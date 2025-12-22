Former Barclays CEO, Jes Staley, had a 30-year career at JPMorgan Chase working as an investment banker. In his role overseeing wealth management, Staley developed a relationship with a new client, Jeffrey Epstein, and over the next 14 years became a close friend. This would lead to a major conflict of interest when Epstein was arrested for child sex-trafficking in 2006 and JPMorgan had to decide whether to keep him on as one of their top-three clients, or acknowledge the hundreds of red flags in Epstein’s account activity. In January 2013, JP Morgan officially ended their client relationship with Epstein, the same month Jes Staley would resign. Staley claims there is no connection between his and Epstein’s departures.

Their six years’ of emails, unsealed in U.S. Virgin Islands v. Estate of Jeffrey Epstein in late 2025, show a very close, and often inappropriate relationship between a banker and his client.

2011 also shows a lot of the interactions between Epstein and Mary Erdoes, CEO of the asset and wealth management division of J.P. Morgan. It was Erdoes who had the power to keep or drop Epstein as a client. But despite numerous red flags (including 134 different accounts), she let him stay for 14 years.

These are their emails, all typos included.

1/3/2011

JE: I am going to meet with Tim Collins. Any ideas..?

JS: Oman.

1/7/2011

JE: [to Peter Mandelson, copying Staley] had breakfast with Richard branson,, he is also a big fan of africa.

Epstein with Richard Branson

1/14/2011

JE: thanks for today, , kenstarr, dershowitz, lefkowitz at Kirklandv. All very familiar with the nonsense. each, all, whatever, cutler wants or needs.”

1/18/2011

Cookie Neil: (to Alexa Staley) Hi Alexa, Spoke with Jim today and he mentioned that the the GRE score is what it is - not to worry - the score does not seem to be a problem according to my sources…What’s going on with your applications? Have you heard back from anyone? Any thoughts or is Columbia still high on your list? Look forward to hearing from you! Best, Cookie.

Alexa Staley: (forwards to Jes) Huh?”

JS: (forwards to Epstein) ;)

1/19/2011

JE: lee bollinger will come and say hi, in davos as well.

1/19/2011

JE: Woody here from 7-830… richard axel sultan, leon will stop by…if you can…also alex is now 70-30 up from 45-55.

Epstein with Woody Allen and Leslie Wexner

Laura Schreiner (JPMC): [to Epstein] Ace would love to speak to Jeffrey. Can you please call Ace at 212-272-4605 or email him a phone number where Jeffrey can be reached?

1/20/2011

Tom Pritzker: [sends Epstein a photo] A picture tells a thousand words. Here is your happy birthday photo. What do all the people in this picture (save one) have in common? TJP.

JE: [forwards the email to Staley]

1/21/2011

JS: Anchored in Christmas Cove. Heaven is being on (Bequia). Safe travels to Paris. And, as always, thanks for the friendship. Jes.

JE: You are welcome to use jet skis snorkels movies boats.

1/22/2011

JE: [asks if Staley liked the kitchen]

JS: Terrific. Lots of workers. What a paradise. When I retire, I’m going to put a mooring in front of your dock for my boat. Amazing place. I think Larry is sad…Jes

JE: do you want to join a gates dinner in davos on wed.?”

JE: [subject: “peter in paris with me” and link to a Financial Times article]

Epstein’s island, Little Saint James

1/27/2011

JE: [to Staley] E-Mails Show Bear Stearns Cheated Clients out of Billions

1/31/2011

JE: I will have gates alone for two days…any input?

JS: As a start, I still like a lot of your connections of Gates, nuclear energy, and the middle east.

2/2/2011

JS: spent an hour w the President.

JE: [to David Stern, copying Staley] he is coming again today?? Any interest. Mr. Desmond Shum is the vice chairman and CEO of Airport City Development Corporation and a member of the 11th session of Beijing’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr. Shum serves as a member of the standing committee of the Institute of Finance and Banking, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and is the founder of Kaifeng Foundation China. He is also an honorary trustee of Tsinghua University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from University of Wisconsin, Madison, and an executive MBA from a joint program of the Kellogg School of Business, Northwestern University, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

David Stern: I can meet with him when I’m in Beijing next to see what to do with him.

