Epstein/Lutnick Q&A

I mentioned a couple of folks in this episode who are working very hard on the Amanda Ungaro case, Anthony Andrews and Olivia Rose. There are many people on Substack investigating all angles of the Epstein case, and if you can share their work and get the word out on some of this information it does a world of good. Thank you!

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