The contents of Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book were posted online, though redacted, by Gawker Media in 2015. Needless to say, Epstein was not thrilled.
A year later, Gawker would file for bankruptcy, and closed its doors for good in 2023. However, the internet never forgets, and Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book is still available online, but often hard to access, and even harder to understand.
So I’ve compiled the entire list into categories of ownership—media, finance, relationships, politics, you name it, so that we all know who was in Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book, and why. We need to get this show on the road and find justice for the survivors.
This is a work in progress.
I will continue to populate this list, but please check back for updates
Please note: These are the alleged identities of the people listed (and if unknown, I’ve noted that as well), and just because someone appears in the list does not link them to a crime.
ACADEMIA
Allan, Sarah - American paleographer and scholar of ancient China - married to Nick (Nicol) Allan
Balliol College, University of Oxford - Ghislaine Maxwell's Alma Mater
Boisguilbert, Pierre - President of the Nature and Society SAS, hunting consultant, specialist in Evolution
AUTHORS
Alun-Jones, Deborah - Author - wife of Jeremy Alun-Jones
ART
Abousleiman, Joanna (Abou Sleiman Chevalier) - consultant and curator
Albermarle, Sally (Sally Tadayon) - Danish Sculptor - married to Rufus Albermarle
Algranti, Giacomo - art dealer - 1st husband of English fashion designer, Arabella Pollen
Allan, Nick (Nicol) - American artist - married to Sarah Allan - [DEAD]
Aaron, Hervé - President of the Didier Aaron Gallery, specializing in the sale of paintings, drawings and sculptures from the 17th to 19th centuries - husband of Marina Aaron
Aaron, Marina - Art dealer - wife of Hervé Aaron
Ash, Lorinda - Art dealer
Batstone, Hilary - owner/dealer, Hilary Batstone Antiques
Beaumont, Mary Rose Wauchope (Lady Beaumont) - art historian and critic - married to (Lord) Tim Beaumont
Booth, Lauren - artist - wife of Mark Booth
Braine, Kate - London-based artist who specializes in pottery, sculpture, and design
Brandolini, Muriel (Countess Muriel Brandolini d'Adda di Valmareno) - interior designer and decorator - part of the Brandolini family - wife of Nuno Brandolini
Hicks, Allegra - Artist and designer - former wife of Ashley Hicks
Hicks, Ashley - Interior designer, author, photographer, and artist - former husband of Allegra Hicks
BUSINESS/FINANCIAL
Paul Allan (Allen) - co-founder of Microsoft - [DEAD]
Alun-Jones, Carella - daughter of Sir Derek Alun-Jones, chairman of Ferranti/International Signal & Control
Alun-Jones, Jeremy - son of Sir Derek Alun-Jones - COO of Cibus Capital
Amon, Philippe - owner and CEO of SICPA Holding SA, Switzerland, brother of Maurice Amon
Amon, Maurice - chairman of SICPA Holdings SA, brother of Philippe Amon [DEAD]
Amon, Roberta - 1st wife of Maurice Amon
Anastos, Lisa - founder at TECHhood Ventures & Advisory, art collector and founder of Whitney Contemporaries at the Whitney Museum
Appleby, Robert - founder and CIO of Cibus Capital - husband of Alex Appleby
Appleby, Alex - garden designer and environmentalist - wife of Robert Appleby
Arango, Maite (Maite Arango García-Urtiaga) - Mexican Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Vips Group (currently Alsea)
Aznar, José (José María Aznar Botella) - hedge fund manager, SLS Capital - son of José María Alfredo Aznar López, former Prime Minister of Spain
Baddeley, Jean - former director, Robert Maxwell Holdings Limited
Bahrke, Peter - co-founder of Aecor Partners Corporate Finance
Balazs, André - CEO of André Balazs Properties
Bamford, Sir Anthony (Lord Bamford) - billionaire businessman and chairman of J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB) - father of George and Alice Bamford
Bamford, Carol Gray ("Lady C") - Founder of Daylesford Organic and "Bamford" - wife of Lord (Anthony) Bamford
Bannister, Clive - former CEO of Phoenix Group plc, chair of the Museum of London, and chair at Beazley and Rathbones
Bañón, Javier - founding partner of Trilantic Europe, former CEO of IF Group
Barham, Nicholas (Nicholas Eaton Crocker Barham) - British financier - chairman of Brahma Finance Limited
Batstone, Natasha (Natasha Jane Batstone) - co-director of HBL CC Holdco Ltd - wife of Tim Batstone