JE: are we still on for tomrw/thurs night… petie is here.

JS: I may have to deal with Glenn on a HB issue… So much going on. Spain is interesting. Spoke with the two largest business families in Egypt. The team here likes (Stern). I fly back thurs morning.

JE: did Cutler call Starr. ? I would be happy to meet with him before or after a call.

2/5/2011

JE: [forwards e-mail from Larry Summers to Staley] What is the real story on madoff? Shouldn’t jpm have known better? If they had no obligation to figure it out why should people private bank w them?

JS: I can’t reply in email. Will call.

JS: Like taking financial advice from the guy who single handedly created the biggest loss in the Harvard Endowment’s history.

JE: leona nd sultan here for lunch.

2/6/2011

JE: donor advised fund. 1. You could tie it initially just to the gates program,, minimum gift. 100 million. It could then be opened up later. IT will be the largest foundation in the world. You need an advisroy board for 1. investments. 2. distribution. you will need an amministration, mirroring a mutual fund. 4. tax compliance dept. Dedicated to the operation. IT will underpin a trust and estate. dept, the size of which will be enormous, 5. I would suggest, an irs auditor full time on site. 6, as a DAF [donor advised fund], you will be able to take in funky assets. (sub s, closely held c’s, art,) valuation services..sale and mgmt of 144 stock_). done right its 100 billion dollars in 2 years. the tension is making money from a Charitable Org. therefore the money making parts need to be arms length. salaries are disclosable and closely watched. Farming the investments to a highbridge is no brainer, but must be done with airtight options and reviewed by committees. I thought of University Heads. Foundation Chairs, for the boards. It will be the most sort after board in the country.

2/7/2011

JE: (To his attorney, Ken Starr) Kenny, Steve Cutler at JPM, says he has left a number of messages for you. I would really appreciate it if you could call him. As I had mentioned to you, - He is the lead counsel for Morgan, and needs to be reassured that I am a good egg - Steve’s cell: 19176875419. Thanks in advance, and can’t wait to see you face to face.

Ken Starr: Yikes. Will do. I got one message, but not multiple. Apologies. Tomorrow first thing. Best, Ken.

Ken Starr: News flash: We called late today. Left a message. Will try again tomorrow. Best, Ken.

2/9/2011

?: Anything more you would like me to do? I will be in new york tomorrow at 1 thru Sunday.”

JS: They must have the wrong numbers. Steve says he hasn’t heard anything. Can I have Rosa set up a call?

JE: Give steve kens email, I want him super comfortable.

JS: (e-mails Starr with Cutler’s e-mail address and contact info)

2/10/2011

JE: I told you this was crazy…His next stop is this morning at my house 8am for a couple hours. Call me at home ny… [Epstein links to an article about Ehud Barak’s schedule while visiting the U.S.]

Epstein with magician David Blaine, Tom Pritzker, Ehud Barak, and Woody Allen

2/13/2011

JE: Would you like (hell) in st. barts

2/14/2011

JE: leon black and carl icahn will be on a boat in st barts for the weekend.”

2/16/2011

JE: Bahrain,, next up at bat. Heavy Iranian input.

JE: interesting call from glenn

2/17/2011

JE: shwartz not cutler on call.”

2/18/2011

JE: [to Juliet Pullis and Jes Staley] It would be a JPM donor advised fund. A stellar board, broken down into investment committee and distribution. There are a number of people that have pledged to give more than half of their net worth to charity,, Bill gates and Warren Buffett Pledge program,, more than 60 billion so far. ..The next step is unknown,, they all have a tax advisor, but have no real clue on how to give it away. i.e. metrics re successful giving, review of broad areas etc. No set timeline,, the cash pressure is enormous. Re anonymity,, not important but would not want to be seen as supporting one bank. JPM would be an integral part. Not advisor,, operator, compliance it should be a jpm program to meet the needs of the pledgers. I would envision both already received and yet to be received deductions. each donor individual, advises on type of investment,, donor gets to suggest recipients as well as have ideas presented. Juliet,, please review fidelity donor advised fund, for a similar structure, but without the very large minimums that i would envision,,

JS: [Only to Epstein] We need to talk.

