Epstein Q&A

Answering subscriber questions about anything under the sun!

I included several articles in this discussion, and they are as follows:

Again, if you want to dig through these files with me and see what Easter eggs you can find, you can do so using my Dropbox

Thanks for joining in!

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Thank you Kait Justice, Amy Gabrielle, ESBC NFL And SportsBetting, Tom Kudla, Dana DuBois, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.