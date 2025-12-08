Jeffrey Epstein is alleged to have met former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, at a party in either 2002 or 2003, hosted by then President Shimon Peres. However, there is speculation about whether their relationship went back much further. There is also speculation about Barak’s role in Virginia Giuffre’s book as the “well-known prime minister,” who beat and sexually abused her more than any other man. Speculation turned to clarification when Alan Dershowitz unsealed Giuffre’s testimony as part of a civil suit, naming the Prime Minister as her attacker. Be that as it may, Barak spent a lot of time with Epstein, including dozens of visits to his various properties up until at least 2017. Again, likely longer. These are their interactions, typos included.

8/31/2013 12:03 PM - 7:21 PM

JE: Time to write the wait “until too late “op Ed ???

EB: it might be launched before the op ed will be accepted by any major paper

JE: it will be at a minmumm a week or two not before g20

EB: After listening to POTUS speech, You’re probably right. EB

JE: I would use the opportunity to compare it with iran. the solutions become more compelx with time not less. i think many people would like your views on Egypt. Syria, etc. russias role.? i think you might point out the gassing of” women and children “ is an expression from the 20th century . women are no longer equiv to children, . civilians vs. combantants . only

9/15/2013 9:55 PM

[REDACTED]: [Summers Withdraws His Name from Consideration for Fed Chair]

9/16/2013 11:12 AM - 11:15 AM

EB: A major blow to a friend. Lest BO [Barack Obama] takes him to replace JL. Now he’ll probably be free in the next few days. EB

JE: can you do breakfast with Ariane rothscild on morning of 23. and if you want Kissinger china guy at breakfast 24.

JE: yes the good side is now he is free to have fun and a life . Lisa the wife is very happy as she did not want to live in two cities. tell you more when i see you

9/17/2013 8:55 PM

EB: 23rd-yes. 24th probably but early. I have Clinton GI on 9am and fly to Singapore on 3pm. Lets discuss it tomorrow. Best EB

4/23/2015 1:34

EB: Hi Jeff. Bill Clinton 1994. Food for thought. EB [President Clinton Nuclear Agreement with North Korea]

JE: this is your interview not his

EB: Hi Jeff, Subject: Bill Clinton on Virtues of North Korea Nuclear Deal - History Repeats Itself

8/5/2015 7:48 PM

(The following correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and Noam Chomsky is being sent to Ehud Barak)

JE: Only go to Greece if you feel well , I just had to send my plane to bring another lefty friend back from Athems to see a Jew doctor in New York .

8/6/2015 8:15 AM - 10:28 AM

NC: Bad news. We decided not to go. I was invited to talk at the Parliament, but what can one say? That aside, they’ve got plenty of people giving them bad advice.

JE: bad for them , good for you. no need to have only one currency, its old fashioned. . you are of course welcome to use apt in new york with your new leisure time, or visit new Mexico again. ants find the shortest route to food, by trying many and discarding what doesn’t work, no algorithm. , no input or output , only a goal. . sounds closer to our problem

8/7/2015 10:33 AM - 3:36 PM

NC: There are plenty of warnings about one currency. Not heeded, unfortunately. Appreciate the invitation, but leisure time? Is that an English phrase? OK for ants, but don’t see how it helps us. Noam

JE: ants and evolution work by trying things and finding the best solution. math and physics works by algorithms. Im suggesting that maybe just as a child sends out many connections and then discards the unused might be a better template for biological thinking.

NC: What you suggest is very much the model that has been current in the behavior sciences for many years. It has a record of colossal failure, and for good reasons, I think. It’s disproven, but keeps coming back, most recently with Big Data illusions. A child doesn’t grow arms and legs rather than wings, or a mammalian vs. insect visual system, the way an ant searches for food. Rather, the path of development is sharply restricted (and evolution follows constraints too). Acquisitions of language (and other cognitive achievements) seems very much like physical growth. Highly contentious in the field, but in my opinion that’s a comment on the failures of the field.

JE: the mathematical model. is quite beautiful, though the basic rules are simple , once they have run over and over again, and produced a result you cannot tease them out by any form of reductionism. or algorithm, just like the series 7- 21 -37... cannot be found by alogrithm, it is simply the difference of cubes, . Have you written about the iran deal

NC: Neat indeed. I’m writing about the Iran deal. So far have only sent a form paragraph in response to request. Below. Noam. “On Iran, as usual, I’m a gloomy contrarian. I’m glad the treaty was signed, and it’s kind of fun to watch the Republican lunatics shrieking hysterically as they try to kill it (as they may). And Israeli hypocrisy has gone well beyond being comical. But in fact the whole thing is farcical, in my opinion. In the US, Iran is “the greatest threat to world peace”, intoned constantly from on high, in the media, everywhere. There is also such a thing as world opinion, as measured by such ultra-radicals as Gallup. It turns out that the greatest threat to world peace is the US, by a very wide margin, no one else even close, and Iran barely mentioned. The American population is protected from these unwanted facts by the Free Press: not reported. There is an organization called US intelligence. They brief Congress regularly on the international security situation, all quite public. On Iran, they point out that it has a very limited military power, even by regional standards (a small fraction of Saudi Arabia, for example). Its strategic doctrine is defensive. If -- a big If -- it has plans for nuclear weapons, that would be part of its deterrent strategy. Now who would be opposed to Iran having a deterrent strategy? Answer is clear: the rogue states that rampage violently in the region and don’t want any impediment: the US and Israel, also lesser ones like UK and France. One simple way to reduce the threat of nuclear weapons would be to establish a nuclear-weapons free zone in the region, as has been done elsewhere (over US objections). That’s been advocated by the Arab states for 20 years, with very wide global support, including Iran. It comes up regularly at the 5-year review meetings of the Nonproliferation Treaty, and the UN, again a few months ago, when, again, it was blocked by the U.S. to protect its Israeli client, which has a huge nuclear weapons arsenal and wants to keep it. Again, the population is protected from such facts by the Free Press (though in this case there are some fringe exceptions, and of course the Arms Control literature). Same with the rest of the litany. Reading the US and UK press is like living in some lunatic asylum. I’m wondering whether to write about it -- again; have done so repeatedly. It’s like talking to a wall. Iran has an awful government, though by the standards of such US allies as Saudi Arabia, it’s practically heaven. Nevertheless, better to have the treaty than not to, given the nature of the asylum. Noam.”

8/8/2015 10:06 PM

JE: Thought you might find amusing

8/10/2015 1:51 PM

EB: Hi Jeff, I really find it amusing. I don’t agree with everything he say. But it is fascinating. BB is making “historic mistakes” (as he likes to blame others) both vis-à-vis Obama as well as in regard to the American Jewry. And causes a direct damage to IL. Noam is so sharp and focused. Really impressive. I did not fully understand how the fallacy he sees in the attitude to the Ants example is related to Big Data illusions. An area (deep learning) I spent some time recently trying to better penetrate. BTW, the series of cubic differences you should look 7, 19,37,61 (not 21). We greatly enjoyed staying in 62nd. We plan to be back in the last week of Aug. for several weeks (having some speeches to make) will you still be in NM? If positive we might come for a few days. Pl let us know. Best. From Nili as well. Regards, EB

The 66th St. apartments, owned by Mark Epstein

EB: Hi Jeff, 66th I meant. Thx again. It was really great. Best, EB

JE: Correct on cube . Do you know what date yet in August ?

EB: Hi Jeff, as of now we plan to be in NY around August 25. We plan to work on my biography with the editor. Probably starting Sept. 1st. But it’s all flexible till Sept 11 and on, when I have my speeches and other events. Best, EB

11/5/2016 8:52 PM - 10:28 PM

JE: speak?

EB: Sure. Speak. When? #? Best EB

JE: paris [REDACTED]

11/8/2016 3:54 AM

EB: Hi Jeff The Trump momentum, I believe was stopped. Hillary might be on her way to Win. But with much lower margin, and probably still GOP controlled Senate. Best EB

4/14/2017 4:06 PM - 7:24 PM

JE: [Review: ‘Oslo’ Fills a Large Canvas in a Thrilling Production]

Ehud Barak in the Serengeti, Tanzania

EB: Hi Jeff, I’m in Serengeti, Tanzania. No real communication. Cannot open the NYT article. But to judge from the article’s title they are at least exaggerating if not totally wrong. This attack will not change strategy in a major way on either side. It will however raise respect for DJT in Moscow and few other capitals. That’s not necessarily bad, if the WH wont’ read this change as a precedent which calls to be repeated too often. Best, EB

4/30/2017 4:38 PM - 8:23 PM

EB: Hi Jeff, About time for our actions to turn into theatre and movie pieces. Shall we talk? Any news from BC/AdR? Best, EB

JE: both have the flu

EB: High stress.