Bill Gates with an unknown woman

2/25/2011

JE: gates guys here today - no reporters. I took care of that. - stay calm and focused. we need to speak, I am staying until very late tonight… seeing gates re donor a f on tues thru fri. wed set aside for two-three hours to discuss just this.”

2/28/2011

JE: andrew asked for your london schedule.

3/3/2011

JE: I told you – family

JS: family

3/4/2011

JS: [Sends Epstein a JPMC internal comparison of the Gates and Ford Family foundations]

3/5/2011

The Telegraph - March 5, 2011

JE: more bad press. Ignore it.

JS: The post?

JE: No, English papers have gone berserk, claiming fbi re opening investigation. Not true, publishing a phonebook that is not mine, but was stolen by my houseman currently in prison for doing so.

JS: Deby and I were talking tonight about what you have meant to me and to Alexa. You have paid a price for what has been accused. But we know what u have done for us. And we count you as one of our deepest friends. And most honest of people. Thanks, Jes.

JE: family.

Jes and Debora Staley, 2012 - Bloomberg

3/8/2011

JE: Jeffrey and Ghislaine: Notes on New York’s Oddest Alliance]

3/10/2011

JE: The English papers want andrews head, tomorrow they will say the fbi investigation wants to talk to him_ its all bull,, but it sells.

(Formerly) Prince Andrew - date unknown

3/11/2011

JE: is there a problem with the letttr of credit in favor of the modeling agency..I was just told that PAul morris is not returning my guys calls. I called him twice myself today, If you get a chance, nothing urgent.

3/15/2011

JE: [Forwarding email from David Stern to Staley] Today Fang Fang called me because he believed we had a call scheduled. We did not. He had nothing to say either. These guys are confused and need help…

3/18/2011

JE: Dear family member,, don’t fret.

3/20/2011

JE: I m working on getting steve cutler the comfort he needs.

JS: Agree.

3/23/2011

Roy Navon: [to Jacob Frenkel and Staley] Against all odds, we have been granted a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. [Staley forwards to Epstein]

JS: Thanks.

JE: surprise, surprise.

3/24/2011

JE: take photos. call if you get a chance. I will be back in my 30-31, cutler? Shwartz? I m ready.

3/28/2011

JE: [forwards Staley an e-mail with unclear sources: “Jeffrey, it should now be apparent to both you and Glenn’s own counsel that there is a serious problem. In today’s email it states that Glenn now admits to knowing about the Zwirn plane in Sept or Oct of 06 - both before your withdrawal notice of Nov 13.06. His protestations and rantings in our last meeting, witnessed by his counsel confirmed “had he known, he would never have convinced you to only put in for your 80 million withdrawal.”] He is in a box. We know that Schulte Roth was called in in May 06, so that is really when he first found out. The money for the plane was taken from the Highbridge managed acct. Highbridge was owned by JPM at that time. This is ugly.

4/10/2011

JE: I will be back tomorrow. Karim Wade son of the senegalese president and one of the most important players in africa, will be at the house this week, I think you will enjoy him.

Clinton took two trips to Africa on Epstein’s airplane

4/16/2011

JE: karim wants to hedge a million barrels each quarter of oil buying. This is going to be fun.

5/2/2012

Paul Morris: Jeffrey, separately, McGraw and I would like to come see you and discuss your estate plan and what we are seeing with other clients.

5/3/2011

JE: the son of the former prime minister will take you for fun, I will send you his details.

Katherine Keating: [sends Epstein her brother Patrick Keating’s contact information]

Katherine Keating, daughter of former Australian PM Paul Keating - Getty Images

5/14/2011

JE: (To Erdoes) Wendall said he was not aware of the reason to meet?? He knew it was something relating to Zwirn.?? Im available on my cell.

Mary Erdoes: He knows.

5/23/2011

JE: [to Erdoes] Thanks for today, Im not sure if you were aware that I still have investments with Highbridge, As I have had since 2002. There is clearly a fiduciary relationship that has existed since 02.

