A former portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley, Landon Thomas handled investments in Turkey, Pakistan, and the Middle East, before coming to work at the New York Times in 2002. Prior to that, Thomas had written the now well-known article “International Moneyman of Mystery” for New York Magazine, profiling Jeffrey Epstein as an enigmatic financial kingpin whose fortune origins and career path were hard to nail down. It’s unknown whether Thomas continued to correspond with Epstein between 2002 and 2015, when his emails began, as documented by the House Oversight Committee, but for the next three years they had quite a lot to say about people like Alan Dershowitz, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and of course Donald Trump. I have included all the original spelling errors.

12/8/2015 5:41 PM - 10:59 PM

LT: Now everyone coming to me thinking I have juicy info on you and Trump. Because of this. “’I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,’ Trump booms from a speakerphone. ‘He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.’” That story will never die

JE: research how he paid for mara lago . matt was his bagman, , trump shuttle. . trump casino review sec filing to see the backdates taking of money

JE: read the uzz feed re my airplane logs and hawain tropic contest. / have them ask my houseman about donad almost walking through the door leaving his nose print on the glass as young women were swimming in the pool and he was so focused he walked straight into the door.

JE: would you like photos of Donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.

LT: Yes!!!

JE: when we bet that marla maples was pregnant , i olst and sent him 10,ooo dollars of baby food. the hawain tropic girls all have photos he was the judge

JE: hawain tropic girl lauren Petrella <[REDACTED]>

LT: I am serious man — for the good of the nation why not try to get some of this out there. I would not do it myself, but would pass on to a political reporter. [Court Papers: Trump Ate At Jeffrey Epstein’s House]

Epstein and Celina Midelfart

JE: (Broken link “celina midelfart the queen of glamour”) my 20 year old girlfriend in 93, , that after two years i gave to donald

LT: Do you mind if I pass Petrella’s contact on to the political reporter? I won’t do it unless you say OK because after that I would have no say as to where story goes. Let me know — its not a big deal for me either way. But at some point this stuff will come out — as long he continues to top polls.

JE: Pass on midelfart wealthiest girl in Norway

1/4/2016 9:05 PM

LT: (Subject: Connolly digging into Trump and you...)

2/10/2016 6:46 PM - 7:17 PM

LT: Its getting scary. The stories you could tell...

JE: Wow

LT: Actually I don’t think he/voters would care. Being effectively shameless is a pretty powerful weapon for a presidential candidate. [The rise of Donald Trump is a terrifying moment in American politics]

JE: But by being a phony rich person

5/16/2016 3:41 PM

LT: I am kind of shocked that our reporters did not contact you re the Trump/women story. Seems to me he got off rather lightly. How are you doing?

JE: Me too.

6/1/2016 3:25 PM - 4:00 PM

LT: Keep getting calls from that guy doing a book on you — John Connolly. He seems very interested in your relationship with the news media. I told him you were a hell of a guy:) One oddity: he said he had been told that that quote from Trump about you in the original NY Mag story had been manufactured. ie, that I did not actually speak to Donald. Which is bull shit of course. I am sure that is what Trump told him as they have been getting a lot of questions from reporters about you. He actually seemed to be a sensible guy/solid reporter — just from the few conversations I had with him. I think he is close to finishing up. Did you ever speak to him?

JE: no

LT: are you still getting calls from reporters re Trump?

JE: every day

LT: everyone except the NYT it seems:) yes or no question: does he win?

JE: ask me august

Donald Trump speaks with supporters at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, in June 2016 - Gage Skidmore

6/22/2016 4:15 PM

LT: Any big finance names out there supporting trump that we have not heard about? We are trying to get an angle on who is supporting and who is not.

9/16/2016 5:08 PM - 8:56 PM

LT: I am getting worried. Is he ever going to implode?

JE: too late

LT: you think he will win?

JE: ask again 30th

LT: Lets catch up next time you are in NYC. NYT is making me write more on markets now and I don’t really know who to believe any more re where the market is going these days.

JE: no place else to invest for alpha, your children are rich

LT: If you knew Trump was going to win, how would you position your portfolio?

