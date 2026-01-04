Trigger Warning: Suicide Attempt

On July 23, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports, attempted to take his own life while incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, awaiting trial on one count of sex trafficking minors, and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. These are the reports from that day, all telling a wildly different story about what happened in cell block M.

SUMMARY - July 23, 2019 1:27 AM

While making routine rounds inside the Special Housing Unit, staff observed inmate Epstein, Jeffrey Reg. No. [REDACTED] lying in the fetal position on the floor with a homemade fashioned noose around his neck. Inmate Epstein was breathing heavily, however appeared to be responsive. Inmate Epstein was directed by staff to stand and submit to restraints. Inmate Epstein would not stand on his own and would not comply with staff directives. Staff entered the cell and placed inmate Epstein in both hand and leg restraints. Inmate Epstein was searched, metal detected, placed on a gurney and escorted from the scene without further incident. Inmate Epstein was photographed, medically examined and determined to have sustained a circular line of erythema at the base of the neck and friction marks on the front of the neck, and small 2cm erthema [sic] on left knee. Inmate Epstein was placed on suicide watch with all necessary notifications made. There were no staff injuries reported.

MEDICAL ASSESSMENT - July 23, 2019

A medical assessment was conducted on Inmate Epstein, Jeffrey; Reg. No. [REDACTED]8-[REDACTED], BY [REDACTED], lp. During the assessment Epstein was identified with a circular line of erythema at the base of his neck reaching 2/3 of the neck circumference, 2 inches wide, sparing the back of the neck. Additionally, one section of this erythema in the front has marks of friction, and Epstein was observed with a small erythema on the left knee about 2cm in diameter(mild). During the assessment Epstein denied any respiratory problems and Epstein denied any pain or discomfort.

Jeffrey Epstein

STATEMENT - July 31, 2019 9:00 AM

Inmate Epstein, Jeffrey; Reg. No. [REDACTED] was interviewed in the Receiving and Discharge Area. During the interview Epstein stated he did not have any sleep in approximately twenty days and he was extremely tired the night he was found on the floor. Epstein stated he got up off his bed at approximately 1:30 A.M., to get a drink of water, and all he can recall is being on the floor and hearing someone snoring that’s when he realized the snoring was coming from him. Epstein alleged that his cell mate Tartaglione, Nicholas; Reg. No. [REDACTED] was on the floor sleeping at the time. Epstein stated he has never had any issues with Tartaglione, he is not threatened by Tartaglione, and he do not [sic] want to make up something that isn’t there. Additionally, Epstein stated he can recall an incident that occurred two days prior when Tartaglione went out to court and when Tartaglione returned he was upset. Epstein stated he attempted to talk to Tartaglione and Tartaglione called him a pedophile. Epstein also stated he knew Tartaglione was upset and he let him cool off. Epstein stated he does not have any issues with Tartaglione and he feels safe being housed with Tartaglione. Epstein stated he does not feel suicidal, he has a new cell mate whom he gets along with, and he is able to sleep now that he has his C-Pap machine. Epstein stated if he remembered anymore details he would reach out to staff or Psychology.

STATEMENT - July 31, 2019 10:00 AM

Inmate Tartaglione, Nicholas; Reg. No. [REDACTED] was interviewed in the Special Housing Unit. During the interview Tartaglione stated he was asleep on the floor inside of his cell, his head was covered with a sheet, and he had his headphones in his ear when he felt something hit his foot. Tartaglione stated when he uncovered his head he observed Epstein, Jeffrey; Reg. No. [REDACTED] sitting on the floor in the corner with his eyes open. Tartaglione stated he began to call Epstein’s name and when Epstein did not answer he began to bang on the door for the officer. Tartaglione stated he thought Epstein was having a heart attack because his eyes was [sic] open and he appeared to be snoring. Tartaglione stated he does not have any issues being housed with Epstein although he keeps his conversations to a minimal. Tartaglione stated he does not understand Epstein’s motive and what he is trying to do. Tartaglione stated previously during one of their conversations Epstein made him uncomfortable when Epstein stated “fourteen (14) is legal in most states and I don’t understand what’s the problem here”. Additionally, Tartaglione stated Epstein normally paces the cell and complains about his attorney’s [sic] not doing their job and he needs to fire them. Tartaglione stated he does not have any issues being housed with Epstein however he does not want to be involved with any plots Epstein have [sic] in mind in order to try to get released.

MEDICAL ASSESSMENT - July 23, 2019

A medical assessment was conducted on inmate Tartaglione, Nicholas; Reg. No. 7[REDACTED], by [REDACTED], PA-C. During the assessment Tartaglione was not identified with any injuries by Health Services Staff.

