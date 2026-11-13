In 2005, Jeffrey Epstein was appointed as a visiting fellow in the Psychology Department at Harvard University. Epstein had donated $200,000 in 2002 to support the work of then-Professor Stephen Kosslyn, chair of the department, who recommended Epstein’s admission to the program. He’d make another $6.5 million payment to Martin Nowak, head of the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics, in 2003. The donations, along with his title, gave Epstein a key card and an office on campus. He was admitted for the 2006-2007 academic year, but withdrew following his first arrest for sexual abuse of a minor. And while conflicts of interest were not included on the application, and therefore not disclosed, he kept his office space on campus until 2018.

I spoke with a former student (who asked to remain anonymous) who studied under Nowak, and remembered Epstein and the impact he’d made on the program.

“Nowak is a renowned evolutionary biologist. He was wooed to Harvard from the Institute of Advanced Study at Princeton—he’d been at Oxford before that—with the promise that he’d get to run this Program for Evolutionary Dynamics that was being founded on the basis of an Epstein donation.” - Student

Epstein had planned to give much more to the program, promising a cool $30 million, but the rest “never materialized,” leading to the program eventually being “shuttered in disgrace.” But before that ever happened, Nowak and his team opened a fancy new office space on the top of a building in Brattle Square. Celebrities would gather on campus when Epstein made “state visits,” taking in the lovely views and excellent free coffee.

“Usually when he came there would be a to-do. This was very much part and parcel of the culture at Harvard at the time.” - Student

Students surmised that Epstein wouldn’t have received the treatment he got, had it not been for the donations, but noticed that Epstein seemed more interested in the science than most donors. And the professors were flattered, as if they, too, held some high-level status when he was around.

Martin Nowak - Scientific American

In 2006, in the wake of Epstein’s arrest, Harvard responded with feigned “righteousness and probity.” They claimed no longer to be taking donations directly from Epstein because it would “look bad.” But it wasn’t an excommunication, more a “nod and a wink,” and the professors were encouraged to maintain their ties with Epstein. Payments took an indirect turn and funding continued. In 2011, 2014, and 2015, the Leon and Debra Black Foundation made donations totaling $7 million to the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics. Black later denied that these payments came from Epstein.

Epstein, himself, would also make donations to Elisa New’s non-profit, Verse Video Education. And New just so happened to be the wife of Larry Summers, former President of Harvard University. Summers, similarly to Jes Staley, developed an oddly close relationship with Epstein, which included trips to the island, dinners at Epstein’s house, meetups with mutuals in “Putin proximity,” and a buddy system when it came to women and travel.

EPSTEIN: I’m a pretty good wingman, no? Great fun. SUMMERS: She didn’t want to have a drink cuz she was “tired.” I think I’m dodging a bullet. Think right thing is to cut off contact. Suspect she will miss it. Problem is I will too. EPSTEIN: Results? SUMMERS: I sent a note just asking her to txt when she was up. Am I thanking her on being sorry re my being married? Gorgeous. I’m fucked.

In 2024, attorney Jeanne Christensen came forward to say that her client was allegedly trafficked to Larry Summers in New York City. This is his only known allegation and no criminal charges have been filed. In November 2025, Summers abruptly stopped teaching at Harvard while they investigated his Epstein ties, and in February 2026 he announced his resignation.

Alan Dershowitz, Epstein, Robert Trivers, and Larry Summers - Photo: Robert Friedman

But even with the allegations against him, and jail time served, Jeffrey Epstein entrenched himself in the Harvard community.

“Epstein regularly visited, had card key access to, and was provided a designated office space within [the program in evolutionary dynamics] until 2018.” - Diane Lopez, Harvard Vice President

Epstein had a reputation among grad students and was well-known to have an “eye for the ladies.” The student I interviewed said he often brought along a young female companion “probably around my age at the time,” who looked like a model. And though she was introduced as Epstein’s “assistant,” her role seemed to be entirely decorative. Epstein didn’t often invite students to his soirees, but the interviewee remembered one.

“There was a very up-and-coming female graduate student, also very good-looking, who got an invitation to join some professors who were all being invited to Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico.” - Student

The Program for Evolutionary Dynamics announced its closure in 2021, following an investigation into Martin Nowak’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein after 2008, which included cited policy violations, negligence, and unprofessional conduct. Vicky Ward’s 2003 article “The Talented Mr. Epstein,” gave evidence of his unabashed involvement with the disgraced financier.