5/24/2011

JE: [to Erdoes] is it possible to have nina at the wendel meeting at 4 oclock with my attnys.

Mary Erdoes - The Washington Post

Mary Erdoes: Jeffrey - I am so sorry but I am just seeing this, having been in an all day OC with Jamie. I hope the meeting went well. I’m anxious to hear.

JE: also, the SEC in its letter of reprimand, described Zwim as a sub-advisor of Highbridge.

5/24/2011

JE: [to Erdoes] separate and part from the money ,, fees were paid to Zwirn/dubin – the total fees paid by FTC/JEEPERS to was $24,514,951 ($13,244,319 incentive fees and $11,270,632 management fees).

5/27/2011

JE: [to Erdoes] IF you think right I am happy to meet with Jim Condren, on the Highbridge issue as he said it was his area of responsibility. He is well aware of the regs and is tough on plaintiffs.

Mary Erdoes: Yes, great minds think alike. That is what Nina and I discussed last night. Condren will join the team. ME.

5/27/2011

JE: [leaves message for Mary Erdoes]

Mary Erdoes: [replies that she is traveling with her kids and will regroup after the Memorial Day weekend]

5/30/2011

JE: [to Erdoes] I think you should ask Wendall to recall the meeting he had with Sussman and Glenn. Glenn was unequivocal, adamant, and loud in front of them both - that had he known about zwirn taking money for the airplane (form the Highbridge acct no less, in dec of 04), he would have immediately told me to take all my money out. He said he would have taken all his money out… We only receintly received the doc regarding the schulte meeting, (schulte was called in in investigate the problem), where they thought my oral redemption request was in oct, and the written reduced demand on NOV. 13. schulte had a meeting in sept in which glenn attended, that informed Zwirn and Glenn of the problem in detail. (wendall knows this!) I am aware of the issue being legal vs moral duty. However, the legal is abundantly clear once all the documents are reviewed, as opposed to only what wendall has. I expressed in no uncertain terms in talking with Condren that I view this as a dispute (Me vs. JPM, in the Bear STearns case) as a family disagreement, hopefully not discounted, by my well stated desire, never to file suit. that should not be a factor in a fair resolution of both issues. Im not sure if Condren can say JEffreys claim is worth x-million if he were to file a claim, and only x minus, now that we know he is unlikely to file.

5/30/2011

Mary Erdoes: Yes, we are goin got have Condren step in here on this issue as well as the Bear issues. We will have everyone get together this week, if possible, and then we will see what to do from there.

5/30/2011

JE: info needed, – managed acct NAV at 10/05 10/06. realized value,? .. redemption schedule, we have documnets that schulte had a meeting to disclose wrongdoing dept 06 BEFORE my withdrawal request and the discussions why I should not redeem my entire 140 million but reduce it to 80million. Managed acct should have had virtually the same assets as the Fund.

6/6/2011

JE: [to Erdoes] “we have asked for meetings with condren on Friday

6/13/2011

[Epstein writes to Paul Morris at JPMC regarding his interest (in the name of Financial Trust) in a property in London at 11 Cadogan Gardens]

JE: (to Paul Morris) can you have someone pull up all the details on a co called OPERA in Norway,, I might want to make a run at it.

6/29/2011

JE: [to Erdoes] I think a call with you, me and Condren today could be very helpful. I would like to try to resolve the Bear Stearns issues. Of course it would be for settlement purposes only, and be held under our already agreed rules- preferably before 2pm.

7/10/2011 Mary Erdoes: [REDACTION]

JE: how great is that a

Mary Erdoes: Nothing better, except if it’s your own.

JE: There are 21 million reasons why I’d liek to know when you return.

7/11/2011

JE: [to Erdoes] the amount of my loss that i provided, did not include pre-judgement interest that I would obviously ask for if we cannot agree. As I suggested on our call- the 21 million, would/should make neither one of us happy, which i think it does. I would appreciate a response. Thanks.

