By now we’re all familiar with the horrors of Little Saint James, otherwise known as “Epstein’s Island,” where an untold number of young girls were raped and abused, being shipped in from all over the world to please Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire buddies. While he preferred “white” countries, usually in Eastern Europe—Slovenia, Slovakia, Russia, Ukraine, preferably the former Soviet Union—he was known to fly in kids from South America on occasion, and sometimes Western Europe, including 12-year-old French triplets recruited by now-dead modeling scout, Jean-Luc Brunel.

“As recent as 2018, air traffic controllers and other airport personnel reported seeing Epstein leave his plane with young girls some of whom appeared to be between the age of 11 and 18 years.” - GVI v. Estate of Jeffrey E. Epstein

And we know who visited the island, including professors like MIT’s Marvin Minsky and Harvard’s Martin Nowak, scientists like Stephen Hawking and Nobel Prize winner Murray Gell-Mann, and celebrities like David Copperfield, Michael Jackson, and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

It’s unknown how many girls were abused at Little Saint James, but the stories of bravery and escape are the reason why this story still matters, and is still in the public eye, and why it remains a bipartisan reason to put pressure on Congress.

“A 15 year old victim was forced into sexual acts with Epstein and others and then attempted to escape by swimming off the Little St. James island. Epstein and others organized a search party that located her and kept her captive by, among other things, confiscating her passport.” - GVI v. Estate of Jeffrey E. Epstein “Another victim, who was first engaged in providing massages to Epstein, was then forced to perform sexual acts at Little St. James in the Virgin Islands. When she attempted to escape from the ‘private island,’ Epstein and a search party found her, returned her to his house, and suggested physical restraint or harm if she failed to cooperate.” - GVI v. Estate of Jeffrey E. Epstein

Original brochure for Little Saint James

Epstein purchased Little Saint James from venture capitalist Arch Cummin in April 1998 for $7.95 million. At the time it was nearly 80 acres of manicured land with a main house, three guest cottages, a caretaker’s cottage, a helipad, and a dock. Over the next two decades Epstein cleared the land, nearly doubled the size of the main compound, added a Japanese bathhouse, a movie theater, a library, and a blue-and-white temple that was permitted as a “music pavilion.”

NBC

Epstein racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in permitting fines due to overbuilding and environmental concerns over clearing the surrounding reefs for easier snorkeling. But in the end he had created the perfect trap for underprivileged young girls, lured in by the excitement of travel and modeling. Two miles away from land, Little Saint James’ waters were warm enough for several species of sharks, and the cell service, which wasn’t installed until 2005, didn’t appear to work well, though cell phones were routinely taken from the girls while they visited the island.

Epstein snorkeling off Little Saint James - The Birthday Book

“They took my phone and passport. I had no way to call anyone.” - Virginia Giuffre, Giuffre v. Maxwell “I didn’t know I’d have my passport and phone taken away when I boarded Epstein’s private plane to his island.” - Sarah Ransome, The Washington Post

Great Saint James - Bespoke Real Estate

But what most people don’t know, is that Epstein bought Great Saint James, an even bigger island, for $22.5 million in 2016. With more than twice the acreage, Epstein had plans to develop the island into a massive compound.

“[Epstein] had drawn up plans to develop the 161-acre island by building homes, an amphitheatre, as well as an underwater office and pool.” - The BBC

Epstein purchased the island without a co-signer, under the LLC “Great St. Jim.” (He often started new businesses to make big purchases, so if someone sued the island, they couldn’t sue him personally.) He paid in cash and tricked the seller by using a false name. Christian Kjaer, a Danish millionaire, had refused to sell to Epstein due to his reputation as a sex offender, so Epstein registered his LLC under the name “Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.” Sulayem, a Dubai businessman, was unaware of the purchase and alleged stolen identity, but remembered Epstein asking him vague permission in the years prior. He hadn’t given it to him.

The New York Times

What would Jeffrey Epstein have done with a bigger island and more housing? There are lots of conclusions, though mostly unverified. But one of the most common is that he bought the big island to hide what was going on at the small island from prying eyes, including long-range photography and press helicopters that could easily fly out to Little Saint James. But with endless space for a giant compound, Epstein would have the opportunity to house countless big names from all over the world, adding to his collection of celebrated people that he so valued, and exponentially growing the child sex ring that would eventually take him down.

He never had the opportunity.

Construction began almost immediately in 2016, and the foundation was poured for 15,000 square foot residence, as well as guest cottages and support buildings. They’d cut 1.5 miles of gravel access roads through the jungle to connect the dock to the area prepared for a helipad. Retaining walls were up, trenches dug, and the boat ramp sat ready.

But on July 6, 2019 Jeffrey Epstein was arrested one last time at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, and 35 days later he was dead. And all construction stopped.

In 2023, billionaire investor Stephen Deckoff bought both islands for $60 million, with plans to build a huge resort at the once-prison for hundreds of little girls. And while a portion of that will go toward the $105 million settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands, Deckoff has yet to release a statement about why he would want to buy those specific islands in the first place, considering their now well-known history. And while Deckoff isn’t listed in Epstein’s Little Black Book, he worked at Drexel Burnham Lambert (DBL) with Leon Black (a long-time friend and client of Epstein’s) for several years, as well as Bear Stearns, where Jeffrey Epstein earned his financing chops.

There are a lot of mysteries yet to be solved about Jeffrey Epstein’s time at both Little and Great Saint James, including who visited, and of the visitors who was innocent, negligent, and complicit. I think of people like Adam Perry Lang, Epstein’s private chef of four years, but who claimed to be unaware of Epstein’s crimes, despite many, many trips to the island.

“Almost 20 years ago, as a young chef I was hired to work for Jeffrey Epstein. My role was limited to meal preparation. I was unaware of the depraved behavior and have great sympathy and admiration for the brave women who have come forward.” - Adam Perry Lang

Though she remembered as showing her kindness, Virginia Giuffre ultimately disclosed Lang’s culpability at Little Saint James.

“I liked Lang because he treated me and Epstein’s other girls as human beings. Even if I was standing naked in front of him...Lang would look me in the eye, not ogle me.” - Virginia Giuffre, Nobody’s Girl

Another question is the flights, and who was on them. Donald Trump is always a question mark, and I’m not really sure why we all think he’d be carpooling when he had several private planes of his own. But new data has uncovered more than 2,000 previously unreported flights to Epstein’s Island between 1997 and 2007, connecting the island across 5,253 flight records, adding up to 4,966 reported and unreported flights to the island.

That’s almost a flight a day for 10 years.

But we don’t have those flight records. And we still don’t have most of the elusive “Epstein Files” that sit behind lock-and-key at the Department of Justice, while 12.3% of the U.S. population (that’s almost 42 million people) lose their food stamps in an effort to continue to suppress votes that would shed light on a decades-old case that crosses industries, politics, and ultimately the richest people in the world.

But I’ve got time.

