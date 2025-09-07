Epstein's Little Black Book (the whole damn thing)

A little breakdown about what to expect from me in the next few days and weeks as I digitize and research the entire (unredacted) Epstein Black Book (which is publicly available online).

I emphasize this is a work in progress. If you don’t see a name you expected, it means I haven’t gotten there yet. This is 95 pages of names, nicknames, misspellings, phone numbers, addresses, beepers, domains, you name it, and it’ll take me a minute to dig through and verify names. So keep checking in for updates.

I’m posting as I go because I feel a sense of urgency to get this info out, and I don’t want to wait until I have the whole thing compiled. Something is building, and I want this information in one place, easy to read, and available to share with friends, family, and colleagues who want to know.

Thank you all for your love and support (and coffee!), I’m grateful for the community here.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.