The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)'s avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
21h

Reminds of buses - none for ages, then three in a row! Thanks for your hard work, Ellie. So much to be investigated.

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G B's avatar
G B
20h

I'm so sick of grown ass men trying to put responsibility onto female children and make no mistake any woman under the age of 18 is a child! In this country we don't allow you to drink until your 21, because your considered too immature to make an informed decision. Yet in some states the age of consent is 14 how can we say your too immature to have a beer for 7 more years but your mature enough to consent to sex with a 30 yr old man! Now Alan Dershowitz makes a point about an 18 year old man and his 15 yr old girlfriend getting pregnant and him supposedly getting 40 yrs in prison. Without extenuating circumstances I don't see that getting past a jury. That's not what he's arguing if you read the newspaper article contained here. To him and other pedophile’s because it's legal for a 16 yr old girl to have sex with a 16 yr old boy then ipso facto they as middle age men should have the right to have sex with a 16 yr old girl too. They are disgusting and should spend the rest of their life in prison!

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