Former Barclays CEO, Jes Staley, had a 30-year career at JPMorgan Chase working as an investment banker. In his role overseeing wealth management, Staley developed a relationship with a new client, Jeffrey Epstein, and over the next 14 years became a close friend. This would lead to a major conflict of interest when Epstein was arrested for child sex-trafficking in 2006 and JPMorgan had to decide whether to keep him on as one of their top-three clients, or acknowledge the hundreds of red flags in Epstein’s account activity. In January 2013, JP Morgan officially ended their client relationship with Epstein, the same month Jes Staley would resign. Staley claims there is no connection between his and Epstein’s departures.

Their six years’ of emails, unsealed in U.S. Virgin Islands v. Estate of Jeffrey Epstein in late 2025, show a very close, and often inappropriate relationship between a banker and his client.

These are their emails, all typos included.

1/6/2010

JS: Fun tonight. What do we do next?????

JE: my car and driver, former dea armed, will pick you up in st. thomas we have all the on field permits…helicopter also available for a tour around, …remember I own the two big marinas… yacht haven grand, in st thomas and at red hook…. you can use my atv’s jet ski, gym, etc. i will organize the harbor at Norman island if you like, in the (bvil), as well as lunch at guana.

Jes Staley - Getty Images

1/11/2010

Staley’s Assistant: Hi Jeffrey: if available, Jes would like to use the Yacht Haven Grand marina this Wednesday and Thursday nights. At your convenience, can you please let me know who I can contact to arrange. Also, can you please let me know if you have US Customs at the marina. Captain Bill Truesdale would like to clear at the marina if possible. Many thanks, Rosa.

1/14/2010

LS: Arrived at your harbor. Someday, we have to do this together.

Little St. James, USVI - Bespoke Real Estate

1/22/2010

JE: As I said at dinner, you are perceived as too big. however with the new campaign finance law, you are also now seen as very very powerful. The chancellor of the exchequer, Darling is willing to sit with you and discuss these issues in Davos. I think you should decline, and set a real meeting, not a meeting squeezed between lunches and others. We should talk.

1/25/2010

JE: The more time you have to announce the better. Ive set up you and peter to meet in davos with darling. it would be better afterwards to announce. I would go slowly, this can set the stage for lots to come. Obama really wants a fight. its crazy. ‘They took bailout money and then…’ the problems are all inherited, not of his doing. he reached out a hand to help and was taken advantage of -, atypical but problematic.”

1/25/2010

[Staley sends Epstein an exact numerical breakdown of the number of JPMC employees in the UK by office location]

1/27/2010

[Staley inquires with Epstein about whether he can assist in securing an audience with either Peter Mandelson or Alistair Darling, who was Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time]

Peter Mandelson - The Times

1/29/2010

JS: Saw Peter last night. Darling in 20 minutes. Will talk again with Peter this AM.

JE: my view is sempra is an asset that comes up once every ten years. How does it fit in the global strategy? Does it give energy expertise. That is one of the big world needs.

JE: was pete helpful? Another idea. You can always portray the purchase as done (by) the investment bank, it should be the primary buyer, the argument might go that if we eventually are forced to split the (IB) will have a stronger franchise.

3/2/2010

Staley’s Assistant: [Staley will] be there at 8:30pm.

3/4/2010

Sultan bin Sulayem: [e-mails Epstein a draft of a letter addressed to Jes Staley regarding refinancing for Sulayem’s ownership of Duke’s Hotel in London]

JE: [replies that he needs] “to see the numbers.” [Forwards to Jes Staley]

Jeffrey Epstein and Sultan bin Sulayem

3/18/2010

JE: youre covered for the end of the month

JS: the stars align

3/28/2010

JE: [To Darren Indyke] detail for me glenns involvement with zwirn mgmt. Glenn and henry were limited partners of the gp management?

Darren Indyke: Will pull out lap top tonight but as I recall, (dsarn) was lp of db zwirn & co. Lp which was investment manager of the fund. (dsarn) was also member of db zwirn partners llc, the fund’s general partner, and a member of dbz gp, llc, which was the managing member of db zwirn partners llc (the gp of the fund). [Epstein forwards the reply to Staley]

Eva Andersson and Glenn Dubin - Bloomberg

3/29/2010

Peter Mendelson: [To Epstein] Took 250 last night, 500 today. Feeling better. Can Jes send me email on issues re Dodds/Volcker. [Epstein forwards to Staley]

JE: you’ll have it late monday early tues… can we set up a 20 minute call/jes/me? sometime before your meeting tonight? Tomorrow?? Jes, you should decide on the “ask”...meeting with you and/or Jamie-cutlerr, etc.”

4/4/2010

JE: [asks Staley to call him]

JS: Apparently, Gates will be there for dinner.

JE: his right hand in boris nikolic… and nathan, you should focus your ques on boris.

