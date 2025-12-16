Reid Weingarten served on Jeffrey Epstein’s defense team in 2019, though the two men had spoken for many years and it’s unclear when Epstein retained Weingarten as counsel. I have kept in all the spelling errors.

10/24/2012 4:58 PM

JE: have one of your cronys ask to see the mortgage to mara lago cash from the electricinas union,, ( his driver MAtt was the bag man , later made an exec at the public co. ) and the 30 million dollar loan from the casino to Donald trump. backdated,

7/2/2014 10:18 AM - 2:42 PM

JE: Speak?

RW: On my way to atlantic city...thinking of helping a client “steal” the revel casino...(in bankruptcy)...he wants to give me a piece...you want in?

JE: No but you should tLk to Nick ribbis knows it inside and out

RW: Is he a friend of yours?

JE: Very

RW: God guy?

JE: Been beaten up by trump , promoter , he is strIght with me and will with my direction , be with you

10/21/2016 11:33 AM - 11:55 AM

RW: (Forwarded email from Stan Pottinger to Epstein) [Trump lawyers given court date over lawsuit alleging rape of 13-year-old] “Hope all is well. We’re due for a catch-up one day soon, you think?”

JE: [Rape lawsuits against Donald Trump linked to former TV producer] www.theguardian.com > US News > Donald Trump July 7, 2016 - Lawsuits accusing Donald Trump of sexually assaulting a child in the 1990s appear to have been .... follows a near-identical suit in California that made the same allegations against Trump and Epstein.

1/11/2017 11:52 PM - 3:19 PM

JE: if not in florida do you have any plans to be in new york next week.

RW: Going through florida...then end of the week nyc

JE: Thursday new york? my birthday fri

RW: Craziest shit happening...trying to deliver el chapo to barack instead of trump....figuring out my schedule next week. let you know

2/16/2017 3:14 PM - 3:36 PM

JE: [Trump’s Labor nominee oversaw ‘sweetheart plea deal’ in billionaire’s underage sex case]

RW: I know...I just saw that and almost threw up....also have to decide today whether or not to take flynn

JE: Yes

4/29/2017 2:44 PM - 6:57 PM

JE: where are you / PR or new york

RW: San juan...pick the jury Monday

JE: for how long. you can hop to my island with your friend if you like, just give me 24 hrs notice otherwise i ill be htre around the 19th

RW: 2-3 weeks but Not sure how it will roll....supposed to be serious riots here may 1....lefties are pissed and trump said p.r. can fuck itself....what’s with you?

JE: new york fun your girl is in the DR . i have no idea

5/30/2017 7:53 PM

JE: how did today go . . [Close friend of Trump investigated over alleged €170m tax evasion]

7/25/2017 8:44 AM - 9:51 PM

JE: Catch up today?

RW: Buying a new kayak...hard negotiations going on...will call when I am done...Rudy next ag

JE: [REDACTED]

RW: If trump fires mueller and gets away with it it is 133 berlin

Robert Mueller - Reuters

7/26/2017 7:53 AM - 12:10 PM

JE: [At Ohio campaign rally, Trump offers an ‘unfiltered’ view of his presidency]

RW: Do you know if your boy Barrack is close witha lebanese/nigerian biz guy named chagoury

JE: I don’t but with details can ask

7/26/2017 3:12 PM

RW: Chagoury about to get indicted in l.a....wants me to rep him...supposed to be close to your guy

10/15/2017 5:59 AM - 4:11 PM

JE: “In the last 10 months, we have followed through on one promise after another,” Mr. Trump told the Values Voter Summit in Washington. “I didn’t have a schedule. But if I did have a schedule, I would say we are substantially ahead of schedule.”

RW: Is the point of this he is totally divorced from reality?

11/1/2017 10:07 AM - 3:06 PM

Brett Ratner - LA Times

JE: brett ratner now . oy

RW: Charlie rose is next

JE: number ?

RW: Just landed in san fran...at the airport...let’s talk when I get settled...

JE: Notice the date of the email

RW: And?

JE: Number? I have s truly funny one

11/2/2017 12:58 PM - 6:31 PM

RW: Bannon won...tax code fucks rich people

JE: told you so

RW: Trump is going to fire mueller and republicans on hill won’t do a thing

JE: opinion or knowledge

RW: in between

RW: Would put us in a different place...may even rouse you into action

JE: how would he do it. rosenstein?