“Nowak says that, when he goes to stay with Epstein in the Caribbean, they’ll get up at six and, as the sun rises, have three-hour conversations about theoretical physics. ‘Then he’ll go off and do some work, re-appear, and we’ll talk some more.’” - Vicky Ward, Vanity Fair

Misha Gromov, Seth Lloyd, Martin Nowak, Epstein, and Sultan bin Sulayem, Harvard, 2016

In 2011, Nowak would write a book, SuperCooperators, in which he described Little St. James as “a luxury retreat with patina-finished roofs, and a mile-long beach dotted with palm trees.” This was three years after Epstein’s first conviction for sexually abusing a minor. And in 2014, Nowak sent the now-notorious email to Epstein saying, “our spy was captured after completing her mission.” Epstein responded, “did you torture her?”

Harvard professors George Church and Martin Nowak at Little St. James - DOJ Epstein Files

Nowak has never been accused of a sexual crime, though his name was mentioned in the Journal of the Unknown Survivor, described as “uncomfortable as me.” He was put on administrative leave in February 2026, while Harvard conducted its internal investigation.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Epstein was also very close with attorney and long-time Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz. And until at least 2018, Dershowitz still claimed to have some legal representation over Epstein, though Epstein had soured as Dershowitz began advising his greatest adversary, Donald Trump.

Dershowitz, who represented the likes of Mike Tyson, Leona Helmsley, Jim Bakker, and OJ Simpson, has long been an outspoken proponent of lowering the age of consent. In his 1997 LA Times article, “Statutory Rape is an Outdated Concept,” he claimed, “[The age of consent] certainly should not be as high as 17 or 16. Reasonable people can disagree over whether it should be as low as 14. Fifteen would seem like an appropriate compromise.” A year earlier, in another article, “Child porn law threatens free expression,” he stated his contempt that laws “prohibit the publication of illustrated teen-age sex manuals...and...outlaw the work of prize-winning photographers who happen to take pictures of young men and women in the nude.”

In 2011, survivor Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre told her attorney, Brad Edwards, that Alan Dershowitz had allegedly sexually abused her. This would become public under her pseudonym, Jane Doe 3, in 2014. In 2015, Dershowitz vehemently denied the allegations, telling Bob Normal of Local 10 News (WPLG) that he received massages only from adult women, and that “I kept my underwear on during the massage.”

Defense Attorney Alan Dershowitz with OJ Simpson, 1995 - Reuters

Giuffre would later retract her statement, both publicly and in her book, Nobody’s Girl.

“I have long believed that I was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Alan Dershowitz. However, I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations. I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz.”

A 2015 email from Dershowitz to Giuffre’s then-lawyer David Boies, released with the Epstein Files, gave options to Giuffre on how to retract her statement.

House Oversight

Another allegation of abuse by Dershowitz would be filed by survivor Sarah Ransome in the Giuffre v. Maxwell litigation, and one more appeared in the Journal of the Unknown Survivor, stating that Dershowitz “will hurt you especially if Ghislaine is busy or not.”

Dershowitz - The New York Times

Alan Dershowitz, who is also closely tied to long-time friend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—a former Harvard grad student and protegee—has never been convicted of a crime, and is currently listed as a Harvard Professor Emeritus.

Shortly after Jeffrey Epstein’s death in 2019, Harvard released “A Message to the Community Regarding Jeffrey Epstein.”

“All of us have been horrified by the revelations regarding Jeffrey Epstein, and I write today to update our community on steps we are taking in view of current information about his philanthropy to Harvard. Epstein’s behavior, not just at Harvard, but elsewhere, raises significant questions about how institutions like ours review and vet donors.” - Lawrence S. Bacow, President of Harvard University

A year later Diane Lopez, Harvard University Vice President and General Counsel, released a “Report Concerning Jeffrey E. Epstein’s Connections to Harvard University.”

Epstein spent time with a long list of academics, including “father of AI” Marvin Minsky (to whom he donated $850,000 to support the MIT Media Lab), Stephen Hawking, Noam Chomsky, Lawrence Krauss, and Nobel Prize-winner and founder of the Santa Fe Institute Murray Gell-Man. All but Chomsky, including Martin Nowak, paid visits to Little Saint James. Both Minsky and Krauss were accused of unwanted sexual conduct, though Krauss’s accusations took place outside of the Epstein investigation.

Epstein and Marvin Minsky, 2004 - Photo: Rick Friedman

Overall, Epstein donated nearly $11 million to multiple academic institutions, including Harvard, MIT, the Santa Fe Institute, Princeton, and the University of Pennsylvania, along with programs advancing open-source software, AI, and quantum physics. This doesn’t include any indirect payments he may have made to the same institutions through connected foundations like that of Leon Black or Leslie Wexner, who gave $142 million to Harvard between 1989 and 2024.

“I suppose the context in which these sorts of things happen is that there has been increasing corporatization seeping deeper into every nook and cranny of the university. So yeah, it’s nepotism or quid-pro-quo, but those things weren’t considered a big deal because they weren’t.” - Student

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Read the REPORT CONCERNING JEFFREY E. EPSTEIN’S CONNECTIONS TO HARVARD UNIVERSITY

Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.