Nicholas Tartaglione’s Medical Assessment

RECOMMENDATION - July 23, 2019

Based on the information received and the fact that Epstein, Jeffrey; Reg. No. [REDACTED] indicated that he does not feel threatened by Tartaglione, Nicholas; Reg. No. [REDACTED] there are no CIMS Assignment of Separations warranted at this time.

MEMORANDUM FOR ALL CONCERNED - FBOP - July 23, 2019

Subject: Possible Suicide Attempt

On July 23, 2019 at approx. 1:27a.m., a call for assistance on the Special Housing Unit was announced by the Control Center. Upon my arrival I was informed that an inmate had attempted suicide and proceeded to call Z05-124LAD. I observed inmate Epstein, Jeffrey [REDACTED] lying in the fetal position on the floor of his cell wearing a t-shirt and boxers. He was breathing heavily and was snoring. I called out to inmate Epstein and observed him flicker his eyes and continue snoring. His neck was red with no abrasions. I observed no further injuries to his person. An attempt was made to get the inmate to stand on his own with negative results. The inmate was placed in hand restraints and staff was directed to retrieve the stretcher. As inmate Epstein was being placed on the stretcher by responding staff, he would open his eyes and observe staff. When staff made eye contact with him, he would hurriedly shut his eyes. The inmate was taken to HA-Unit, dressed in the suicide smock and placed on suicide watch. While awaiting the arrival of an inmate companion, inmate Epstein sat on the edge of the bed and began moving forward as if he was attempting to fall over head first. When I looked away, he straightened up. As I turned to look at him again, he attempted the same act. I laid him down on the bed and directed him to cease his action or he would be placed in restraints for his safety. At that moment, he stated, “Okay, I won’t do it again,” and gave the thumbs up. Because of his unpredictable behavior, the decision was made to have a staff member observe inmate Epstein. I left HA-Unit in order to make staff notifications. Moments later, I spoke with Officer [REDACTED] who stated that inmate Epstein was alert and had indicated that his cellmate, Tartaglione, Nicholas [REDACTED] had attempted to kill him and had been harassing him. He stated that the inmate had indicated that he’d informed his attorney of this matter.

Nicholas Tartaglione

I photographed and spoke with inmate Tartaglione, Nicholas [REDACTED] who stated that he was asleep with his headphones on when eh felt something hit his legs and said, “Jeff, what are you doing?” He didn’t answer, so he got up, turned on the light and saw him with a string around his neck. He stated that he then called the guards and they ran down. Upon further questioning, inmate Tartaglione stated that he sleeps on the bottom bunk, but gave it to inmate Epstein because he’s old. He stated that he sleeps on the floor on a mattress. He stated that when he got up, he couldn’t remember if he sat up or stood up to check on Epstein. He stated that Epstein was sitting on the floor leaning to the side with his eyes opened, but wasn’t responding. He stated that the last time he saw him he was snoring really loud.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Inmate Epstein stated that he came in from a legal visit approx. 8:00PM and staff handed him a copy of the Daily News. “Nick” was on the floor reading the Daily News. He stated that he had given it to him. He stated that Tartaglione mentioned that he’d been in court all day in Westchester and was carrying on. At that point, inmate Tartaglione—[PROBABLY MEANT TO BE “EPSTEIN]—paused as if he was making the story up as he went along, and stated that Tartaglione stated, “These fucking niggers. This place is inhumane, I wish I could report it. [REDACTED], that nigger hobbit mother fucker.” He then turned to a page in the Daily News that had his picture on it and stated that Epstein was worth seventy million dollars. Epstein stated that he took his picture, balled it up and threw it in the garbage. I asked inmate Epstein what happened prior to staff’s arrival. He stated that at approx.. 1:00 AM, he’d gotten up to get a drink of water, as he gets up every thirty minutes. He remember [sic] walking back to his bunk and waking up with staff there in his cell. I asked if he’d waken up and seen staff, why didn’t he respond when we were calling out to him? He stated that he only remembered hearing himself making a noise like snoring. When asked about the allegations against his cellmate, he stated that he was told, if he hurt him, staff wouldn’t care.

Duty medical, Dr. [REDACTED] was notified and briefed. It was determined no further medical attention was needed. A medical assessment was not conducted at the time of this incident, due to the fact, that there was no medical staff available after 10:00 PM.

Upon the arrival of medical staff, inmate Epstein was examined and treated by MLP [REDACTED] for a circular line of erythema at the base of the neck, one section on the front with marks of friction and a small erythema on his left knee.