RW: Yep...order rod to fire him...rod would refuse...gets rid of him too...twofer....

RW: Don’t snicker, make fun or call me a liberal douchebag...we are approaching public good vs evil in a fundamental way

JE: shouldnt mueller just file sealed indicments against jared Ivanka and junior? they would stay even if he were fired.

RW: Yup

12/1/2017 5:37 PM - 5:42 PM

JE: what does the flyinn plea mean in the scheme of things

RW: Beginning of the end...will say trump told him to go to the russkies

12/11/2017 9:12 AM - 3:53 PM

JE: [Glenn Simpson’s Fusion GPS used Jeffrey Epstein in Donald Trump smear campaign]

RW: Weird connections....i know glenn simpson very well....more to be said about that when I see you

JE: I KNOW

Glenn Simpson - ABCNews

1/3/2018 1:05 PM - 8:11 PM

JE: [Donald Trump Didn’t Want to Be President]

RW: Internet is crashing right now about this....trump apparently off his rocker

JE: told you

RW: Does he have a lawyer? Is he dealing with mueller?

JE: not that i know of

JE: yup

JE: it also includes barrack, saying not is only Donald crazy but hes stupid. SO MCH FUN

RW: As usual you nailed it....tomorrow will be an interesting day

JE: [REDACTED]

RW: Call me.. [REDACTED]

JE: i tried a coupe of times

1/4/2018 1:49 PM

RW: Just reading this...will call this morn...

RW: Call me.. [REDACTED]

1/15/2018 10:02 AM - 3:17 PM

JE: mcgann and mcmasters tried to resign

RW: And...???? Trump stopped them? He cannot stand mcgahn

JE: yes, he refused their resignations . so i am told.

Former White House Counsel, Don McGahn - Getty Images

JE: Mcgann feels if he stays he risks indicment

1/16/2018 3:35 PM - 10:40 PM

RW: Stevie boy is all over the place

JE: Number ? Funny story

RW: Acela....type it or wait till I get to a quiet place

JE: I told him to join me and Wolff for my birthday lunch . He said yes. He is just checking on a tea party conference schedule

RW: Stevie boy should obviously take the fifth in response to the grand jury subpoena....and I bet he doesn’t

RW: When? ...(did you ask him after or before he got his grand jury subpoena?)

JE: After

RW: He shouldn’t laugh off the grand jury

2/15/2018 2:55 PM - 10:41 PM

JE: (Forwarded from Sidney Blumenthal) [Broken blindgossip.com link]

RW: So the florida shooter always wore a trump hat and was looking to kill Jews and women

The Parkland School shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

3/24/2018 3:39 AM - 9:30 PM

JE: [How Close Is Donald Trump to a Psychiatric Breakdown?]

RW: Am I seeing you tomorrow morning?

JE: yes 730?

RW: Later possible? Need my beauty sleep

JE: Tonight or tomnight

RW: Flying in from Vancouver now...about to board...what works best for you tomorrow?

JE: either 73 am or 10 pm

RW: Jesus...see you at 730...will be eager to hear about your day today....

JE: i have to leave at 830 for the airport that’s why sorry

RW: How about monday morning? Easier for me...how did today go?

JE: Steve is coming to meet you breakfast

RW: I am there

3/25/2018 10:54 AM

RW: On my way...(still on for now, right?)

RW: Love the guy...(you were deadass right)

4/9/2018 2:39 AM - 9:11 PM

JE: are you in this week?

RW: Today and tomorrow

JE: Tomorrow?

RW: Bfast?

JE: Yes, time?

RW: We on for tomorrow?

JE: yds 8

RW: Trump’s handpicked sdnyusa just authorized a search warrant of trump’s private lawyer’s office looking for trump communications.....had to justify it with crime-fraud exception....trump has to be shitting water

6/6/2018 10:29 PM

JE: trump looking for attny, considering rifkin

8/21/2018 5:57 - 11:32 PM

JE: avenatti civil suit now goes front and center? I guess trump just refuses ? how are you feeling?

RW: Quite a day...have a feeling cohen is just beginning to make trouble...where are you?

Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti - AP

JE: palm beach.

