The contents of Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book were posted online, though redacted, by Gawker Media in 2015. Needless to say, Epstein was not thrilled.

A year later, Gawker would file for bankruptcy, and closed its doors for good in 2023. However, the internet never forgets, and Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book is still available online, but often hard to access, and even harder to understand.

So I’ve compiled the entire list into categories of ownership—media, finance, relationships, politics, you name it, so that we all know who was in Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black Book, and why. We need to get this show on the road and find justice for the survivors.

This is a work in progress. I will continue to populate this list, but please check back for updates

Please note: These are the alleged identities of the people listed (and if unknown, I’ve noted that as well), and just because someone appears in the list does not link them to a crime.

ACADEMIA

AUTHORS

ART

BUSINESS/FINANCIAL

CONSULTING

FASHION

FOOD/DRINK

Vittorio Assaf - Founder, Serafina Restaurant Group - former husband of Charlotte Assaf

HEALTH

Atkin, Michael - LPoxy Therapeutics Inc. - Columbia University - husband of Ami (Brodoff) Atkin

Atkin, Ami (Ami Brodoff) - wife of Michael Atkin

Baker, Danny (Daniel Clifton Baker MD) - Plastic Surgeon - NYU Tisch

Boardman, Samantha - New York-based psychiatrist and author, married to billionaire real estate developer Aby Rosen, and sister of Serena Boardman

LEGAL

MEDIA/JOURNALISM

PERFORMANCE

PERSONAL

POLITICS

ROYALTY

UNKNOWN

Abby

Adam, Nick - Paris

Agnew, John and Marie Claire

Alexander, Pam

Alvarez, Vincente

Anderson, Lulu (976 number)

Arellano, Victor

Arion, Fernando

Armstrong, Arthur & Cathy

Barnes, Peter

Barnett, Craig

Benson, Steven

Bernard, Tara

Bisson, Jean Marc

Bookis, Nicholas

Borgese, Paulo

Boucherie, Sylvianne

Braine, Caroline (related to Kate Braine) [DEAD]

Brooks, Miranda (possibly gardener)

