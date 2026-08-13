With the help of a great crowdsourcing community on Substack, we were able to find multiple documents in the Epstein Files that showed Epstein likely visited Trump Tower on November 13th, 2016, 5 days after Donald Trump won the presidency.

According to media outlets, including the Sun Sentinel, Roll Call, and CNN, Trump spent the day holed up on the 5th floor making decisions about high-level cabinet positions. Downstairs in the lobby, important characters came and went, documented throughout the week by a bank of photographers that seemingly never slept.

But how do we know Epstein, who was never photographed, was in the room as these important decisions were made? Well, that’s where the power of crowdsourcing and “two heads are better than one” comes in.

In this case, it took four simple documents—all that mattered individually, but combined provided proof of Epstein’s whereabouts.

1. EFTA01620474

On November 10th, 2016, Ken Mapp, then Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, received a text (SMS) message from an unknown sender, saying, “Trump means many opportunities. I’ll be back next week.”

Three days later, the unknown sender reaches out again.

“Seeing Trump people today, can we speak? I know it’s Sunday :)”

Ken Mapp changes the subject and begins discussing permitting on Great St. James, the big island between Little St. James and the mainland. He’s disappointed that “unknown” has not followed the protocols. And although we know Epstein purchased the big island in 2016, we still can’t verify for sure who is speaking.

But on November 15th, 2016, the unknown sender says something unique.

“as you might guess , If i feel a sneeze coming on , I ask for legal advice. What john woods ericka, and amy say, contradict some of the contentions. I have no relevant view. ( not my expertise )”

When I saw this, I thought we might be able to figure out who was speaking to Mapp. Unique phrases are often the key to finding unredacted documents in the DOJ files. Sure enough, with a little digging, something else popped up.

2. EFTA02669184

On the same day that the “unknown” sender told Mapp “If i feel a sneeze coming on,” Epstein sent an email to himself saying the exact same phrase. This is something he often did, to either give himself a virtual high-five to refer to later, or to document things he’d said to important people.

This verified that Jeffrey Epstein was the “unknown” sender in the SMS text thread on November 13th, 2016 who claimed to be “seeing Trump people,” the same day Donald Trump met with high-level officials at Trump Tower.

But we’d need more proof.

On the same day, November 15th, 2016, Mapp tells Epstein, “I really wanna work on some more pressing issues during my tenure. The economy, health care, public safety finding a strategy to work with the new president. I’m sure you understand.” Epstein responds, “Me too and with regard Donald - we will talk face to face.” Now, he could mean talking face-to-face with Mapp, so this isn’t enough evidence to definitively say Epstein planned on talking with Trump.

So how could we be sure Epstein was, indeed, at Trump Tower on November 13th, 2016?

Ellie's Coffee Fund

3. EFTA01744330

On November 13th, Epstein also sent an email to a [REDACTED] recipient, but the thread actually started two months prior. On September 26th, 2016, Epstein wrote, “Bring me up to speed.” The [REDACTED] recipient responded:

“wondering if the fact that so many people are on anti-depressant, adhd, and other drugs, is what makes trump appealing and his flaws invisible... Will you have a cabinet position? How are you?”

At this point, the future presidential administration was unknown, though the writer seems to indicate she’s speaking about a cabinet position working for Trump.

But when the two spoke again on November 13th, the same day Trump was in Trump Tower picking his cabinet, the [REDACTED] recipient said, “And just had a great time with Joi [Ito]. You still in Paris?” Epstein responded simply:

“trump tower”

This was the second indication that Jeffrey Epstein was at Trump Tower on November 13th, 2016. We could later also verify the [REDACTED] recipient as Linda Stone of Microsoft and MIT, thanks to Epstein-Data.com, which includes original releases of documents from the House Oversight Committe that have yet to be redacted by the DOJ.

This investigation into Epstein’s whereabouts on November 13th, 2016 is not over, as we search for more proof that he was in the building with Donald Trump and his team making high-level decisions about the future of the United States. As mentioned, Epstein doesn’t appear in any photographs or video from that day, but no one who was there is surprised.

“I know for a fact that there was another way up via the parking garage below, so he may have limited his exposure to media.” - anonymous journalist

“There is a back entrance that’s how Marine LePen went in.” - anonymous journalist

This is ongoing. Please send any information you have about Epstein’s whereabouts on November 13th, 2016, or subsequent interactions he may have had with Donald Trump to Signal: redpencilscript.10

Thank you.