Batstone, Tim (Timothy Jonathan Sutherland Batstone) - co-director of HBL CC Holdco Ltc - husband of Natasha Batstone
Bentinck, Baron (Steven-Carel Johannes Bentinck) - British aristocrat and businessman involved in property development and finance
Berggruen, Nicolas - billionaire investor and philanthropist - founder and president of Berggruen Holdings and chairman of the Berggruen Institute
Berkman, Bill (William Berkman) - former co-managing partner at Associated Partners LP
Birchall, Martyn - investment banker
Birley, Robin - English businessman, entrepreneur, and political donor - owner of 5 Herford Street and Oswald's, private members' clubs
Black, Conrad (Conrad Moffat Black) - former newspaper publisher, author, and once controlled the Hollinger media empire, married to Barbara (Amiel) Black, felon pardoned by Donald Trump
Boardman, Serena - Senior Global Real Estate Advisor, Sotheby's - sister of Samantha Boardman
Boden, Johnnie (John Peter Boden) - British entrepreneur and founder of Boden - husband of Sophie Boden
Boden, Sophie - wife of Johnnie Boden
Bodini, Daniele - founder of American Continental Properties Group
Bonomi, Andrea - chairman and founder of Investindustrial, husband of Gioia Bonomi
Bonomi, Gioia - interior designer, owner of Gioia Bonomi Designs, wife of Andrea Bonomi
Booth, Mark - former chairman and CEO of NetJets Europe, husband of Lauren Booth
Boothe, Christina - unknown role at Goldman Sachs
Borrico, Michael - founder of Certified of NY, High-End Construction
Bossom, Bruce (Sir Bruce Charles Bossom) - founding partner and managing director of Orion Capital Managers, a real estate private equity firm - husband of Penelope Bossom
Bossom, Penelope - managing partner of Oberbury Estates - wife of Bruce Bossom
Bourke, Rick (Frederic Bourke) - founder of Dooney & Bourke - [PRISON FOR FRAUD]
Brachetti Peretti, Ferinando - chairman and CEO of API Group, an Italian energy company
Brachetti Peretti, Ugo - oil executive and chairman of API Group
Bram, Ben (Benjamin Scott Bram) - broker at Watermill Institutional Trading
Brandolini, Nuno (Count Nuno Carlo Brandolini d'Adda di Valmareno) - co-founder of Scorpion Capital Partners - part of the Brandolini family - husband of Muriel Brandolini
Branson, Richard (Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson - English business magnate and co-founder of Virgin Group
Briatore, Flavio - Italian businessman and de facto team principal of Alpine in Formula One - spent several years as a fugitive in the Virgin Islands due to fraud charges
Brown, Christopher - founder of Global Emerging Markets North America, Inc. - husband of Alison Brown
Bruce, James (Honorable James Henry Morys Bruce) - director of Cadogan Settled Estates Holdings Limited - former husband to Lucinda Bruce
Crafneanscki, Serge (Serge Crasnianski) - French entrepreneur who founded Key Independent System (KIS)
De Boisgelin, Edouard - owner of Tectona, former senior vice president at Merrill Lynch
De Broglie, Louis Albert - French aristocrat, entrepreneur, and philanthropist - part of the de Broglie family
Packer, Gretel (Gretel Barham) - billionaire daughter of Kerry Packer, philanthropist and chair of the Advisory Board of Crown Resorts Foundation, the Packer Family Foundation, and the Sydney Theatre Company - former wife of Nicholas Barham
Von Bismarck, Vanessa - Founder and partner at BPCM
CONSULTING
FASHION
Azzedine, Alaïa - Tunisian Fashion Designer - [DEAD]
Aldridge, Saffron - English Fashion Model
Ashley, Nick - Heir to the Laura Ashley empire and founder of Private White VC - husband of Ari (Arabella) Ashley
Ashley, Ari (Arabella) - Photographer - wife of Nick Ashley
Assaf, Charlotte (Bonstrom) - former model - former wife of Vittorio Assaf
Bamford, George - owner, Bamford Watch Department, son of Lord (Anthony) Bamford, brother of Alice Bamford
Bäumer, Lorenz - French-German jeweler, founder and director of Lorenz Bäumer Fine Jewelry
Brand, Tony (Anthony Brand) - owner of Noteworthy Partners, luxury retail consultant - former retail director for Plein Sud in New York
Brandolini d'Adda, Georgina - fashion executive and designer - wife of Tiberto Brandolini d'Adda
Brooks, Amanda (Amanda Cutter Brooks) - fashion insider/consultant, author - wife of Christopher Brooks
FOOD/DRINK
Vittorio Assaf - Founder, Serafina Restaurant Group - former husband of Charlotte Assaf
HEALTH
Atkin, Michael - LPoxy Therapeutics Inc. - Columbia University - husband of Ami (Brodoff) Atkin
Atkin, Ami (Ami Brodoff) - wife of Michael Atkin
