Epstein Q&A

Answering subscriber questions about anything under the sun!
I included several articles in this discussion, and they are as follows:
The “Big Beautiful Bill” Immigration and the Military
Epstein University (about his time at Harvard and MIT)
Again, if you want to dig through these files with me and see what Easter eggs you can find, you can do so using my Dropbox
Thanks for joining in!
Thank you Kait Justice, Amy Gabrielle, ESBC NFL And SportsBetting, Tom Kudla, Dana DuBois, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
The Panicked Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.