JE: five me a number ill call

LT: [REDACTED]

10/17/2016 5:57

LT: I have been called in to help on a big NYT investigation into how low oil prices have been affecting the personal finances of royal family in Saudi Arabia. Obviously they called in much of their cash form the likes of BlackRock and others but I thought you might have some ideas. Maybe some people to talk to? I would think its more than cutting down on yachts and private planes or selling real estate in Paris, Istanbul, London. Any thoughts? PS: does my story on Abraaj get me a meeting with Gates next time he is in town:)

10/18/2016 7:04 AM

JE: words that you to refer to one thing, USA . the stock market / the Royal family, . are no longer very useful. In politics the USA meant the white house. now there is pentagon. cia, state, and congress in addition, each feels empowered to act more independantly. stock market even in tech, needs bio tech, consuner tech. infrastructure tech. etc. same with Royal family, there are 20k members of a tribe. called the royal family, the words are misleading. if your article is focused on bin salman, or the very top. no one is wondering where they can find the local Costco.. but they are aware that a message needs to be sent to their population , regarding the next 20 years, social media, and the selfie crowds post the best of everything, their cutest pictures the amazing food , the luxury resorts. the masses see these things and the difference between expectations and reality widen, the anger grows. trump is tapped in. with the passage of the 9 11 saudi bill, unlike the french revolution where it was the people of france that revolted against their own aristocracty, with the internet and globalization of discontect it is now the americans that can revolt against the saudi leadership. it is the americans that are demanding women drive. not the Saudis

10/19/2016 9:41 AM - 3:02 PM

LT: Interesting. CEO of big finance form told me that the Saudis (SAMA) have withdrawn $200 billion that has been parked with usual suspects over the past year or so. That number seem in line with what you know?

JE: most of the saudi money is tied up in pe funds. no withdrawals allowed . and im not seeing much in the secondary market. . blackrock is more money market , more like custodian than investor .

LT: what is your back of the envelope guess as to much saudi money tied up in such funds?

JE: sorry, no good handle without digging

LT: I have spoken to a lot of ceos of fund outfits who say Saudis have been pulling billions of dollars in separate money — not just from BR. And plus I cant believe they would have so much tied up in lock ups.

JE: number

LT: [REDACTED]

JE: [Rape lawsuits against Donald Trump linked to former TV producer]

11/10/2016 4:54 PM - 10:19 PM

JE: [Troubled woman with a history of drug use who claimed that she was assaulted by Donald Trump at a Jeffrey Epstein sex party at age 13 MADE IT ALL UP]

LT: You called it! How are you positioned re market?

JE: long dow , short yen euro and pound. long reits,

LT: who is treasury secretary? Is Mnuchin a done deal? Seems too obvious.

JE: number?

LT: 212 556 3821

11/14/2016 2:51 PM - 2:59 PM

LT: Any further intel on Treasury? Priebus choice suggests to me that he may go for a bigger name in treasury than Mnuchin. Someone to underscore/push forward this notion that he is Reagan 2.0 (as some are suggesting.) I am just not sure who that person would be. The Trump trade certainly seems to have legs -- all the Hillary loving hedgies I am talking to are congratulating themselves for making so much money last week. They are all Trump lovers now!

JE: no intel but lots of profits

LT: do you agree with my thesis?

JE: no, they don’t have many loyal people that have gravitas. . it will be somewhat random but he is being advised to do as you suggest but he doesn’t like advice in teneral. he has no loyalty ZERO tossed christie after being his best friend. in four seconds flat.

Chris Christie - AP

LT: yeah, but that was a smart move -- made him look presidential. everything he has done so far suggests to me he is going to do what you told me months ago: appoint competent people beneath him who he trusts AND who will not fuck things up. Christie was not one of those people.

11/22/2016 1:49 PM

LT: Donald has got to love this — NYT calling him next Reagan:) You called it... [Investors Make Bullish Bet on Trump, and an Era of Tax Cuts and Spending]

1/28/2017 8:15 PM - 11:05

LT: How are you explaining this to your Saudi friends? Can’t believe logical people like Barrack would support such insanity.

JE: oh no , you too/ I have been fielding similar emails calls texts ALL DAY, it will all turn out ok. shaking things up will bring about hopefully positive change. . he won and his people won , this is what his people want. cant be sore losers.

The Muslim Travel Ban, 2017 - ABCNews

LT: I gave him benefit of doubt on a whole bunch of stuff and agree that we need to shake things up. But this ban is just wrong and I really don’t see how it helps him.

1/29/2017 9:59 AM

JE: IT helps as he is seen to be keeping his word, it is important with putin and north korea. as you notice north korea has not fired there missile that he promised wouldn’t happen. Obama was never able to effecturate that. . that being said Donald is fucking crazy I told you that

2/3/2017 3:43 PM

LT: Do you think he gets what he wants? [An Early Trump Backer Awaits His Reward] Interesting piece on cognitive science/Trump. Right down your alley. (Broken “Trump fog” link.)

2/15/2017 3:48 PM

LT: I am writing a story about how markets keep ripping ahead despite political craziness. VIX so low, etc. You must get a lot of this in talking to clients — people freaking out about headlines as markets hit new highs. How do you spin this to them? One hedgie Trump supporter told me that Trump is the highest beta prez ever — ie the highs will be high but so will be the lows. Question: how closely does DJT track market moves? I know he tweets about Dow 20,000 but how aware do you think he is about how market really betting big on him. Does he talk to Barrack about this? Cohn?

2/16/2017 1:36 AM - 2:03 AM

LT: [Investors Look Past Headlines as Bull Market Roars Ahead] Channeling you! Maybe even the big guy gives it a read. What? This? From the failing NYT?

JE: thanks for sending

2/17/2017 2:42 PM - 6:45 PM

LT: Here we go again... [Trump’s Labor nominee oversaw ‘sweetheart plea deal’ in billionaire’s underage sex case]

JE: Fun

3/3/2017 2:57 PM - 4:36 PM

LT: Have you met Masa yet? Seems to me he is a person you should know and you are a person he should know. [The World’s Top Tech Investor Is Betting Big on Trump]

JE: have not met

LT: Seems to me he is a natural guy for you; he is going to be in Florida in March for some Trump event. I know some of his financial guys pretty well: I might try to facilitate something if you are not opposed.

Masayoshi Son, “Masa,” CEO of SoftBank - Getty Images

JE: great , thanks, or new york , or this weekend as Donald arrives at 5pm tonight

LT: OK. Let me see what I can do. What is the latest from the inner circle?

JE: they believe all on track, . tax policy, big changes. . law and order and immigration. . . jobs. . however russia not going away anytime soon. . lots of people with magnifying glasses.

3/9/2017 3:30 PM

LT: Trying to get you in with Masa crowd. Some resistance though, due to all the headlines/controversy -- as you might expect. I tell them about your relationship with Saudis/Gates/Trump crowd, but still doubts. Working on it!

JE: tell him to ask Nathan mhyrvold. . or bin salman

LT: I was in Toledo Ohio yesterday drilling down on small business animal spirits: amazing how bullish they are there -- for all of DJT’s craziness, his ability to present himself as a small biz owner pissed off about regulations/health care/anti-business sentiment in White House was a brilliant stroke. They really dig him down there....

JE: foot off the brake

5/30/2017 7:53 PM

LT: [Trump’s Untimely Investment in Saudi Arabia]

JE: [Close friend of Trump investigated over alleged €170m tax evasion]

8/10/2017 6:35 PM

LT: Pitched him/his people on a profile a few weeks ago. They said they were inclined to do it but would have to wait a bit because there are some things in the air. Without being specific. Do you think he takes it?

9/27/2017 2:56 PM

LT: He is digging around again — not clear if its another book/or expanded paperback version. Was asking me all sorts of questions about why you hired Ken Starr. I told him I had no idea — I think he is doing some Trump-related digging too. Anyway, for what its worth...

JE: thx

12/7/2017 6:13 PM

LT: (Broken Link: In 2016 Tom Barrack too said we needed to become friends with Russia)

1/3/2018 1:05 PM - 7:17 PM

JE: [Donald Trump Didn’t Want to Be President]

LT: I know — have been reading it. Good old MW. You still talk to him?

JE: yup

LT: No doubt he and DT know each other well too. Have to say, he is looking/sounding increasingly unhinged — are you tempted to take any money off the table in the markets?

JE: no. but no questions donalds statement is goofy. . early dementia?

LT: You be the judge -- wasn’t here a time when he at least completed sentences? [Is Something Neurologically Wrong With Donald Trump?]

1/5/2018 4:38 PM

LT: The story is out there -- but people have not directly linked it to Trump I guess... [There’s never been a better time to buy a $50 million NYC dream pad]

3/24/2018 8:19 AM - 5:39 PM

LT: He is scaring the shit out of me now. He could well tank global economy. Can [Tom] Barrack talk sense to him anymore? Maybe it’s time for you to jump in now. Given how he is throwing caution to wind in such epic fashion, why wouldn’t he take your call? Give it a shot?

JE: he feels alone. and its nuts !!! , I told everyone from day one. evil beyond belief. mad, and most though I was speaking metaphorically. its obvious he could crack. stormy daniels. ? lies after lies after lies.

Stormy Daniels - AP

JE: [How Close Is Donald Trump to a Psychiatric Breakdown?]

4/10/2018 5:20 PM - 9:26 PM

LT: [Maggie Haberman Tweet]

JE: he might become trumps lawyer. its under discussion. NUTS~~!!!

5/11/2018 10:26 AM - 8:31 PM

LT: [‘What Happened to Alan Dershowitz?’]

JE: nixon adage--follow the..

9/17/2018 2:35 PM - 7:12 PM

LT: [Unknown links about China’s BAT collapse]

JE: it’s the leader for the next years .