Baker, Danny (Daniel Clifton Baker MD) - Plastic Surgeon - NYU Tisch
Boardman, Samantha - New York-based psychiatrist and author, married to billionaire real estate developer Aby Rosen, and sister of Serena Boardman
LEGAL
MEDIA/JOURNALISM
Astaire, Simon - Media Advisor, novelist, screenwriter, film producer, and represented members of the British Royal Family
Bamford, Alice - film producer, author - daughter of Lord (Anthony) Bamford, and sister of George Bamford
Black, Barbara (Barbara Joan Estelle Amiel, Baroness Black of Crossharbour) - conservative journalist, writer, and socialite, wife of Conrad Black
Blacker, Bloggs (Brian Latham Peel Blacker) - proprietor of the Coldhayes mansion in Steep, Hampshire, UK - husband of Jill Blacker
Blacker, Jill (Jillian Ann Stacy) - proprietor of the Coldhayes mansion in Steep, Hampshire, UK - wife of Brian Blacker
Bowles, Hamish - English fashion journalist and global editor at large for Vogue Magazine
Brant, Peter - former owner and chairman of Brant Publications - art collector - founder of the Brant Foundation - [PRISON FOR TAX EVASION]
Bronfman, Jr., Edgar (Edgar Miles Bronfman Jr.) - media executive and managing partner at Accretive LLC - former CEO of Warner Music Group
PERFORMANCE
Baldwin, Alec - actor
Björlin, Jean-Paul - singer and pianist, teacher at Barnard College, Circle in the Square Theatre School, and the Juilliard School
Blaine, David - magician, mentalist, and endurance performer
Brown, Alison (Alison Chase Pulley Brown) - actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist - married to Christopher Brown
PERSONAL
Atkin, Helene - niece of Robert Maxwell, and beneficiary in his will
Bakhtiar, Shariar - Persian socialite and frequenter of Annabel's Club in the 1970s - fixture in high society [DEAD]
Beckwith, Tamara (Tamara Camilla Jane Beckwith) - English socialite, TV personality, and businessowner
Belzberg, Lisa - daughter of Sam Belzberg - president of PENCIL
Bond, Annabelle - international adventurer and activist, British socialite
POLITICS
Agag, Alejandro - Deputy Secretary General of the Spanish People's Party in the European Parliament from 1999-2002. Son-in-law of former Spanish Prime Minister, José María Aznar.
Astor, William - 4th Viscount Astor - English businessman and politician who sits as the Conservative hereditary Lord Temporal in the House of Lords
Band, Doug - former Deputy Assistant to President Clinton, venture partner at AlleyCorp, adjunct professor at NYU
Beaumont, Tim (Lord Beaumont, Timothy Wentworth Beaumont) - liberal British politician and millionaire Anglican priest - husband of Mary Rose Wauchope - [DEAD]
Blair, Tony (Sir Anthony Charles Lynton Blair) - former Prime Minister of the U.K. and leader of the Labour Party
Bloomberg, Mike - former Mayor of New York City
ROYALTY
Albermarle, Rufus (Rufus Arnold Alexis Keppel) - 10th Earl of Albermarle, Viscount Bury - married to Sally Albermarle
Althorp, Charlie (Charles Spencer) - the 9th Earl Spencer, Viscount Althorp - Princess Diana's brother
Arion, Joaquín Fernández de Arión (Gonzalo Fernández de Córdoba) - the 9th Duke of Arión - Spain
Von Bismarck, Debbie (Countess Debonnaire Jane von Bismarck-Schönhausen) - granddaughter of the 10th Baron Monson, stylist and socialite - wife of Count Leopold von Bismarck-Schönhausen
Von Bismark, Bola (Count Leopold von Bismarck-Schönhausen) - husband of Countess Debonnaire Jane von Bismarck-Schönhausen
Brandolini d'Adda, Tiberto (Rodrigo Tiberto) - member of the Brandolini family - husband of Georgina Brandolini d'Adda
UNKNOWN
Abby
Adam, Nick - Paris
Agnew, John and Marie Claire
Alexander, Pam
Alvarez, Vincente
Anderson, Lulu (976 number)
Arellano, Victor
Arion, Fernando
Armstrong, Arthur & Cathy
Barnes, Peter
Barnett, Craig
Benson, Steven
Bernard, Tara
Bisson, Jean Marc
Bookis, Nicholas
Borgese, Paulo
Boucherie, Sylvianne
Braine, Caroline (related to Kate Braine) [DEAD]
Brooks, Miranda (possibly gardener)
Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.
The Panicked, Unpaid Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
SWEET!!! Let’s share this globally. Dirty Demented Degenerate Donnie Dumpy Diapers doesn’t want to support the victim survivors so the people will bind together and get the info out.
This is awesome and very very much appreciated. 🙏🏼💪🏼
Good, job, Ellie. Perhaps 🤔 you started with that , subject matter was the issue in the beginning, Hope you continue doing your job well.