7/19/2011

JE: [to Staley, Erdoes and Condren] eJim was very kind in offering me 4 million to settle the funds issue and 2.2 to settle the stock claim. Again, very professionally jim pointed out that jes had told him I agreed to be treated like a retail client. Therefore..we had in essence agreed to 5 .. What I told jim was that we were still in dispute over what amounts were in dispute. It is difficult to understand how i would receive the same settlement as a person who put 15 million in an asset backed fund two weeks before the enhanced investment, though I had a confirmantion that 20.3 million was put in. Jims argument that the increase value that is reflected on my subscription doc. should be totally ignored, does not seem fair. I also asked jim, if in arbitration others had received an award greater than 30%, and he told me he could not disclose that information. Mary when you and I are in the same city, I would like to sit down and discuss. Again, I have a great deal of respect for Jim, and I have vocalized my appreciation for the way he had handled this to date.

Mary Erdoes: Let talk by phone any time today

7/20/2011

JE: mary, Thank you for calling from dreary London today. So that I may fully consider my options, please confirm in writing, the new offer. My understanding is tha you have agreed to use the full amount of subscription, 20 plus million, and pay one third of that amount. In addition you have offered ten cents on the dollar for the stock, claim. I think it would be helpful if Jim could send the documents he would want me to sign so that there are no misunderstandings. Again, I sincerely appreciate the good faith shown by your side.

7/20/2011

Jim Condren: So we’re all clear, I think we should be using the exact numbers instead of concepts – the other is for us to pay $9.2 million in exchange for a full release concerning any claim (yet asserted or not) based on an investment in any Bear fund (including High Grade, Enhanced Leverage and ABS) or in Bear stock. If you want to think of it as broken down into components, it’s $7 million for High Grade/Enhanced Leverage and $2.2 million for Bear stock. As Mary mentioned, this is our final offer. I’ll have one of the lawyers in my group mark up the prior agreement and send it to Darren. JE, I have personally very much appreciated how professional and candid you have been in our dealings on these issues. We hope you appreciate (and believe you do) that this offer represents an extraordinary effort on our part to resolve your claims. – Jim.

Ace Greenberg, former CEO of Bear Stearns, two years after he recruited Epstein

7/25/2011

Jim Condren: [sends a draft settlement agreement to Epstein and Darren Indyke, copying Erdoes] Jeffrey, thanks again for the call and the kind thoughts. Just to let Mary know, we have a deal for $9.2 million. I will work with Darren on whatever minor issues there may be with the settlement agreement (e.g. as you mentioned, where we transfer the $). Best regards. – Jim.

7/28/2011

JE: [to Mary Erdoes] motolla says he knows you forever

Mary Erdoes: Yup 15 yrs.

8/2/2011

Erdoes’ Assistant: Called from Paris. He thought you’d appreciate that he just got out of the pool at the Ritz. He’ll call you back later. [Erdoes forwards note to Epstein]

Mary Erdoes: Rude and insensitive.

8/10/2011

JE: [To Staley and Erdoes] For the meeting with Dick, we should have a complete presentation. IT needs to address how it enhances current giving by GF, vaccines maternal care,, These should be two of the donor silos. IT should have a structure, that for example purposes only, has, the best investors in the role of advisors. (we should decide whether being on the investment committee, automatically disqualifies an investment in ones particular fund, for example if LEon sat on the advisory board, should there be no apollo investments (legal issues as well as optical).. JPM acts as fiduciary in every capacity,, it should deal with hard to value assets.. Appreciate real estate. (a real estate group, should be available). valuation firms, trust and estate experts. The web based, investor access to information, could set an example for simple user interface. click or touch an investment silo to retrieve all relevant data, in many forms. This will be very HIGH profile. I propose a minimum of 100 million donation. It will be the most exclusive of clubs. In addition, though membership in the “club” could be known, the gifts can be given anonymously. This will fulfill the wishes of many tha thave spoken to bill about wanting to do things but not wanting the publicity. For example funding Gay, AIDS, Jewish orgs, that otherwise might bring unwanted attention to the giver by both the press and its competing groups. For example, if someone wants to give money to a program that in any way competes with their self or perceived image. Another school, program etc. many have expressed reservations that giving publicly would send a complex message to those institutions that have already close relations with the donor.