[Epstein forwards an email from Nikolic that the meeting scheduling is a mistake and that Bill Gates is in the Galapagos Islands and Nikolic is at other meetings]

Bill Gates

4/10/2010

[Tom Pritzker has an email exchange with Staley about what appears to be a family office restructuring where they are engaged with JPMC. Staley forwards the exchange to Epstein]

4/12/2010

JE: Sarahs boyfriend, story cowles would like to work at jpm. I would very much appreciate it if we can get him in a training program for private banking. he is responsible, 27, and very personable. he could be a great asset eventually to your florida office

JS: Have him send me his resume.

Sarah Kellen and Story Cowles - The Palm Beach Post

4/13/2010

JS: Tom’s handler for cash and investments is John Stellato.

4/15/2010

[Staley and Epstein exchange e-mails regarding Steve Rattner who founded a firm called Quadrangle. Rattner is being sued by the SEC for fraud.]

4/15/2010

JE: [to Prince Andrew], jes staley will be in london on thurs the 22… i think you should meet if you are in town…

Prince Andrew: [replies that he is unavailable but will look to visit New York in the near future]

5/5/2010

JE: story is meeting with Charlie Farhoody and Michael Bruno, tomorrow in palm beach”

5/10/2010

JE: any word on Storys interview?

JS: it wasn’t great. No role for now. They’re letting him know.

5/10/2010

JE: [To Peter Mendelson] I like to see my suggestions come to fruition. [Forwards To Staley]

5/11/2010

JE: Petie’s quitting.

5/13/2010

JE: let’s talk tomorrow about Petie and deutschbank

JE: He sent me a note. I’m in Lond in two weeks.

5/14/2010

[Staley’s Assistant e-mails Epstein meeting materials for a meeting between Staley, (Carlin), and JPMC with Pritzker]

5/16/2010

JE: [Asking about Staley’s schedule in London] what days will you be there? do you have time for the prince andrew and or peter”

5/18/2010

JE: anadrew will try to see you on your trip to london

(Formerly Known As) Prince Andrew and Chris von Aspen, 2007

5/27/2010

Peter Mendelson: [To Epstein] This is thing I am speaking to in Shanghai. If you can open the attachments you will see that the entire Chinese banking fraternity is attending. Isn’t it something that JPM should be represented at if they want to spread their wings in China? [Epstein forwards email to Staley]

JE: I think he is right. you should read the attachments.

6/3/2010

JE: Though it would be tough on her, I like the idea of installing marie in london for a couple months at least. It could be seen as a positive for the tsa, and give her a real platform.

6/9/2010

JE: Do not sell cheap, it will look as you are trying to buy goby

6/12/2010

JE: re mgm, consider barry josephson, used to run paramount. good guy.

6/14/2010

JS: he has a S&A next to him.

JE: do you mean t&a.

JS: Do u know a catherine keating?

6/14/2010

JE: Andrew just sat next to me at dinner. We will try to connect this week. Any word on M? This is fun.

6/16/2010

JS: is she free tonight?

JE: call me

JS: I’m with A

6/20/2010

JE: I spoke to the hutchinson people, they prefer we wait until the full year results are in. they definitely want out. they want to show the spread between their 3g business and ports.

[Staley forwards an internal guidance memo sent to senior executives at JPMC regarding talking points around JPMC negotiations to buy Gávea Investments. Gávea was acquired by JPMC with a strategic alliance with Highbridge.]

6/21/2010

JS: How did Peter M like his meeting with Peter Scher?”

7/9/2010

JS: Maybe they’re tracking u?? That was fun. Say hi to Snow White.

JE: what character would you like next

JS: Beauty and the Beast…

JE: well one side is available.

“Former Barclays boss Jes Staley had sex with a member of serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s staff, the banker said in court…Staley said he was introduced to the woman by Jeffrey Epstein, the encounter was consensual and that ‘she was a part of his staff as I recall.’” - CNN

8/21/2010

JE: I’ll be on my cell today at leons, going back to city for dinner, coming back tomororw for movie.

8/26/2010

JE: steve cutler sent alan greenberg a note, telling him, you and i settled. ??? i haven’t seen anything since our conversation.??

8/29/2010

JE: andrew will call tim, if you give me the numbers.

9/2/2010

JE: About to connect with Andrew.

(Formerly Known As) Prince Andrew and Chris von Aspen, 2007

Lesley Groff: Jes Staley’s office called saying last night Jes met up with Prince Andrew and Tim Collins. Tim Collins office called Jes’ office asking for Prince Andrew’s contact number. Jes’ office does not have Prince Andrew’s number and have called us requesting it. Please advise. [Epstein forwards to Staley and Prince Andrew]

9/16/2010

JE: [Copying Darren Indyke and Harry Susman] I am having my attorneys now prepare my version of the settlement documents. 16 million dollars (35% 45m) - releases that are clear and delineate the issues.

9/20/2010

JS: And I just had the most senior meeting. JPM has had save for Jamie meeting with Wang Qishan. I spent almost 2 hours with Minister Li Yuanchau of the Organization Department. He will be in the Standing Committee in the next Government. I will tell u what he offered/asked when we met. Very cool. I’m seeing the Prince this afternoon.

