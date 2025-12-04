Kathryn “Kathy” Ruemmler is the former Principle Deputy White House Counsel under Obama, a role she held until June, 2014. Three months later, we have an email chain between her and Jeffrey Epstein that is a little odd to say the least. Their relationship doesn’t feel professional, and there are often references to her in other email conversations, namely between Epstein and Steve Bannon, where she is referenced as “your girlfriend” or as a kind of child plaything. I don’t think she disagreed. But you can form your own opinion. All original spelling/typos included.

This is a work in progress as more emails are released by the House Oversight Committee and Epstein’s 1953 Estate.

9/19/2014 1:21 AM - 9:35 PM

JE: You need to talk to boss

KR: Agreed, but I need to be prepared to say yes before I talk to him.

JE: understood. it comes down to high risk / reward / low risk / reward. professional , emotional. and financial

KR: Most girls do not have to worry about this crap.

JE: “girls?” ,, careful I will renew an old habit, . this week, thiel, summers, bill burns, Gordon brown, Jagland, ( council of Europe and noble chairman ). mongolia pres , hardeep puree ( india), boris ( gates). jabor ( qatar ). sultan ( dubai, ), kosslyn ( Harvard), leon black, woody. you are welcome guest at any..... also if you think there are interesting people in town, everyone here for climate summit , clinton ,security council, holy shit im on [REDACTED] for next 30 minutes.

KR: Doesn’t look like you are prioritizing your schedule very effectively.....how are you going to manage all of that? this is unga week [United Nations General Assembly] so the boss [Obama] will be in town too.....I’ll be here all week — you may get sick of me....just sat down on a train so can’t talk freely.

Kathy Ruemmler - Goldman Sachs

JE: train? yes , I will be like the emergency room doctor at lenox hill, put that crazy in room 1, gunshot in surgery, and the “cook” well — he can wait

KR: Yes, trains exist — people ride them to get from one place to another....germ factories, however. DC today, back in NY on Sunday morning.

KR: Reid‘s guy [John Rowland] went down on all 7 counts.

JE: and that’s after turning down misdeameors? whoops

KR: Yep. And now he is a repeat offender.

JE: double whoops

KR: Uh, yeah. We will now go through a period of self-reflection and despair.

Former Connecticut Governor, John Rowland - AP

JE: reid or governor

KR: Gov is not jewish

JE: of course not, he wouldn’t have been so stupid

KR: Correct. One time, maybe. Twice, no way.

JE: free now

KR: I think I should do it.

JE: lets see how you feel Sunday

KR: Good advice.

KR: I don’t want to give up my apartment in NY.

JE: no need to. call eric and get a data point

KR: I will. The rent on the apartment is significantly more than the monthly salary.

JE: how much and who pays now?

KR: I have so much more info to tell you on Sunday.

JE: decision :easier, harder, more complex?

KR: Both hard and easier. He was there.

JE: I assume that means harder to say no, ? easier to say yes .

KR: Harder to say no for sure.

9/20/2014 1:43 PM

KR: [Floor statement of Senator Barack Obama on the Nomination of Alberto Gonzalez for Attorney General]

JE: Wow

KR: [Former White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler has emerged as President Barack Obama’s preferred candidate as next attorney general]

JE: number?

KR: He got 60. Rs controlled by the Senate then.

JE: Boy are you focused , I mean what number to call you on

KR: Oh sorry. [REDACTED]

JE: now [REDACTED]

KR: You are on the move. I went out for some retail therapy.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

JE: eric?

KR: Date?

JE: date certain? hamlet. ?

KR: Mid-October, but there will be another run at him to reconsider

JE: so is he the alternate in essence

KR: It appears that way. I have advised that him staying through the end is the clearly preferable alternative.

JE: whose name is the apt in , does it have to be this one? or would another be ok.

KR: I signed the lease in my name for a year, so I think I am pretty stuck. It is $11,000 a month and Latham reimburses me $8000 a month.

JE: furnished or un?

KR: Furnished

JE: see you at 1030? tomor?

KR: I won’t get back to the city until @ 11:30, unfortunately.

JE: ok 1?

KR: I’m almost home. Call there in 10?

JE: ok

9/21/2014 4:55 AM - 1:02 PM

KR: Yep. Will be there at 1.

JE: my chef is in from paris, stay hungry

KR: I will. I drank too much wine last night and am dragging a bit this morning.

8/26/2015 9:28 PM - 10:21 PM

KR: Trump is living proof of the adage that it is better to be lucky than smart.

JE: ill give you details when i see you, when are you in ny?

KR: Going up to NY Friday morning. Think I am going to drive. I will then stop to pee and get gas at a rest stop on the New Jersey turnpike, will observe all of the people there who are at least 100 pounds overweight, will have a mild panic attack as a result of the observation, and will then decide that I am not eating another bite of food for the rest of my life out of fear that I will end up like one of those people.

JE: what time , I will come up

KR: Will leave @ 9, so will be in ny @ 1pm.

Share

8/27/2015 6:00 AM - 2:27 PM

JE: ok , anytime you like, you can drive right to me and i will feed you.::)

KR: Great.

JE: [REDACTED]

KR: [REDACTED]

1/22/2016 6:21 PM - 6:28 PM

JE: talking to macgiver, disturbs me, and that takes a lot

KR: What part do you find disturbing? Do you think he is losing it?

1/23/2016 8:22 AM - 3:40 PM

JE: You were right and I was wrong. Humble pie, crow , or my own words is what I get to eat today. your choice

KR: Meaning I win the bet that I will never receive an apology and acknowledgment of acceptance of responsibility?

JE: I could never ever verify its authenticity. so- yes.

KR: I will just say I told you so. Not to sound overly dramatic, but he is very close to being a psychopath — he has no conscience. It’s scary.

JE: I was wrong

KR: He obviously said something to you yesterday that was disturbing, and you don’t want to tell me. Just tell me — I can take it. I promise.

Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell

JE: My memory is a friend killer - I stopped talking to Clinton when he swore, with whole hearted conviction to me, that he had done something , he had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before.

KR: Macgyver takes it to another level because if you call him out on it, he will explain with a straight face that both statements are true.

JE: with conviction.

8/11/2016 7:52 PM

KR: [Federal jury decides Middle East bank did not defraud Orange County entrepreneur]

JE: Cool

8/12/2016 7:57 AM - 12:38 PM

JE: Awake?

KR: Yes

2/25/2018 9:28 PM - 10:05 PM

JE: [Lawyer for Susan Rice: Obama administration ‘justifiably concerned’ about sharing intel with Trump team] do you think Bill Clinton would like to join you me chud and steve.? could be very funny, all off the record.

KR: While he might like to, his lawyer would advise him against it. :-) Are you feeling better today?

JE: but maybe with the right amount of shoes his lawyer might change her mind :)

KR: :-)

6/19/2018 5:30 PM

KR: [Indicting a President Is Not Foreclosed: The Complex History]

6/23/2018 12:01 PM - 5:25 PM

[MUELLER’S Fruit of the Poisonous Tree]

JE: I htink weak thoughts?

KR: Yawn.

KR: Yawn. And David Rivkin is a hack. Zero — and I mean zero — chance that a court would find a due process violation on these facts. Fruit of the poisonous tree doctrine does not apply.

David Rivkin, attorney and conservative media commentator - Baker Hostetler

JE: Exactly my view. on facebook I thought you might look at the recent internet and privacy opinions and pose some open questions to be discussed . mark wants to bring the internet to the rest of the world. . and healthcare . . his wife is nice but boring. . what do you see as the challenges what does she or he see. . social

7/7/2018 10:57 - 8:53 PM

(Regarding Steve Bannon email from same day with link [Het Hele Interview Met Steve Bannon])

JE: Fun

KR: This drives me f*ing crazy. Simple question for your boy: Did Donald Trump actively promote the theory that Barak Obama was not born in the US and was therefore not a legitimate President? Answer: Yes. He should not defend that shit. He can defend populist/nationalism all he wants, but when he bullies people defending obvious Trump lies, he loses credibility.

7/8/2018 9:51 AM

JE: agreed. ill pass it on :)

8/23/2018 10:50 AM - 3:16 PM

KR: Here’s a story from The New York Times that I thought you’d find interesting: [Donald Trump’s High Crimes and Misdemeanors]

JE: I think he makes the argument that it was his , trumps money , making it not illegal. though he also said he only found out afterwards? and the fact according to the indicment was billed as services rendered and grossed up. im sure his account ahs flipped anyway. I did talk in detail to starr yesterday re indicments how trump can make a deal ( special counsel) . Clintons trash can yes starr gave me more. YECHHHH! .

KR: It makes no difference whether it was his money. Issue is failure to disclose. Plus, fact that he has lied his ass off about it makes clear that he knew it was illegal.

JE: you see , I know how dirty Donald is. my guess is that non lawyers ny biz people have no idea. what it means to have your fixer flip

2/1/2019 6:26 PM

JE: do you think trump has the power to declare a national emergency to build the wall?

2/2/2019 12:56 AM

Got it. Quinn offered a $2 mm signing bonus today. I said not leaving Latham.

I will continue to add to this thread as more files are released from both the House Oversight Committee and Epstein’s 1953 Estate .

