.” - Art. 1, Sec. 8, Cl. 11

In 1973 the War Powers Act was passed with bipartisan support, further clarifying that the President of the United States may not enter into armed conflict without the consent of the U.S. Congress, giving them at least 48 hours’ notice to make their decision.

Okay, so what is an “armed conflict?”

An armed conflict is an intense armed confrontation, including cases of total or partial military occupation, regardless of whether a state of war is declared.

How does it differ from a declaration of war?

A declaration of war is a formal, official announcement by a government that a state of armed conflict exists between its nation and another.

Today Donald Trump’s administration launched a “large scale strike against Venezuela,” capturing its president, Nicolás Maduro, and vowing to “run” Venezuela in the interim...all without Congressional approval.

So what happens when a president ignores Congress and breaks away from the Constitution? Well, in theory that president has 60 days (plus a 30-day withdrawal period) to remove all armed forces from the geographical area of conflict unless Congress gives their approval. Otherwise, members of Congress can sue, the House can call for impeachment, and Donald Trump can hem and haw about whether or not blowing up Venezuela, bringing Maduro blindfolded on a boat to the U.S., and taking over their government is an actual “declaration of war.”

Donald Trump and his team held a Situation Room photoshoot during the large-scale Venezuelan strike

In conclusion, there are no checks and balances for a president who blows up another country without permission, unless Congress decides, years down the line, that he or she has committed war crimes.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Today was exhausting. We’re mad. We’re sad. And we’re desperately looking for that fine print that says the President of the United States must resign. But keep looking, because it’s there. And we have 5 million documents that say so coming our way.

You can run, Donnie, but you can’t hide.

WireImage

In conclusion, it ain’t about drugs; it’s about oil. Because the only person who likes oil more than P. Diddy is Donald Trump.

Leave a comment

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.