The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE's avatar
VEE LAVALLEE
4h

I wonder if trumps "donors" to his ballroom are also doing the same thing as JE did? Making it look like donating to a charity when really it wasn't a charity. Weren't they just trying to put money in in order to make money off a "charity" and why else would they want to be anonymous? I'm no financier but something sounds off about that Donor Advised Fund [DAF]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
7h

Thank you for the article. They redacted lettyfrom WW2! Who knows perhaps they will start a dumb war with Venezuela. Calling it a drug war, instead of war for oil. Again Ellie Happy Holidays!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture