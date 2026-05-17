The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Epstein/Lutnick Q&A

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
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Ellie Leonard
May 17, 2026

I mentioned a couple of folks in this episode who are working very hard on the Amanda Ungaro case, Anthony Andrews and Olivia Rose. There are many people on Substack investigating all angles of the Epstein case, and if you can share their work and get the word out on some of this information it does a world of good. Thank you!

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Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Ashleigh Alauren, Karen Hinton, Bre Phillips, Trump Is A Russian Asset, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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