Leon Black

8/10/2011

Mary Erdoes: Got it. We should fine a way to go through over next week or so when jes is back.

8/11/2011

JE: [To Erdoes] The french bank rumor problem, i fear is only the begginng. as twitter and facebook have spurred the riots in the middle east, it is open to abuse where the cybermessage goes to thousands to buy or sell X. or spread rumor a or b.

Mary Erdoes: [To Epstein and Staley] We are trying to stem rumors ourselves. But the BoFA [Bank of America], socgen [Société Générale] stuff is rapid.

8/13/2011

JS: we miss u

8/27/2011

JE: [To Staley and Erdoes] Careful, the people at Gates- Gabriella Fitzgerald is a public advocacy person,, no real experience in anything but,, jennifer alcon is very junior, Connie Colligsworth, and Dick, are the senior people, and they say they are getting confusing messages from JPM. They say that JPM wants to use the current foundation to do other things. Bill is at his country house, and most likely will not deal with it before wed. There are too many people without direction. let’s speak.

8/28/2011

Mary Erdoes: [To Epstein] Jackie Elias, a young woman who is part of philanthropy group, has been (taking) to Alcom around the concept of a healthcare daf [donor advised fund] (this is on the back of the healthcare summit) for months. Then about a month ago, Jackie, the Ray Chambers and Gates foundation met and discussed importance and viability of on the health care facility. That is not the same thing as what we have been working on for hte meeting with Dick, and I’m sorry that Gates people are confused. As for the meeting Wed, we do have a full 18 page external book and a 138 page internal book. I will be speaking with cutler and jes this week to discuss how to properly deal with you arranging this. Jes is likely more focused on Irene attacking his boat at the current moment.

GeekWire

JE: I suggest you postpone the meeting, your audience is not conditioned properly and I strongly believe it will do more harm than good at the moment… further details when we speak.

Mary Erdoes: [E-mails Epstein and Staley a formal deck outlining their efforts surrounding the creation of a Donor Advised Fund within the confines of the Gates Foundation]

8/30/2011

JS: [E-mails Epstein an updated version of the presentation]

8/31/2011

JE: [To Staley and Erdoes] RE financial deal. Ideas… 1. I think there will be many diverse and interesting opportunities to turn over almost turnkey transactions to JPM. The Middle East, as it re-forms, will be a gold mine of new transactions, people, govt needs. I’m not sure of interest in places, people, like syria, egypt, libya, though there will be great needs and serious wealth and support. I am aware of the paramount need for sunshine. The new issues is these leaders are wary, of a strictly JPM approach as it represents to them a quasi-U.S. govt arm. a. There can be a relation with JPM and me. Jpm and a new or current investment boutique _ (Pritsker, David Stern?, (prince Andrew?, he is now allowed to make money)) or Joint venture with IAn Osbourne, (Bloomberg would eventually join, if not otherwise occupied. _ There could be a fee/sharing. (a bit boring but standard for hedge funds. (the money gets 1/2% - 1 out of the 2 fee.. And usually 5 of the 20 carry. I am well aware of my current unfortunate rainbow. I am also aware that JPM has a colorful array of clients. So a client relationship is much less problematic than a institutional joint venture… on the flip side the G20 issues, regulation, in europe. (last time Great Britain) etc. was successfully handled wiht no blow back, and I would argue great value to JPM. As many kinldy pointed out, last time with HIghbridge, the outcome was less than perfect. I would appreciate your/cutler thoughts. And as both of you have not jumped with enthusiasm at the prospect of me sitting with him face to face, I leave it in your hands.

Glenn Dubin, co-founder of Highbridge Capitol, and close friend of Epstein

9/16/2011

JE: eduardo tedodomi…family head, and member of agnelli family, owner of ferrari maserate and fiat will be with me next sat, save time.

JE: co founder on facebook, and founder on spotify, sean parker, will be at the house for dinner on sunday–come.

