The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Ellie Leonard On Explosive New Epstein Revelations

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Julie Roginsky's live video
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Ellie Leonard, Julie Roginsky, The Mayday Network, and Michelle Kinney
Jun 17, 2026

Discussing two pieces put out by the New York Times this week, on the fallout in the Situation Room, and Epstein’s final days in the Metropolitan Corrections Center.

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Thank you Dr. Eric Lullove, Robin Payes, Jason Gael, Noble Blend, Stephanie Munoz, and many others for tuning into my live video with Julie Roginsky and The Mayday Network! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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