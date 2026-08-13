The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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SharonL's avatar
SharonL
5h

Awesome detective work 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

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Nancy Burgland's avatar
Nancy Burgland
5h

Ellie, you and your "detective" pals are amazing💕

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