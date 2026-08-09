Epstein met with Trump officials 5 days after the 2016 election

Here are the documents you need to verify that Epstein did indeed meet with Trump officials, and likely Donald Trump himself, on November 13, 2016 at Trump Tower, the same day Trump was picking high-level officials for his cabinet.

EFTA01620474 - SMS thread between USVI Governor Ken Mapp and an “unknown” recipient in which the recipient discusses meeting with Trump’s team on 11/13/2016

Ellie's Coffee Fund

EFTA02669184 - an email from Epstein to himself, which verifies he is the “unknown” recipient from the SMS with Ken Mapp

EFTA01744330 - an email between Epstein and a [REDACTED] recipient, in which they ask “will you have a cabinet position?” on September 25, 2016, and then on November 13, 2016 Epstein states again that he is at Trump Tower

House_Oversight_030639 - an unredacted email that shows the recipient from the 9/25 and 11/13 emails was actually Linda Stone, a former VP at Microsoft and who served on the MIT Media Lab Advisory Council with Joi Ito, who is also mentioned in the email

What was Trump doing on November 13, 2016?

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