9/20/2011

JE: (To Erdoes) I think the structure could be as simple as FCT my co_ getting 10 percent of your profit, on the daf [donor advised fund] and its offshoots. _ I am willing to put up ten percent of the costs of formation. _ It was my idea. _ I will help see it through, it should be an ongoing arrrangement, I am aware that the private bank does not pay for its clients. I am looking forward to seeing a written proposal soon, as there will be an internal gates meeting soon, and I would suggest we try to have an agreement if not finalized at least quite a way down the path before that meeting. thanks. hope you are swimming at the berkeley.

9/22/2011

JE: (to Staley and Erdoes) If you do decide to go to Seattle, I think it might be helpful to review your plans.

Mary Erdoes: Team is going to go out next thursday (I am in rome) so I am going to dial in. I can go out the following week but they want to meet before oct 1 meeting with (Bg/Mg).

9/26/2011

JE: (to Erdoes) I would suggest you bounce your ideas off me before it goes too far down a road that might not be acceptable… I met with Bill over two months ago to set up the jes dick meeting. I know you are trying to come up with something that is fair and balanced and I appreciate it. I assume you mean tomorrow you will call? If that is not the case please let me know. Thanks.

9/28/2011

JE: (to Staley and Erdoes) The proposal that Bill gets reduced fees, and then channels the discount to me, is an idea that is still born for many of the reasons that we discussed. I think the solution is quite simple. JPM engage an entity, (a law firm, bank, trust, co, etc.) that it pays a percentage of its profits on the DAF [donor advised fund] every year. This amount could be supplemented or decreased by other business directly related to that entity (kazzak govt for example). The only issue would be what type of entity and the relevant rules and reporting requirements. and the amounts and how they are calculated. AS I had proposed, I stand willing to pay my share of costs, legal etc. / An early iteration was that A bill entitty simply hired JPM to do the administration for his DAF [donor advised fund]. I didn’t think that was the right structure, as the profits would mostly stay in his entity, but maybe that can be revisited.

9/29/2011

JE: (to Staley and Erdoes) A entity that passes all the tests will be created. thats my responsibility. We should agree on the fee structure, calculations, payments and we can easily move forward,,,i.e. Imagine you were paying pritskers investment bank, I suggest that Jpm calculate its profit. (method to be clearly enumerated), on the DAF [donor advised fund], first, we can then add other types of transitions _ I would start at 15%, you would start at 5, we can after many back and forths now agree at 10%.. And move forward.

Tom Pritzker, executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels

10/2/2011

JE: JES,,the daf [donor advised fund] is dying. Due to cross purposes…..we need to speak.

10/2/2011

JE: I saw Bill on Aug 16.. That was a year after my raising with him the DAF [donor advised fund] idea for the first time. Since then, separate from helping to tweak your presentation, there has been little interaction between your team and me. I was very cognizant re settling our legal issues to take that out of the equation. It is not going well, and at the moment the chances of success are 50/50 at best. that is down from 95-5. This is not about SOCIAL INVESTING.

Jes Staley, Larry Summers, Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, and Boris Nikolic - 2011

10/2/2011

Mary Erdoes: I’m not following your thoughts below. Everyone is marching together to create something very powerful and we will solve the comp issues. We worked on it this weekend and have some thoughts on taking your last proposal and using revs not profits and doing years 1-3. Not sure what makes this all only a 50-50 shot. ME.

10/2/2011

JE: the comp issue is separate… the presentation, is not tailored to bill… He is the only person, the only one, that counts. and the feedback is not good. Your side does not fully understand and cannot deal with the foundation internal politics. This is a deal that can only really be done with Jes directly with Bill. The comp issue will be moot, anyway if this continues on this path. that being said, I see no reason that with a ramp up as you are aware will be the greatest between years 3 and 5. any deal should only be limited to the startup years.

10/3/2011

JE: (to Staley and Erdoes) The pyramid of the DAF [donor advised fund] deal, is upside down, with a side swath of low level foundation people all attempting to drive/participate/screw it up. That being said I would like to see a real proposal today if possible. thanks.

10/4/2011

JS: [After a number of follow up messages from Epstein to Erdoes] stop pushing.

JE: I m sure you are swamped. did not get your schedule from roza. On mary,, I will ease off, I thought I was following plan.

10/17/2011

JE: I would like to meet with steve cutler either thurs or fri,?