9/23/2010

JE: can i send to steve cutler the terms under which we would sign, and then review the numbers.

JE: im told that FTC invested 15 in high grade but then rolled it into enhanced leverage for 21 million, ftc invested ten million in (abs), and (couq) invested 10 million in (abs), for a total of 41 million,, the lawsuit contained interest calculations, that I assume are not relevant… therefore total invested 41 million. [Epstein forwards a draft settlement agreement to Staley asking that Staley forward to Steve Cutler]

9/24/2010

[Staley forwards an e-mail thread between his wife asking whether Epstein can get in touch with a Professor Robert Mawhinney at Columbia University]

JE: [he can do so] in a snap.

9/24/2010

JE: I received a call from cutler… I said thanks, I just hung up with your boss,,, and he snidely replied JES is not my boss.. A difficult character.

JS: He was head of SEC enforcement. He is a good guy at heart.

9/26/2010

JE: prince Andrew would like much more to represent casanov in china than tim Collins.” This may relate to JPMC Cazenove business in London.

10/1/2010

[Epstein forwards an e-mail (sender unknown) to Staley with the subject line “this is nuts”] “jeffrey, please come. you may have private time with each, you security clearance is approved.

10/7/2010

JE: Petie said he will be back in londong around nov 9th same time as dough wirth.”

10/7/2010

JE: [From Peter Mendelson forwarded to Staley] In Congo Brazzaville last week. I talked at length with President Sassou N’Guesso, including about the above new mine. Exploration, he told me, has been undertaken by a consortium of investors backed by JP Morgan. The government is reaching a final decision on whether to issue a full mining licence. I spoke to the Minister of Mines about this, who is favourable to the licence, but the President wanted to discuss it further with me. No obligations but if there is anyone in JPM who might want to talk to me privately about this, please shout. I would be grateful for no approaches to other third parties about this in meantime. Hope you are well. Sorry not to see you in London this week.

Pete Mendelson, from the Birthday Book

10/8/2010

JE: would it make sense to have peter have a relationship with cazanov.”

10/20/2010

JE: petie is just back from russia and now in london

10/21/2010

JE: ok, pritzker coming to dinner tonight. think about casenov with peter of Andrew”

10/27/2010

JS: [forwards e-mail to Peter Mendelson on to Epstein that includes internal JPMC information on a deal regarding privatization of businesses in Russia] When Lord Mandelson can help, please let me know.

10/29/2010

JE: some of the bigger players, and now sheik mohammed from dubai, have asked for private talks. I need to decide how to gear up my advisory business. grab a group from goldman? Hire 5-10 stars? Larry? peter? andrew?

Jes Staley, Larry Summers, Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, and Boris Nikolic - 2011

11/7/2010

JE: Mohhamed alshayan was surprised you put so much Tabasco on your meat.

11/11/2010

JS: [sends resume] Alexa’s resume. She is not giving Columbia the non physics GRE’s.

JE: she can sit with Richard Axel when I get back, he won the Nobel prize.. he has guaranteed me.

JS: Alexa is calling today Cookie Neil, Director for Science Development at Columbia to tell her the GRE scores. Physics 660, Math 720, writing 530.

JE: john kluge gave 4 billion to the school,, will you relax.

11/12/2010

JE: petie, and others in paris this weekend

JS: 12.00 at u r place. is all set

JE: Youre set

11/24/2010

JS: I’m here at some ball with [REDACTED]. She says u slept with her!!

12/2/2010

JE: [Forwards an email to Staley from Prince Andrew with an inquiry the Prince received from Aria Petroleum looking for a $200 million working capital line. Prince Andrew suggests that Epstein connect them with a U.S. bank.]

12/22/2010

Prince Andrew: Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year. Sorry to have missed you this week. I had to go to Afghanistan so couldn’t be here and couldn’t tell you why or where I was. Hope to catch up sometime after the New Year. I will be at Davos as usual.

(Formerly Known As) Prince Andrew and Chris Von Aspen, 1997

JS: Be safe there. I bet it helps people that you’re there. I will get u the schedule of the JP Morgan stuff. (Rosa – can u send the place and time of the Morgan events in Davos). I just say, getting a Christmas note from The Duke of York is sort of cool. Sorry we missed in London. I was there to announce or [sic] deal in Canary Warf. We got pretty good press. Maybe in London the next time I’m there, I could show u the building we bought. (The old Lehman building). The mayor of London was funny as always.

12/27/2010

JE: [asks Staley where he is]

JS: In (Bahia), on a beach from from anything. No cell. Sporadic email. Nice break and no need for security. Back a week from today. Scheduled dinner on Little St. Jeff’s on Jan 21st. I’m in Amerstdam [sic] on Jan. 6 and Zurich the 7 and 8th. Hope u r on the island, and avoiding the foreign country called Palm Beach. Jes.

12/31/2010

JS: I’m here in brazil with three beautiful women. Have a happy new year.

JE: [replies that they have even more in common than he thinks]