Epstein in a “suicide smock”

MEMORANDUM - MCC - July 23, 2019

Subject: Suicide Attempt Inmate

On the above date at approx. 1:27am While working in the Special Housing Unit Myself and S/O [REDACTED] heard noise coming from the M tier Cell 124. Upon arrival inmate Epstein’s cell mate (I/m Tartaglione [REDACTED) was at the door stating I/M Epstein [REDACTED] had attempted to hang himself. I kept a visual while Officer [REDACTED] grabbed door keys and called for assistance. After securing I/M Tartaglione and removing him from the cell, I entered then placed I/M Epstein on his side and removed an orange homemade rope from his neck. I/M was breathing at this time, But unresponsive. As I began chest compressions addition staff and Ops Lt [REDACTED] arrived, I/M was then removed from the Special Housing Unit without further incident.

MEMORANDUM - MCC - July 23, 2019

Subject: Inmate Epstein reg# [REDACTED]

On July 23, 2019 at approximately 1:27 AM while assigned to the Special Housing Unit, myself and Senior Officer Specialist [REDACTED] heard some noises coming from M Tier. Upon checking cell Z05-124 I observed inmate Epstein reg# [REDACTED] laying down near his bunk with what appeared to be a piece of handmade orange cloth around his neck. I immediately called Control Center for staff assistance. Officer [REDACTED] kept a visual of inmate Epstein while I proceeded to retrieve the door keys and the cutter from the main cabinet located in the MPA. Officer [REDACTED] applied restraints to his cell mate inmate Tartaglione reg# [REDACTED]. I secured inmate Tartaglione inside the bathroom while Officer [REDACTED] provided assistance to inmate Epstein. When additional staff arrived inmate Epstein was removed from his cell without further incident.

Jeffrey Epstein

MEMORANDUM - MCC - July 23, 2019

Subject: Incident on 9 south

On July 23, 2019 at approximately 1:27, I, S.O.S. [REDACTED] responded to a body alarm on the Special Housing Unit. While the 9-South officer was conducted [sic] rounds inmate Epstein, Jeffrey [REDACTED] was found in his cell with a noose around his neck and appeared to be unresponsive. I assisted with taking inmate Epstein [REDACTED] from his cell and putting him on a stretcher. The inmate was taken to the second floor and placed on suicide watch, where he was monitored by staff. Moments afterwards, inmate Epstein became responsive. While observing inmate Epstein he sat up on the bed and began telling me that he think [sic] his Bunkie, Tartaglione, Nicholas [REDACTED] tried to kill him. Inmate Epstein also stated that his Bunkie also tried to extort money from him and stated that if he didn’t pay him he would beat him up. He stated that this has been going on for a week. I asked inmate Epstein if he told staff about this and he told me no, that he’d only told his lawyer. HE went on to say that his Bunkie told him that if he beat him up, because of his charges, the officers would not report it and because of this he was not comfortable telling the officers about the prolong [sic] threats and alleged attempts to extort him. I immediately reported this to the lieutenant.

Jeffrey Epstein

MEMORANDUM - MCC - July 23, 2019

Subject: Epstein, Jeffrey I/M# [REDACTED]

At approximately 1:27AM, I responded to a radio transmission asking for staff assistance on 9 South (Special Housing Unit). Once I was granted access to said unit I made my way to the location (M Tier) in which the disturbance stemmed from. I was told by Officer W. [REDACTED] that Epstein, Jeffrey I/M# [REDACTED] has attempted to hang himself. Upon arrival to cell number 124 in which he was housed, I noticed J. Epstein I/M# [REDACTED] on the floor and Officer J. [REDACTED] placing restraints on him. Officer D. [REDACTED], Lt. [REDACTED[ and I entered said cell attempting to assist in said process.

Now that I am inside of the cell I notice that J. Epstein I/M# [REDACTED] was snoring on the floor of his cell, he appeared to be asleep. We made several verbal commands for him to wake up and attempted to get him to his feet but they were all unsuccessful. After said attempt Lt. [REDACTED] asked for a stretcher to be retrieve [sic] to safely remove him out of his cell. Once the stretcher arrived, Officer D. [REDACTED], Officer J. [REDACTED] and I lifted J. Epstein I/M# [REDACTED] off the floor and placed him on the stretcher. Once we secure [sic] him safely on the stretcher, Officer D. [REDACTED] and I lifted J. Epstein I/M# [REDACTED] who is now on the stretcher safely out of 9 South (Special Housing Unit) and into the awaiting elevator.

MEMORANDUM - FBOP - July 23, 2019

Subject: Possible Suicide Attempt

On July 23, 2019 at approx.. 1:27 a.m., the Control Center announced a call for assistance on the Special Housing Unit. Upon my arrival to 9-South, I/M Epstein, Jeffrey [REDACTED] was lying on the floor of his cell handcuffed. I assisted with carrying inmate Epstein to HA-Unit on a stretcher, where he was dressed in a suicide smock and placed on Suicide Watch observation with staff.

Jeffrey Epstein was placed on suicide watch at 8:32 AM on July 23, 2019. He was taken off suicide watch at 9:21 AM on July 24, 2019.

He would be dead 17 days later.

Leave a comment

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.