JE: david pecker ? what happens to him

RW: Big trouble

JE: does he flip

RW: Of course

8/22/2018 3:30 PM

RW: Do you have 5 minutes today? You could actually help me on something I think... (mizrahi bank wants to hire me)

9/25/2018 11:42 AM

JE: where?

10/2/2018 11:42 AM 11:45 PM

RW: Reading the nytimes trump tax story...so wish I was with you right now...so where are you?

JE: Florida

10/3/2018 7:21 AM - 1:02 PM

RW: Anything surprise you?

JE: how unfair yes, it was written by financial illiterates. . referencing “ today’s dollars? with no back up. IRS looked at all. .they ignored taxes paid along the way. . they didn’t understand the rules. . I m not a supporter but this is nothing but a hit job.

Donald Trump (left) and his siblings c. 1953

JE: fred gave him 15k as a 3 year old only . however ( written 200k in “todays dollars” ) then they compound their silliness, stating that he was a millionair at age 8.? all silly, . if fred put 2k in treasuries the same year ,and didnt invest it it would be worth 1 million today. instead he invested in real estate. taxes on estates and gigts are taxed on the value of what was transferred not the underlying thing. ex if you own 10 percent of a partnership interest in a 1 million building that cannot be sold for 20 years. what is the value of your interest. not 10 percent of 1 million as you only own a ltd partnership right. maybe 2 percent. its all legal

RW: Had a gut that’s where you would come out

JE: im fair. and not his defender. but even the explanations on line were WAY wrong. and based on silliness of understandings.

10/4/2018 11:32 AM - 1:49 PM

RW: But isn’t the disclosure that fred shtupped him with money versus his bullshit story of self-made hero valid and important?

JE: Maybe

RW: Finally read the nytimes piece closely....with all due respect I am guessing you are wrong in ismissing/trivializing it....seems there are some hard facts that are very difficult for the big guy to explain

JE: help yes no question FRAUD show me an inkling. ?

10/20/2018 4:10 AM - 7:28 PM

JE: you might want to tell your dem friends that treating trump like a mafia don , ignores the fact that he has great dangerous power. . tightening the noose too slowly , risks a very bad situation. . Gambino was never the commander in chief. there was little Gambino could do as the walls closed in. not so with this maniac

RW: Not a stupid point...he is starting to behave very erratically....

10/27/2018 7:06 AM

JE: news?

RW: You go first

JE: mbs? girl? call [REDACTED]

Mohammed bin Salman “MBS” - Getty Images)

RW: Just called...on my way to Atlantic city...my nj client developer bought trump’s casino there and there is a big event tonight...my tablemates are fat chris christie, Bo dietl and pitbull...I will have some stories...feels like I have not had contact with you for a long time

11/15/2018 8:29 PM - 9:17 PM

JE: [U.S. Eyes Ways To Remove Erdogan Foe To Appease Turkey: NBC]

RW: So fucking much going on

11/16/2018 11:52 AM

JE: yes, 1 no one asking how the turks got that recording? 2 for you - steve says the republicans also want trump gone. he is now a liability

12/20/2018 7:30 PM

JE: you might want to tell your dem friends that treating trump like a mafia don , ignores the fact that he has great dangerous power. . tightening the noose too slowly, risks a very bad situation. . gambino was never the commander in chief. there was little gambino could do as the walls closed in. not so with this maniac

RW: borderline insane. and corroberated by some that are close

2/20/2019 2:51 PM

JE: [Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen gets prison surrender date delayed two months to May 6]

2/21/2019 8:51 AM - 2:46 PM

RW: Is she in dc today or tomorrow

JE: Not a good time

JE: Trust me

RW: Of course I trust you...what is going on?

JE: she flew to london yesterday . back in dc. tonight dallas. then seatle. then tel aviv. totally jet lagged and cranky

5/19/2019 10:39 PM

JE: [The World Agrees With Trump on One Thing When It Comes to Iran]

6/1/2019 6:46 PM

JE: [Trump announces departure of White House lawyer Emmet Flood]

6/3/2019 8:20 AM - 1:31 PM

Donny Deutsch - Twitter

RW: Why is this interesting?...Donny duetsch now has a show....should I go on and talk about “the jeffrey I know?”...?....i am in london when you are in paris...we should try to make progress then

JE: Future

RW: Huh?

JE: Nobt

6/17/2019 6:47 PM

RW: Do I want to rep arif Naqvi the founder of abraaj

